Smh Capital Advisors Inc Buys Realty Income Corp, Sells Hercules Capital Inc, DigitalBridge Group Inc, Hello Group Inc

New Purchases: O,

O, Added Positions: VICI, ADX, BIT, EVT, AWF, RQI, HYT, LDP, GDV, HTD, CSQ, IBM, IRM, DGX, HPQ, TEI, XOM, T, BTZ, CVX, KHC, WETF, VCTR,

VICI, ADX, BIT, EVT, AWF, RQI, HYT, LDP, GDV, HTD, CSQ, IBM, IRM, DGX, HPQ, TEI, XOM, T, BTZ, CVX, KHC, WETF, VCTR, Reduced Positions: PSTH, PSEC, PWP, NIE, AFB, FTCV,

PSTH, PSEC, PWP, NIE, AFB, FTCV, Sold Out: HTGC, DBRG, MOMO, EZPW, APO, HYG, ENV,

Fort Worth, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Realty Income Corp, sells Hercules Capital Inc, DigitalBridge Group Inc, Hello Group Inc, EZCORP Inc, Apollo Global Management Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Smh Capital Advisors Inc. As of 2021Q4, Smh Capital Advisors Inc owns 48 stocks with a total value of $22 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SMH CAPITAL ADVISORS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/smh+capital+advisors+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) - 77,899 shares, 11.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63% VICI Properties Inc (VICI) - 55,312 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.72% D.R. Horton Inc (DHI) - 9,258 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09% Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) - 115,107 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.93% Sculptor Capital Management Inc (SCU) - 38,499 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72%

Smh Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $69.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 2,942 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smh Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Hercules Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $16.14 and $18.07, with an estimated average price of $16.95.

Smh Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in DigitalBridge Group Inc. The sale prices were between $5.84 and $8.34, with an estimated average price of $7.48.

Smh Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Hello Group Inc. The sale prices were between $8.2 and $13.95, with an estimated average price of $11.44.

Smh Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in EZCORP Inc. The sale prices were between $6.82 and $8.68, with an estimated average price of $7.59.

Smh Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The sale prices were between $58.79 and $79.96, with an estimated average price of $72.36.

Smh Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $84.9 and $87.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23.