The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) on Behalf of Investors

The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz announces an investigation of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (“Anavex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AVXL) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On February 1, 2022, before the market opened, Anavex announced that a phase 3 trial of ANAVEX2-73 (blarcamesine) for Rett syndrome met primary and secondary endpoints. Following the announcement, several people on social media indicated that the primary and secondary endpoints were recently changed. STAT News writer, Adam Feuerstein, tweeted, “Anavex changed the primary and secondary endpoints of this Rett study on Jan. 18, allowing it to claim success when the drug most likely failed.”

On this news, Anavex’s stock fell $2.04, or 15.6%, to close at $11.04 per share on February 1, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com%2FFRC_LAW.

If you purchased Anavex securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220202005902/en/