Rite Aid Stores Continue to Help in the Fight Against COVID-19 with Free N95 Masks Available in Store and Increased Supply of At-Home COVID-19 Test Kits

Free N95 non-surgical masks are now available at many of Rite Aid’s locations across the country and are expected to be in most all locations this week. The masks are free of charge through the federal government’s distribution program to provide them to all Americans who want them. Customers can pick up the masks – with a limit of 3 per customer – at any Rite Aid location as long as supplies last.

In addition, Rite Aid locations have increased supply of at-home COVID-19 test kits available in stores, which are now covered by an individual’s private health insurance or group health plan per a new federal government requirement. Customers can either purchase the at-home test kits at the register and submit their receipt for reimbursement through their health plan or have our pharmacy team bill through their prescription benefits with participating prescription plans.

“We remain committed to doing our part to keep our communities healthy in the continued fight against COVID-19 with convenient access to tools such as N95 masks, at-home COVID-19 kits, and vaccinations at all of our locations, as well as PCR testing at our drive-thru locations,” said Rite Aid Chief Pharmacy Officer Jocelyn Konrad. “We want to do all we can to help stem the spread of COVID-19 and bring an end to this pandemic.”

To date Rite Aid has administered over 14 million COVID-19 vaccinations. Appointments can be made at www.riteaid.com. Customers may receive their booster dose at Rite Aid regardless of where they received their primary series.

“Vaccination and boosters remain critical in batting COVID-19, and we urge anyone who hasn’t received their primary vaccination series to do so and to get their booster shot when eligible,” Konrad added.

