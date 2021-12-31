Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC Buys Rent-A-Center Inc, Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, Verizon Communications Inc, Sells Apollo Global Management Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Lowe's Inc

New Purchases: RCII, SPXS, QID, MLI, CPB,

RCII, SPXS, QID, MLI, CPB, Added Positions: VZ, GOOG, IEFA, FB, REPX, DIS, VRP, DUK, PEAK, AAPL, D, LMT, CRM, PYPL, JPM, V, ABBV, MSFT, XLRE, AGG, AMD, FE, IVE, EA, ESTC, XLP, GILD, QCOM, DELL, NTR, KO, CNC, XLE, XLU, WMT, GOOGL, HFC, MCK, XOM, XLK, XLI, XLV, LHX, LAZ, IJH, XLY, BAR, SQ, IJR, DOW, DD, SPY, MIN, XLB, VPU, VPL, RWX, XLC, XLF, DVY,

LOW, BABA, VIAC, VWO, AMLP, WMB, IVV, VFH, DAL, WFC, T, BA, GAN, ENB, ARLP, CF, KMI, AMZN, EQBK, SCHB, PG, TOTL, MMP, EEM, EPD, DG, ADBE, RTX, SMH, PEP, BP, SONY, C, VMW, UNH, SCHW, PFE, VCSH, MPLX, BAC, CVS, ANTM, JNJ, IBM, ITW, PSX, YUM, BAM, CVX, NKE, NEE, MDLZ, JCI, HD, FISV, VV, AVGO, BLK, CTVA, Sold Out: APO, ATVI, VOD, SQQQ, NCLH, SDS, VFC, LUV, SAVA, FLOT, HON, CMCSA, SPXU, IBDM, MCF,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Rent-A-Center Inc, Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, Verizon Communications Inc, ProShares UltraShort QQQ, Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF, sells Apollo Global Management Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Lowe's Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, ViacomCBS Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC owns 235 stocks with a total value of $320 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alliance Resource Partners LP (ARLP) - 1,783,128 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 28,478 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.59% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 252,363 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.45% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 62,414 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.17% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 27,548 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.55%

Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Rent-A-Center Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.38 and $58.33, with an estimated average price of $49.84. The stock is now traded at around $40.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 115,466 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares. The purchase prices were between $16.14 and $23.23, with an estimated average price of $18.69. The stock is now traded at around $18.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 93,516 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in ProShares UltraShort QQQ. The purchase prices were between $15.21 and $20.48, with an estimated average price of $16.95. The stock is now traded at around $17.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 32,829 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Mueller Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.18 and $62.64, with an estimated average price of $54.41. The stock is now traded at around $54.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Campbell Soup Co. The purchase prices were between $39.91 and $44.18, with an estimated average price of $41.61. The stock is now traded at around $44.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,718 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 43.91%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 64,231 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 38.06%. The purchase prices were between $25.44 and $25.91, with an estimated average price of $25.72. The stock is now traded at around $25.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 60,056 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 28.45%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $235.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,512 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 40.54%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $132.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,715 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 24.46%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $149.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,786 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) by 48.54%. The purchase prices were between $44.24 and $51.81, with an estimated average price of $47.81. The stock is now traded at around $47.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,734 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The sale prices were between $58.79 and $79.96, with an estimated average price of $72.36.

Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.

Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vodafone Group PLC. The sale prices were between $14.62 and $16.1, with an estimated average price of $15.26.

Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $28.45 and $45, with an estimated average price of $33.77.

Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $17.79 and $28.92, with an estimated average price of $23.81.

Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares UltraShort S&P500. The sale prices were between $34.9 and $44.35, with an estimated average price of $38.38.