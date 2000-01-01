Ron Baron Comments on Arch Capital Group

Arch ( ACGL, Financial) increased 16.0% in the quarter and contributed 62 basis points to performance as the company continues to increase premiums written while raising prices. This is resulting in strong returns on investments with increased earnings and cash flow that the company is using to repurchase its shares. We continue to believe the company should continue to generate mid-teens returns on capital. Its valuation remains attractive as the company continues to use its excess cash flow to repurchase stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. is a specialty insurance company based inBermuda. Shares increased on earnings that exceeded analyst estimates and 13% growth in book value per share. Pricing trends remain favorable in the property & casualty insurance market, and margins for the mortgage insurance business improved substantially from last year’s cyclically depressed levels as delinquencies declined. We continue to own the stock due to Arch’s strong management team and our expectation of continued strong growth in earnings and book value.

From Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio)'s Baron Focused Growth Fund fourth-quarter 2021 letter.