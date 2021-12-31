RBA Wealth Management, LLC Buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, Microsoft Corp, Prologis Inc, Sells Toyota Motor Corp, Alibaba Group Holding
- New Purchases: UNH, MSFT, PLD, DIOD, WM, JPM, CVS, MET, QCOM, PEP, FWRD, CMCSA, CMI, SNPS, V, NKE, MTH, PG, TECK, WMT, TGNA, USB, CSCO, TPX, CTSH, IBM, LMT, DG, GS, GLW, MDU, EA, VGT, MDT, ARE, SMG, TSLA, JNJ, AGG, CVX, HD, CTRA, VHT, USHY, VCR, VFH, LYB, SRE, LSTR, VOX, VIS, EOG, GILD, IVT, SBUX, VSH, RJF, DIS, IDCC, PFFD, VDC, CB, SCHG, MCD, SCHV, PFE, ICLR, TIP, SCHM, JEPI, HYLV, SCHZ, FDX, SCHF, COST, VNQ, CRM, HYLB, MRK, VDE, VCIT, VAW, SPYG, FLOT, KR, SWKS, CPRT, ENDP, PGX, VPU,
- Added Positions: AVGO, BSX, ABBV, ACGL, BMY, ALL, VOD, T,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, BCS, TSM, FRA, HDB,
- Sold Out: TM, BABA,
For the details of RBA Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rba+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of RBA Wealth Management, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 43,505 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 11,841 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,027 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 16,995 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. New Position
- AutoZone Inc (AZO) - 2,666 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%
RBA Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $479.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 11,841 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
RBA Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $313.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 16,995 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Diodes Inc (DIOD)
RBA Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Diodes Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.49 and $112.42, with an estimated average price of $101.74. The stock is now traded at around $91.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 48,188 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Prologis Inc (PLD)
RBA Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $126.43 and $168.36, with an estimated average price of $149.88. The stock is now traded at around $157.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 31,410 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Waste Management Inc (WM)
RBA Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.83 and $166.9, with an estimated average price of $161.05. The stock is now traded at around $148.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 29,488 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
RBA Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $149.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 28,665 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)
RBA Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Boston Scientific Corp by 20.89%. The purchase prices were between $38.07 and $44.87, with an estimated average price of $41.98. The stock is now traded at around $41.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 55,196 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Toyota Motor Corp (TM)
RBA Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Toyota Motor Corp. The sale prices were between $166.97 and $187.44, with an estimated average price of $180.06.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
RBA Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.
