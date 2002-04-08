Tony Scott Appointed to INTRUSION's Board of Directors

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTRUSION Inc. ( INTZ), a leader in cyberattack prevention solutions, announced that on January 21, 2022, the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of INTRUSION Inc. appointed Tony Scott, the Company’s current President and Chief Executive Officer, to fill one of the vacant seats on the Board of Directors, to serve until the election of directors at the Company’s upcoming annual meeting of stockholders.



“Tony Scott is a proven leader with significant executive leadership and cybersecurity experience with high-growth companies, the Federal government, start-ups, and non-profits,” said INTRUSION’s Chairman, Tony LeVecchio. “Tony brings to INTRUSION’s Board strategic vision capabilities, stewardship, and a focus on excellence that compliments his strong skill set of implementing effective world class solutions for cybersecurity, IT governance and crisis management. We welcome Tony to the Board and look forward to his contributions in positioning the Company as we move into the next phase of growth and expansion.”

Tony Scott commented, “I am honored and excited to lead the next phase of INTRUSION’s strategic vision while also serving as a director. This is a pivotal moment for the Company and the industry. I am looking forward to working closely with the entire Board as we shape the bright future for INTRUSION in pursuit of opportunities that create value for our shareholders and bring continued innovation to our customers worldwide.”

Tony Scott holds a Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of San Francisco in Information Systems Management and a Juris Doctorate (law) degree from Santa Clara University. He was inducted into CIO Magazine’s “CIO Hall of Fame” and has been a frequent keynote speaker, panelist, and advisor at numerous industry and government events. Scott is a multi- year recipient of the Fed 100 Award and has been recognized for his leadership skills by multiple organizations.

INTRUSION, Inc. ( INTZ) protects organizations by leveraging advanced threat intelligence with real time artificial intelligence to kill cyberattacks as they occur – including zero-days. INTRUSION’s solution family includes INTRUSION SHIELD, an advanced cyber-defense solution that kills cyberattacks in real-time using artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced threat intelligence. For more information, please visit www.intrusion.com.

