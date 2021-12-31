Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC Buys Motley Fool 100 Index ETF, Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trus, Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Sho

New Purchases: NUGT, KYN, OGN, BLCN, CSX, MRVL, EOS, COIN, BITQ, ROBO, ARKX, QUBT, USO, XHB, WFCPL.PFD, TMV,

Atlanta, GA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Motley Fool 100 Index ETF, Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trus, Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares, sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, The Home Depot Inc, ARK Innovation ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC owns 355 stocks with a total value of $172 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 74,043 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.62% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 15,870 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.7% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,517 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.6% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 12,041 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.13% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 29,805 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.06%

Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares. The purchase prices were between $42.56 and $59.36, with an estimated average price of $50.03. The stock is now traded at around $46.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,037 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.34 and $9, with an estimated average price of $8.16. The stock is now traded at around $8.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 33,811 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.67 and $37.13, with an estimated average price of $32.51. The stock is now traded at around $33.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,029 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.74 and $52.05, with an estimated average price of $46.89. The stock is now traded at around $38.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,131 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.51 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $35.38. The stock is now traded at around $35.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,561 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.59 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $75.11. The stock is now traded at around $74.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,331 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF by 160.09%. The purchase prices were between $39.28 and $44.66, with an estimated average price of $42.88. The stock is now traded at around $41.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 41,965 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trus by 115.78%. The purchase prices were between $23.2 and $24.35, with an estimated average price of $23.65. The stock is now traded at around $21.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 40,507 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 20.74%. The purchase prices were between $30.09 and $33.42, with an estimated average price of $32.1. The stock is now traded at around $31.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 59,161 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 40.11%. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $79.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 14,108 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Western Asset Managed Municipals Fd Inc by 119.12%. The purchase prices were between $12.79 and $13.6, with an estimated average price of $13.17. The stock is now traded at around $12.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 31,137 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 38.38%. The purchase prices were between $37.54 and $42.16, with an estimated average price of $39.92. The stock is now traded at around $40.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,971 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.51 and $101.8, with an estimated average price of $101.63.

Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $97.9 and $107.61, with an estimated average price of $104.32.

Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68.

Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The sale prices were between $100.69 and $108.41, with an estimated average price of $105.63.

Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01.

Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD . The sale prices were between $18.53 and $27.96, with an estimated average price of $22.13.

Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 77.12%. The sale prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $420.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.6%. Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC still held 2,640 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 94.31%. The sale prices were between $80.65 and $81.49, with an estimated average price of $80.98. The stock is now traded at around $80.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.49%. Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC still held 2,399 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 38.13%. The sale prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $373.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.11%. Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC still held 12,041 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 30.85%. The sale prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29. The stock is now traded at around $73.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.86%. Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC still held 38,067 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 26.1%. The sale prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $457.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.66%. Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC still held 9,548 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 90.96%. The sale prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $265.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.58%. Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC still held 478 shares as of 2021-12-31.