Ron Baron Comments on Penn National Gaming

Summary
  • A top detractor.
This strength was offset by declines in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (

PENN, Financial), a regional U.S. casino company, due to investor concerns over accelerating losses from its Barstool business. Those losses were the result of high marketing expenses and questions about business profitability. We believe this expenditure represents customer acquisition costs incurred as additional states legalize online gambling. Since it is far less expensive to retain an existing customer than to acquire new ones, we think marketing costs will decline as Penn builds its customer base. Penn’s core bricks and mortar casino business remains strong, and the company has a healthy regional casino business and a strong balance sheet to fund the digital losses.

From

Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio)'s Baron Focused Growth Fund fourth-quarter 2021 letter.

Disclosures

