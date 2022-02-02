InsuraGuest Signs Agreement with Hostify

A Smart Property Management System for Short-Term & Vacation Rentals

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2022 / InsuraGuest Technologies, Inc.® ( TSXV:ISGI, Financial)(OTCQB:ISGIF) ("InsuraGuest" or the "Company"), through its wholly-owned U.S. hospitality subsidiary InsuraGuest®, announces it has signed a vendor partnership agreement and strategic alliance with Hostify, an Integrated Channel Manager for Airbnb, Booking.com, Vrbo, Expedia, TripAdvisor, and others.

InsuraGuest supplemental insurance coverages, which includes the only true no-fault primary medical coverage in the short-term rental sector, will soon be able to be purchased by users of Hostify, including professional hosts and property management companies.

Once in use, the Hosts will make claims with InsuraGuest's supplemental insurance coverages before making a claim on their current homeowner/commercial tenant policy, within the policy limits.

"Vacation rentals have evolved a lot in recent years, but there is still a long way to go. We want to help our client professionalize their team and better understand this growing industry. Our goal is to make property managers' jobs easier, to help them achieve secure sales and feel safe and covered in case of any incident. Therefore, we have signed a strategic relationship with InsuraGuest to help our property managers tackle their insurance needs," states Maria Pedregosa

Reed Wright, President of InsuraGuest Technologies, stated, "adding Hostify to our list of property management systems allows our insurtech platform to expand its footprint and sell our insurance products to more Hosts in the short-term rental markets."

Short-Term Rental Operators

Once signed up with InsuraGuest, the short-term rental entity will automatically embed the InsuraGuest coverage to each reservation, which activates the coverage at check-in and de-activates it upon check-out.

About Hostify

Building the best property management system is never done! The vacation rental industry is always evolving. And at Hostify, so are we…

Since 2017 we have worked hard to create the industry's most advanced yet easy-to-use property management platform. One which lets professionals easily handle every aspect of their day-to-day operations.

But we're still extending our product. Our experience in the hospitality industry and ongoing cooperation with leading property management companies mean we're perfectly placed to keep rental professionals ahead of the competition.

www.Hostify.com

About InsuraGuest Technologies Inc.

Harnessing the Power of Technology to Reinvent Insurance

InsuraGuest Technologies (TSX.V: ISGI) is an insurtech (insurance + technology) company that is disrupting the insurance landscape by utilizing its proprietary software platform to automatically attach its short-term rental insurance products to vacation rentals, hotel, and sports and events activities.

CA / LIC: 6001686

For more information, visit the company's website at: www.InsuraGuest.com

The information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. There is no assurance that this new business product offering or other planned products will be successful. The insurance industry is intensely competitive, and the Company's competitors have significantly more resources than the Company. Acceptance by potential customers is difficult to predict, particularly in the case of new products and disruptive technologies. If the Company fails to achieve market acceptance, this will significantly impact its results and financial resources. Achieving market acceptance may require advertising budgets that exceed the Company's current resources and require the Company to seek additional debt or equity financing. There is no assurance that such financing will be available at reasonable prices or at all.

