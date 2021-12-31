Moody Aldrich Partners Llc Buys Switch Inc, The Howard Hughes Corp, Eastern Bankshares Inc, Sells CareDx Inc, Regal Rexnord Corp, Chart Industries Inc

New Purchases: HHC, EBC, DBRG, IWM, WSM, BC, ODFL, GGAL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Switch Inc, The Howard Hughes Corp, Eastern Bankshares Inc, The AZEK Co Inc, Chesapeake Energy Corp, sells CareDx Inc, Regal Rexnord Corp, Chart Industries Inc, Invitae Corp, Malibu Boats Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Moody Aldrich Partners Llc. As of 2021Q4, Moody Aldrich Partners Llc owns 158 stocks with a total value of $718 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Focus Financial Partners Inc (FOCS) - 362,457 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.79% Switch Inc (SWCH) - 756,540 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.63% Cohen & Steers Inc (CNS) - 202,660 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.34% Independent Bank Corp (INDB) - 175,597 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.11% Walker & Dunlop Inc (WD) - 91,707 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.61%

Moody Aldrich Partners Llc initiated holding in The Howard Hughes Corp. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $101.78, with an estimated average price of $91.95. The stock is now traded at around $97.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 49,382 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moody Aldrich Partners Llc initiated holding in Eastern Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.6 and $21.79, with an estimated average price of $20.75. The stock is now traded at around $20.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 232,518 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moody Aldrich Partners Llc initiated holding in DigitalBridge Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.84 and $8.34, with an estimated average price of $7.48. The stock is now traded at around $7.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 395,469 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moody Aldrich Partners Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $201.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,668 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moody Aldrich Partners Llc initiated holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.55 and $221.63, with an estimated average price of $186.57. The stock is now traded at around $163.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,824 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moody Aldrich Partners Llc initiated holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The purchase prices were between $283.36 and $364, with an estimated average price of $338.6. The stock is now traded at around $324.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 576 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moody Aldrich Partners Llc added to a holding in Switch Inc by 48.63%. The purchase prices were between $23.06 and $28.75, with an estimated average price of $26.19. The stock is now traded at around $25.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 756,540 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moody Aldrich Partners Llc added to a holding in The AZEK Co Inc by 46.72%. The purchase prices were between $33.96 and $46.24, with an estimated average price of $39.95. The stock is now traded at around $34.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 267,510 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moody Aldrich Partners Llc added to a holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp by 48.36%. The purchase prices were between $57 and $67.75, with an estimated average price of $63.48. The stock is now traded at around $69.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 180,484 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moody Aldrich Partners Llc added to a holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc by 49.10%. The purchase prices were between $22.12 and $28.79, with an estimated average price of $25.46. The stock is now traded at around $22.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 308,998 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moody Aldrich Partners Llc added to a holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc by 23.25%. The purchase prices were between $35.23 and $47.93, with an estimated average price of $42.83. The stock is now traded at around $46.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 243,829 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moody Aldrich Partners Llc added to a holding in Visteon Corp by 30.01%. The purchase prices were between $95.96 and $125.33, with an estimated average price of $111.54. The stock is now traded at around $101.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 46,430 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moody Aldrich Partners Llc sold out a holding in CareDx Inc. The sale prices were between $41.2 and $73.6, with an estimated average price of $51.74.

Moody Aldrich Partners Llc sold out a holding in Invitae Corp. The sale prices were between $14.7 and $28.58, with an estimated average price of $21.39.

Moody Aldrich Partners Llc sold out a holding in Malibu Boats Inc. The sale prices were between $63.01 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $70.18.

Moody Aldrich Partners Llc sold out a holding in SunPower Corp. The sale prices were between $19.86 and $33.85, with an estimated average price of $27.03.

Moody Aldrich Partners Llc sold out a holding in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $46.21 and $73.43, with an estimated average price of $60.81.

Moody Aldrich Partners Llc sold out a holding in Bicycle Therapeutics PLC. The sale prices were between $41.7 and $61.14, with an estimated average price of $55.41.