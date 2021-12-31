Moody Aldrich Partners Llc Buys Switch Inc, The Howard Hughes Corp, Eastern Bankshares Inc, Sells CareDx Inc, Regal Rexnord Corp, Chart Industries Inc

- New Purchases: HHC, EBC, DBRG, IWM, WSM, BC, ODFL, GGAL,
- Added Positions: SWCH, AZEK, CHK, AEO, SPR, ABG, VC, COLB, ALLY, TEX, TOL, HEES, XRX, CHKP, LAZ, NUS, TMDX, FHN, APAM, CNMD, TMHC, CNYA, FINV, EWBC, AIMC, VAC,
- Reduced Positions: RRX, GTLS, CYRX, FOCS, WD, SLAB, CNS, LPSN, PUBM, AZTA, MAC, MXL, INDB, EVR, HPP, MLAB, POWI, SPT, JBLU, BLFS, OAS, SUM, WWW, ARVN, BAND, EXP, HGV, WK, BCPC, BJ, WHD, ROLL, SMTC, TTGT, TBK, ASGN, LESL, WERN, WTFC, BRKL, HAYW, WSC, AIN, FOXF, FELE, LHCG, SSD, IBP, BL, OSTK, VRNS, ZWS, FIX, KBH, KMT, CRNC, CCMP, NTLA, LANC, TAP, MP, QLYS, CYTK, GPRE, JHG, NEO, WFC, CNO, FTDR, REGI, SJI, BEAM, MTSI, SYNA, TRNO, UPWK, AXSM, GNRC, ENPH, QD, ARE, TECH, BR, BRKR, CTLT, DECK, ENTG, FBHS, HEI.A, HUBS, IAA, JEF, JLL, LSTR, LAD, LFUS, MPWR, NTRA, NDSN, PAYC, POOL, RGEN, SF, SUI, SIVB, TDY, TRU, TREX, WAL, WEX, ZEN,
- Sold Out: CDNA, NVTA, MBUU, SPWR, OLLI, BCYC, EDIT, VCEL, JNPR, CMC, IGMS, KIM, RS, AVT, ALL, TROW, CRL, Z, INDA,
These are the top 5 holdings of MOODY ALDRICH PARTNERS LLC
- Focus Financial Partners Inc (FOCS) - 362,457 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.79%
- Switch Inc (SWCH) - 756,540 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.63%
- Cohen & Steers Inc (CNS) - 202,660 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.34%
- Independent Bank Corp (INDB) - 175,597 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.11%
- Walker & Dunlop Inc (WD) - 91,707 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.61%
Moody Aldrich Partners Llc initiated holding in The Howard Hughes Corp. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $101.78, with an estimated average price of $91.95. The stock is now traded at around $97.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 49,382 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Eastern Bankshares Inc (EBC)
Moody Aldrich Partners Llc initiated holding in Eastern Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.6 and $21.79, with an estimated average price of $20.75. The stock is now traded at around $20.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 232,518 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG)
Moody Aldrich Partners Llc initiated holding in DigitalBridge Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.84 and $8.34, with an estimated average price of $7.48. The stock is now traded at around $7.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 395,469 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Moody Aldrich Partners Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $201.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,668 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM)
Moody Aldrich Partners Llc initiated holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.55 and $221.63, with an estimated average price of $186.57. The stock is now traded at around $163.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,824 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL)
Moody Aldrich Partners Llc initiated holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The purchase prices were between $283.36 and $364, with an estimated average price of $338.6. The stock is now traded at around $324.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 576 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Switch Inc (SWCH)
Moody Aldrich Partners Llc added to a holding in Switch Inc by 48.63%. The purchase prices were between $23.06 and $28.75, with an estimated average price of $26.19. The stock is now traded at around $25.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 756,540 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The AZEK Co Inc (AZEK)
Moody Aldrich Partners Llc added to a holding in The AZEK Co Inc by 46.72%. The purchase prices were between $33.96 and $46.24, with an estimated average price of $39.95. The stock is now traded at around $34.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 267,510 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK)
Moody Aldrich Partners Llc added to a holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp by 48.36%. The purchase prices were between $57 and $67.75, with an estimated average price of $63.48. The stock is now traded at around $69.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 180,484 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO)
Moody Aldrich Partners Llc added to a holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc by 49.10%. The purchase prices were between $22.12 and $28.79, with an estimated average price of $25.46. The stock is now traded at around $22.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 308,998 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR)
Moody Aldrich Partners Llc added to a holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc by 23.25%. The purchase prices were between $35.23 and $47.93, with an estimated average price of $42.83. The stock is now traded at around $46.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 243,829 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Visteon Corp (VC)
Moody Aldrich Partners Llc added to a holding in Visteon Corp by 30.01%. The purchase prices were between $95.96 and $125.33, with an estimated average price of $111.54. The stock is now traded at around $101.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 46,430 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: CareDx Inc (CDNA)
Moody Aldrich Partners Llc sold out a holding in CareDx Inc. The sale prices were between $41.2 and $73.6, with an estimated average price of $51.74.Sold Out: Invitae Corp (NVTA)
Moody Aldrich Partners Llc sold out a holding in Invitae Corp. The sale prices were between $14.7 and $28.58, with an estimated average price of $21.39.Sold Out: Malibu Boats Inc (MBUU)
Moody Aldrich Partners Llc sold out a holding in Malibu Boats Inc. The sale prices were between $63.01 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $70.18.Sold Out: SunPower Corp (SPWR)
Moody Aldrich Partners Llc sold out a holding in SunPower Corp. The sale prices were between $19.86 and $33.85, with an estimated average price of $27.03.Sold Out: Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI)
Moody Aldrich Partners Llc sold out a holding in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $46.21 and $73.43, with an estimated average price of $60.81.Sold Out: Bicycle Therapeutics PLC (BCYC)
Moody Aldrich Partners Llc sold out a holding in Bicycle Therapeutics PLC. The sale prices were between $41.7 and $61.14, with an estimated average price of $55.41.
