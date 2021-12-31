Knowledge Leaders Capital, LLC Buys MaxLinear Inc, Broadcom Inc, Omnicell Inc, Sells Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Domtar Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: MXL, AVGO, OMCL, KFRC, NTAP, CSL, SMPL, HPE, THRM, TEL, SNA, PFS, FBHS, PAYX, PHM, BDC, NBTB, CMA, NWBI, MU, ON, TPR, FND, FDX, ALB, ETSY, AXON, GNRC, AME, NVO, MFG,
- Added Positions: APH, DHR, FRC, FITB, SCHW, BAC, STX, DOV, ETN, TGT, USB, CHD, GRMN, PPG, GOOGL, INTU, SNPS, AAP, EMR, ADBE, LRCX, HSY, TMO, HAS, COO, GGG, GPC, TRMB, FAST, MASI, BF.B, OTEX, EA, A, PH, CHKP, CTAS, SNY, SYK, QCOM, KDP, LLY, FFIV, AKAM, CTVA, ADI, IR, RGEN, CABO, QRVO, HUBS, FB, BMY, ABMD, BIIB, CSCO, CSGP, EBAY, GILD, DT, MORN, ILMN, DLTR, BDX, AZN, TTWO, RBA, INTC, MELI, BBY, ALGN, ATVI, EW, CE,
- Reduced Positions: SCHP, BIL, ASML, NVDA, CAE, TSCO, SHY, JPM, BOKF, NVS, RJF, FERG,
- Sold Out: UFS, PYPL, WAB, OC, LMAT, TEAM, CCEP, FCFS, PEGA, GLW, NICE, IEF, SNN, TTD, TS, DNB, ULTA, TWTR, SPOT,
- Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 138,997 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 57.87%
- Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD) - 37,758 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.71%
- Eaton Corp PLC (ETN) - 16,105 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.22%
- Agilent Technologies Inc (A) - 17,119 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.11%
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 7,541 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.43%
Knowledge Leaders Capital, LLC initiated holding in MaxLinear Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.71 and $77.07, with an estimated average price of $64.47. The stock is now traded at around $61.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 18,185 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Knowledge Leaders Capital, LLC initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $603.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 1,974 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Omnicell Inc (OMCL)
Knowledge Leaders Capital, LLC initiated holding in Omnicell Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.55 and $183.62, with an estimated average price of $173.89. The stock is now traded at around $153.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 6,202 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Kforce Inc (KFRC)
Knowledge Leaders Capital, LLC initiated holding in Kforce Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.18 and $80.75, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $68.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 14,736 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: NetApp Inc (NTAP)
Knowledge Leaders Capital, LLC initiated holding in NetApp Inc. The purchase prices were between $86 and $94.42, with an estimated average price of $90.11. The stock is now traded at around $88.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 11,939 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Carlisle Companies Inc (CSL)
Knowledge Leaders Capital, LLC initiated holding in Carlisle Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $200.94 and $248.12, with an estimated average price of $230.37. The stock is now traded at around $222.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 4,421 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amphenol Corp (APH)
Knowledge Leaders Capital, LLC added to a holding in Amphenol Corp by 113.82%. The purchase prices were between $73.54 and $87.94, with an estimated average price of $81.18. The stock is now traded at around $80.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 23,779 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Knowledge Leaders Capital, LLC added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 59.43%. The purchase prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04. The stock is now traded at around $294.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 7,541 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: First Republic Bank (FRC)
Knowledge Leaders Capital, LLC added to a holding in First Republic Bank by 102.26%. The purchase prices were between $196.19 and $221.91, with an estimated average price of $211.13. The stock is now traded at around $178.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 8,576 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)
Knowledge Leaders Capital, LLC added to a holding in Fifth Third Bancorp by 85.95%. The purchase prices were between $41.18 and $45.59, with an estimated average price of $43.75. The stock is now traded at around $46.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 37,525 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
Knowledge Leaders Capital, LLC added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 71.71%. The purchase prices were between $73.23 and $85.82, with an estimated average price of $81.09. The stock is now traded at around $90.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 20,571 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Knowledge Leaders Capital, LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 56.91%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $46.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 37,565 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Domtar Corp (UFS)
Knowledge Leaders Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Domtar Corp. The sale prices were between $53.81 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $54.78.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Knowledge Leaders Capital, LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.Sold Out: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB)
Knowledge Leaders Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $86.81 and $97.12, with an estimated average price of $91.79.Sold Out: Owens-Corning Inc (OC)
Knowledge Leaders Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Owens-Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $84.26 and $97.7, with an estimated average price of $90.8.Sold Out: LeMaitre Vascular Inc (LMAT)
Knowledge Leaders Capital, LLC sold out a holding in LeMaitre Vascular Inc. The sale prices were between $46.66 and $56.25, with an estimated average price of $51.66.Sold Out: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)
Knowledge Leaders Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The sale prices were between $343.33 and $458.13, with an estimated average price of $401.62.
