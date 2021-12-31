Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Buys Victory Capital Holdings Inc, Cerence Inc, Purple Innovation Inc, Sells Landstar System Inc, InMode, Healthcare Services Group Inc
- New Purchases: CRNC, DV, SHC, DADA,
- Added Positions: VCTR, PRPL, ENSG, FTDR, LOPE, SHAK, IRDM, MMS, LAUR, YUMC, KLIC, VNET, PNTG, IPGP,
- Reduced Positions: HLI, SLAB, CIGI, ENV, THRM, FSS, TCX, STN, FOXF, BLKB, PRIM, CRL, HURN, OZK, VIRT, VAC, RLI, BRC, BC, IBP, FCN, EEFT, NMIH, QLYS, GMED, GOLF, ORA, FSV, VIPS, CHE, TPX, SNEX, MKTX, UHS, BCOR, CAE, RMAX, THR,
- Sold Out: LSTR, INMD, HCSG, TCOM, EDU,
These are the top 5 holdings of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.
- Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE) - 1,417,954 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.25%
- Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI) - 1,092,868 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.34%
- Federal Signal Corp (FSS) - 2,445,685 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.87%
- Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT) - 3,539,399 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83%
- StoneX Group Inc (SNEX) - 1,623,942 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03%
Van Berkom & Associates Inc. initiated holding in Cerence Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.2 and $112.96, with an estimated average price of $87.86. The stock is now traded at around $64.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 679,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV)
Van Berkom & Associates Inc. initiated holding in DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.02 and $39.53, with an estimated average price of $33.33. The stock is now traded at around $27.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 1,299,219 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Sotera Health Co (SHC)
Van Berkom & Associates Inc. initiated holding in Sotera Health Co. The purchase prices were between $20.73 and $27.28, with an estimated average price of $23.86. The stock is now traded at around $21.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 70,773 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Dada Nexus Ltd (DADA)
Van Berkom & Associates Inc. initiated holding in Dada Nexus Ltd. The purchase prices were between $11.91 and $24.2, with an estimated average price of $19.27. The stock is now traded at around $10.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 98,942 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Victory Capital Holdings Inc (VCTR)
Van Berkom & Associates Inc. added to a holding in Victory Capital Holdings Inc by 2470.29%. The purchase prices were between $33 and $42.37, with an estimated average price of $36.37. The stock is now traded at around $33.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 1,501,719 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Purple Innovation Inc (PRPL)
Van Berkom & Associates Inc. added to a holding in Purple Innovation Inc by 273.81%. The purchase prices were between $9.15 and $22.12, with an estimated average price of $15.31. The stock is now traded at around $7.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 4,858,349 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)
Van Berkom & Associates Inc. added to a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc by 84.84%. The purchase prices were between $47.2 and $61.06, with an estimated average price of $54.08. The stock is now traded at around $47.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 42,270 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pennant Group Inc (PNTG)
Van Berkom & Associates Inc. added to a holding in Pennant Group Inc by 55.28%. The purchase prices were between $18.94 and $27.19, with an estimated average price of $23. The stock is now traded at around $15.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 71,352 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VNET Group Inc (VNET)
Van Berkom & Associates Inc. added to a holding in VNET Group Inc by 27.93%. The purchase prices were between $7.83 and $19.23, with an estimated average price of $13.44. The stock is now traded at around $9.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 271,337 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: IPG Photonics Corp (IPGP)
Van Berkom & Associates Inc. added to a holding in IPG Photonics Corp by 22.58%. The purchase prices were between $153.19 and $177.34, with an estimated average price of $165.29. The stock is now traded at around $149.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 11,889 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Landstar System Inc (LSTR)
Van Berkom & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in Landstar System Inc. The sale prices were between $155.21 and $185.99, with an estimated average price of $171.75.Sold Out: InMode Ltd (INMD)
Van Berkom & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in InMode Ltd. The sale prices were between $63.78 and $97.86, with an estimated average price of $80.18.Sold Out: Healthcare Services Group Inc (HCSG)
Van Berkom & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in Healthcare Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $16.48 and $25.19, with an estimated average price of $19.3.Sold Out: Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM)
Van Berkom & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $21.74 and $32.72, with an estimated average price of $28.22.Sold Out: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)
Van Berkom & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $1.85 and $2.5, with an estimated average price of $2.16.
