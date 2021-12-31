Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC Buys Eli Lilly and Co, NXP Semiconductors NV, Netflix Inc, Sells Charter Communications Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Lam Research Corp

New Purchases: NXPI, SCHW, TXT, EQR, WY, FNV, AMAT, LOGI, WTRG, FTNT, KLAC, TYL, MPWR, ANET, MPC, TER, ACN, WAB, EMN, MDT, FSLR, KMB, GE, CI, PSX, ADP, TPIC,

LLY, NFLX, TMUS, NTAP, CMG, MCHP, SHW, AMD, TSLA, HUM, SPG, TXN, INTU, ENS, MRK, ECL, NVDA, AWK, PFE, DE, CWT, TJX, AWR, UPS, MCO, FMC, TROW, SYK, ROST, OMC, YUM, LMT, DFS, CE, LYB, Reduced Positions: ABT, LRCX, AVGO, MHK, FB, GOOGL, NEE, ES, PLD, SBAC, SPGI, JCI, PH, AAPL, V, AMZN, EL, GOOG, MSCI, DHR, CPRT, ADBE, JPM, NKE, PG, UNH, CMCSA, DIS, CSCO, COST, BAC, AMGN, AMP, VZ, NOW, T, GILD, HD, ORCL, MSFT, ABBV, TFC, MA, JNJ, BMY, WMT, LOW, MKTX, BRK.B, TMO, CRM, INTC, ANTM, PGR, CVS, ISRG, ALL, ITW,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Eli Lilly and Co, NXP Semiconductors NV, Netflix Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, NetApp Inc, sells Charter Communications Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Lam Research Corp, Broadcom Inc, Mohawk Industries Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC owns 125 stocks with a total value of $186 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 37,620 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2589.06% Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 70,850 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.68% NetApp Inc (NTAP) - 110,191 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 73.93% Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) - 115,881 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.37% Humana Inc (HUM) - 21,507 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.94%

Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The purchase prices were between $183.1 and $238.9, with an estimated average price of $213.32. The stock is now traded at around $210.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.43%. The holding were 36,209 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.23 and $85.82, with an estimated average price of $81.09. The stock is now traded at around $90.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 42,234 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Textron Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.15 and $77.49, with an estimated average price of $74.34. The stock is now traded at around $69.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 25,842 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Equity Residential. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $90.55, with an estimated average price of $86.16. The stock is now traded at around $92.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 14,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The purchase prices were between $35.71 and $41.18, with an estimated average price of $38.03. The stock is now traded at around $41.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 29,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Franco-Nevada Corp. The purchase prices were between $128.24 and $149.43, with an estimated average price of $138.37. The stock is now traded at around $133.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 7,456 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 2589.06%. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $250.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.37%. The holding were 37,620 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 2221.81%. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $429.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.89%. The holding were 12,561 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 398.95%. The purchase prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52. The stock is now traded at around $109.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.16%. The holding were 63,441 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in NetApp Inc by 73.93%. The purchase prices were between $86 and $94.42, with an estimated average price of $90.11. The stock is now traded at around $88.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 110,191 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc by 76.06%. The purchase prices were between $1592.1 and $1863, with an estimated average price of $1758.68. The stock is now traded at around $1484.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 4,956 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Microchip Technology Inc by 57.37%. The purchase prices were between $70.25 and $89.35, with an estimated average price of $81.11. The stock is now traded at around $79.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 115,881 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $605.55 and $747.79, with an estimated average price of $679.38.

Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ball Corp. The sale prices were between $87.48 and $96.88, with an estimated average price of $92.47.

Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in News Corp. The sale prices were between $20.88 and $24.37, with an estimated average price of $22.81.

Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Welltower Inc. The sale prices were between $79.36 and $87.07, with an estimated average price of $83.41.

Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39.

Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in United Rentals Inc. The sale prices were between $321.98 and $392.79, with an estimated average price of $356.37.