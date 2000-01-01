Ron Baron Comments on MGM Resorts

In the fourth quarter, we initiated a small position in MGM Resorts International ( MGM , Financial ) , a global casino gaming company with assets in the U.S. andMacau. The company is seeing a strong rebound at its Vegas properties with EBITDA above pre-pandemic levels, has a robust balance sheet improved by the pending sale of the Mirage casino at a highly accretive multiple, and has a strong growth opportunity in the online gaming market via its betMGM sportsbook. While management expects betMGM to generate losses for the next two years as it invests in its growth, we believe the company should be able to easily fund all losses and the segment should be profitable by 2024. We believe this growth opportunity to penetrate a potential $30 billion market combined with strong cash flow generation from its Las Vegas and U.S. regional casinos along with a robust balance sheet should make MGM an attractive investment for the next several years.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

The views of this author are solely their own opinion and are not endorsed or guaranteed by GuruFocus.com