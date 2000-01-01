Ron Baron Comments on SmartRent

SmartRent, Inc. ( SMRT , Financial ) is an enterprise software company enabling the connectedhome. Shares fell due to a broad sell-off in companies that went public via SPAC, weakness in high-valuation stocks, and deferral of hardware revenue recognition due to supply chain issues. We retain conviction given SmartRent’s significant pipeline of embedded growth, existing relationships with the top multi-family landlords, and a relationship with venture capital firm Fifth Wall, which will allow the company to access customers who are limited partners in Fifth Wall’s funds, in our view.

