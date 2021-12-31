Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Buys iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Golub Capital BDC Inc, Sells GreenSky Inc, Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp, Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Golub Capital BDC Inc, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, sells GreenSky Inc, Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp, Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp, Virgin Group Acquisition Corp II, SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q4, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owns 676 stocks with a total value of $832 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sage+mountain+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 750,753 shares, 13.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.88% Alliance Resource Partners LP (ARLP) - 5,486,875 shares, 8.34% of the total portfolio. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 94,365 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.31% SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF (QUS) - 198,398 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83% Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC) - 1,668,444 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.78%

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.39 and $114.55, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $108.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 39,225 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC initiated holding in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $9.93, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 328,407 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC initiated holding in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $133.28 and $150.71, with an estimated average price of $142.91. The stock is now traded at around $142.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 19,407 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $268.86 and $305.38, with an estimated average price of $286.47. The stock is now traded at around $246.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 7,902 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC initiated holding in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $9.89, with an estimated average price of $9.81. The stock is now traded at around $9.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 196,090 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC initiated holding in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. The purchase prices were between $9.76 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $9.84. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 176,956 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 26.00%. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $40, with an estimated average price of $38.88. The stock is now traded at around $37.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 603,345 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC added to a holding in Golub Capital BDC Inc by 20.78%. The purchase prices were between $14.86 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $15.47. The stock is now traded at around $15.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 1,668,444 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 74.57%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $49.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 195,739 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 25076.60%. The purchase prices were between $69.56 and $79.55, with an estimated average price of $76.21. The stock is now traded at around $72.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 47,332 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 63.15%. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $373.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 22,389 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 32.82%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $230.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 53,801 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.89 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $9.98.

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $12.31, with an estimated average price of $10.55.

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.88 and $10.12, with an estimated average price of $10.

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC sold out a holding in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I. The sale prices were between $9.88 and $12.2, with an estimated average price of $10.51.

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. The sale prices were between $9.92 and $10.74, with an estimated average price of $10.1.

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC sold out a holding in NextGen Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.25 and $10.36, with an estimated average price of $10.