Ron Baron Comments on SmartRent

Also check out:
SmartRent, Inc. (SMRT, Financial) is an enterprise software company enabling the connectedhome. Shares fell due to a broad sell-off in companies that went public via SPAC, weakness in high-valuation stocks, and deferral of hardware revenue recognition due to supply chain issues. We retain conviction given SmartRent’s significant pipeline of embedded growth, existing relationships with the top multi-family landlords, and a relationship with venture capital firm Fifth Wall, which will allow the company to access customers who are limited partners in Fifth Wall’s funds, in our view.
From Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio)'s Baron Focused Growth Fund fourth-quarter 2021 letter.