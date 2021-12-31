Yacktman Asset Management Buys Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co, Clorox Co, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells Macy's Inc

New Purchases: RS, SPY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co, Clorox Co, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, sells Macy's Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company,. As of 2021Q4, Yacktman Asset Management owns 64 stocks with a total value of $11.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Yacktman Asset Management

PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 4,455,450 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3% Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) - 17,027,763 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.32% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,046,603 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 212,928 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.25% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 3,209,632 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%

Yacktman Asset Management initiated holding in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. The purchase prices were between $141.18 and $166.83, with an estimated average price of $154.94. The stock is now traded at around $160.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 1,053,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Yacktman Asset Management initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $456.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,248 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Yacktman Asset Management added to a holding in Clorox Co by 58.26%. The purchase prices were between $158.99 and $178.17, with an estimated average price of $166.8. The stock is now traded at around $166.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 30,425 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Yacktman Asset Management reduced to a holding in Macy's Inc by 64.98%. The sale prices were between $22.21 and $37.37, with an estimated average price of $27.38. The stock is now traded at around $25.290100. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.79%. Yacktman Asset Management still held 1,955,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.