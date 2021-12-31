Oakview Capital Management, L.p. Buys T-Mobile US Inc, Dow Inc, Comcast Corp, Sells American International Group Inc, Advance Auto Parts Inc

Added Positions: TMUS, DOW, CMCSA, APD,

Reduced Positions: AIG, AAP, CB, GOOGL, JBHT, CTVA, DE, OFIX, GD, SYY, ALEX, GM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys T-Mobile US Inc, Dow Inc, Comcast Corp, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, sells American International Group Inc, Advance Auto Parts Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oakview Capital Management, L.p.. As of 2021Q4, Oakview Capital Management, L.p. owns 16 stocks with a total value of $319 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 231,424 shares, 8.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 104.24% Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 502,956 shares, 7.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.02% JB Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT) - 117,659 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.76% Corteva Inc (CTVA) - 488,516 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.34% Chubb Ltd (CB) - 114,347 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.49%

Oakview Capital Management, L.p. added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 104.24%. The purchase prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52. The stock is now traded at around $109.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.3%. The holding were 231,424 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oakview Capital Management, L.p. added to a holding in Dow Inc by 78.43%. The purchase prices were between $52.76 and $60.06, with an estimated average price of $56.99. The stock is now traded at around $61.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 358,857 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oakview Capital Management, L.p. added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 35.02%. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $49.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 502,956 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oakview Capital Management, L.p. added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 20.21%. The purchase prices were between $255.99 and $314.27, with an estimated average price of $294.3. The stock is now traded at around $284.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 66,387 shares as of 2021-12-31.