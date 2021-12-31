Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Buys Victory Capital Holdings Inc, Cerence Inc, Purple Innovation Inc, Sells Landstar System Inc, InMode, Healthcare Services Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Montreal, A8, based Investment company Van Berkom & Associates Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Victory Capital Holdings Inc, Cerence Inc, Purple Innovation Inc, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc, Sotera Health Co, sells Landstar System Inc, InMode, Healthcare Services Group Inc, Colliers International Group Inc, Tucows Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Van Berkom & Associates Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owns 60 stocks with a total value of $3.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/van+berkom+%26+associates+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.
  1. Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE) - 1,417,954 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.25%
  2. Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI) - 1,092,868 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.34%
  3. Federal Signal Corp (FSS) - 2,445,685 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.87%
  4. Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT) - 3,539,399 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83%
  5. StoneX Group Inc (SNEX) - 1,623,942 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03%
New Purchase: Cerence Inc (CRNC)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. initiated holding in Cerence Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.2 and $112.96, with an estimated average price of $87.86. The stock is now traded at around $64.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 679,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. initiated holding in DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.02 and $39.53, with an estimated average price of $33.33. The stock is now traded at around $27.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 1,299,219 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Sotera Health Co (SHC)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. initiated holding in Sotera Health Co. The purchase prices were between $20.73 and $27.28, with an estimated average price of $23.86. The stock is now traded at around $21.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 70,773 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Dada Nexus Ltd (DADA)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. initiated holding in Dada Nexus Ltd. The purchase prices were between $11.91 and $24.2, with an estimated average price of $19.27. The stock is now traded at around $10.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 98,942 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Victory Capital Holdings Inc (VCTR)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. added to a holding in Victory Capital Holdings Inc by 2470.29%. The purchase prices were between $33 and $42.37, with an estimated average price of $36.37. The stock is now traded at around $33.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 1,501,719 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Purple Innovation Inc (PRPL)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. added to a holding in Purple Innovation Inc by 273.81%. The purchase prices were between $9.15 and $22.12, with an estimated average price of $15.31. The stock is now traded at around $7.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 4,858,349 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. added to a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc by 84.84%. The purchase prices were between $47.2 and $61.06, with an estimated average price of $54.08. The stock is now traded at around $47.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 42,270 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Pennant Group Inc (PNTG)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. added to a holding in Pennant Group Inc by 55.28%. The purchase prices were between $18.94 and $27.19, with an estimated average price of $23. The stock is now traded at around $15.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 71,352 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: VNET Group Inc (VNET)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. added to a holding in VNET Group Inc by 27.93%. The purchase prices were between $7.83 and $19.23, with an estimated average price of $13.44. The stock is now traded at around $9.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 271,337 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: IPG Photonics Corp (IPGP)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. added to a holding in IPG Photonics Corp by 22.58%. The purchase prices were between $153.19 and $177.34, with an estimated average price of $165.29. The stock is now traded at around $149.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 11,889 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Landstar System Inc (LSTR)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in Landstar System Inc. The sale prices were between $155.21 and $185.99, with an estimated average price of $171.75.

Sold Out: InMode Ltd (INMD)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in InMode Ltd. The sale prices were between $63.78 and $97.86, with an estimated average price of $80.18.

Sold Out: Healthcare Services Group Inc (HCSG)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in Healthcare Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $16.48 and $25.19, with an estimated average price of $19.3.

Sold Out: Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $21.74 and $32.72, with an estimated average price of $28.22.

Sold Out: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $1.85 and $2.5, with an estimated average price of $2.16.



Here is the complete portfolio of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.. Also check out:

1. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Van Berkom & Associates Inc. keeps buying
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY