Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Buys Victory Capital Holdings Inc, Cerence Inc, Purple Innovation Inc, Sells Landstar System Inc, InMode, Healthcare Services Group Inc

Montreal, A8, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Victory Capital Holdings Inc, Cerence Inc, Purple Innovation Inc, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc, Sotera Health Co, sells Landstar System Inc, InMode, Healthcare Services Group Inc, Colliers International Group Inc, Tucows Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Van Berkom & Associates Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owns 60 stocks with a total value of $3.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE) - 1,417,954 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.25% Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI) - 1,092,868 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.34% Federal Signal Corp (FSS) - 2,445,685 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.87% Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT) - 3,539,399 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83% StoneX Group Inc (SNEX) - 1,623,942 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03%

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. initiated holding in Cerence Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.2 and $112.96, with an estimated average price of $87.86. The stock is now traded at around $64.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 679,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. initiated holding in DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.02 and $39.53, with an estimated average price of $33.33. The stock is now traded at around $27.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 1,299,219 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. initiated holding in Sotera Health Co. The purchase prices were between $20.73 and $27.28, with an estimated average price of $23.86. The stock is now traded at around $21.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 70,773 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. initiated holding in Dada Nexus Ltd. The purchase prices were between $11.91 and $24.2, with an estimated average price of $19.27. The stock is now traded at around $10.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 98,942 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. added to a holding in Victory Capital Holdings Inc by 2470.29%. The purchase prices were between $33 and $42.37, with an estimated average price of $36.37. The stock is now traded at around $33.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 1,501,719 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. added to a holding in Purple Innovation Inc by 273.81%. The purchase prices were between $9.15 and $22.12, with an estimated average price of $15.31. The stock is now traded at around $7.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 4,858,349 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. added to a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc by 84.84%. The purchase prices were between $47.2 and $61.06, with an estimated average price of $54.08. The stock is now traded at around $47.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 42,270 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. added to a holding in Pennant Group Inc by 55.28%. The purchase prices were between $18.94 and $27.19, with an estimated average price of $23. The stock is now traded at around $15.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 71,352 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. added to a holding in VNET Group Inc by 27.93%. The purchase prices were between $7.83 and $19.23, with an estimated average price of $13.44. The stock is now traded at around $9.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 271,337 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. added to a holding in IPG Photonics Corp by 22.58%. The purchase prices were between $153.19 and $177.34, with an estimated average price of $165.29. The stock is now traded at around $149.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 11,889 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in Landstar System Inc. The sale prices were between $155.21 and $185.99, with an estimated average price of $171.75.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in InMode Ltd. The sale prices were between $63.78 and $97.86, with an estimated average price of $80.18.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in Healthcare Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $16.48 and $25.19, with an estimated average price of $19.3.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $21.74 and $32.72, with an estimated average price of $28.22.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $1.85 and $2.5, with an estimated average price of $2.16.