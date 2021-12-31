Smh Capital Advisors Inc Buys Realty Income Corp, Sells Hercules Capital Inc, DigitalBridge Group Inc, Hello Group Inc

- New Purchases: O,
- Added Positions: VICI, ADX, BIT, EVT, AWF, RQI, HYT, LDP, GDV, HTD, CSQ, IBM, IRM, DGX, HPQ, TEI, XOM, T, BTZ, CVX, KHC, WETF, VCTR,
- Reduced Positions: PSTH, PSEC, PWP, NIE, AFB, FTCV,
- Sold Out: HTGC, DBRG, MOMO, EZPW, APO, HYG, ENV,
These are the top 5 holdings of SMH CAPITAL ADVISORS INC
- Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) - 77,899 shares, 11.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63%
- VICI Properties Inc (VICI) - 55,312 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.72%
- D.R. Horton Inc (DHI) - 9,258 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09%
- Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) - 115,107 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.93%
- Sculptor Capital Management Inc (SCU) - 38,499 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72%
Smh Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $69.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 2,942 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC)
Smh Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Hercules Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $16.14 and $18.07, with an estimated average price of $16.95.Sold Out: DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG)
Smh Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in DigitalBridge Group Inc. The sale prices were between $5.84 and $8.34, with an estimated average price of $7.48.Sold Out: Hello Group Inc (MOMO)
Smh Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Hello Group Inc. The sale prices were between $8.2 and $13.95, with an estimated average price of $11.44.Sold Out: EZCORP Inc (EZPW)
Smh Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in EZCORP Inc. The sale prices were between $6.82 and $8.68, with an estimated average price of $7.59.Sold Out: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)
Smh Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The sale prices were between $58.79 and $79.96, with an estimated average price of $72.36.Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
Smh Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $84.9 and $87.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23.
