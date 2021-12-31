Fermata Advisors, LLC Buys WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Sells Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Total International Bo

New Purchases: SYLD, FYLD, GQRE, RYF, PSCH, UOCT, XLRE, MUB, QCOM, KRBN, UNP, ITW, INFL, ROM, QYLD, DTE, TDF, COST, UPS, LPLA, PAYX, PNC,

SYLD, FYLD, GQRE, RYF, PSCH, UOCT, XLRE, MUB, QCOM, KRBN, UNP, ITW, INFL, ROM, QYLD, DTE, TDF, COST, UPS, LPLA, PAYX, PNC, Added Positions: NTSX, VGIT, BND, DFAI, HYDB, JVAL, NTSI, JKH, IVV, TIPX, CDC, VCIT, MOAT, OMFL, IWY, AGG, PKW, INDS, BIV, IWF, SJNK, PFFD, PRF, XSVM, SOXX, CMBS, FBND, USEP, QQQ, VBK, CSF, ONEV, STIP, ILTB, LSST, RWJ, NTSE, TIP, MSFT, IGSB, GCC, ARKQ, DIS, AAPL, AMZN, PFE, BRK.B, PGX, INMB, BAC, GOOGL, UNH, TFFP, TSLA, SMG, MDLZ, MMC, LLY, AVGO, CRM, MDT, WFC, JHMM, XOM, ABBV,

NTSX, VGIT, BND, DFAI, HYDB, JVAL, NTSI, JKH, IVV, TIPX, CDC, VCIT, MOAT, OMFL, IWY, AGG, PKW, INDS, BIV, IWF, SJNK, PFFD, PRF, XSVM, SOXX, CMBS, FBND, USEP, QQQ, VBK, CSF, ONEV, STIP, ILTB, LSST, RWJ, NTSE, TIP, MSFT, IGSB, GCC, ARKQ, DIS, AAPL, AMZN, PFE, BRK.B, PGX, INMB, BAC, GOOGL, UNH, TFFP, TSLA, SMG, MDLZ, MMC, LLY, AVGO, CRM, MDT, WFC, JHMM, XOM, ABBV, Reduced Positions: RODM, VOO, BNDX, XLE, GHYB, IWM, IAGG, XSOE, DGRO, IAU, MTUM, USIG, BSV, BLOK, FCOM, HTRB, FMF, JPST, VT, V, IVW, GLD, ARKG, VEU, VIG, VO, VBR, ARKK, COPX, VB, IVOL, VZ, WTMF, AGZ, MRK, SPHD, VHT, NVDA, GOOG, FB, VTV, USMV, CSCO, IWR, BLK, ADP, USB, CRL, SAVA, TFC, VEA, SBUX, SPY, SPDW, XMVM, AMT, PEP, NEE, MCD, APD, IJH, JPM, IJR, IHI, ABT, CMCSA, COO, CPRT, CCI, TXN, SITE, PLD, MSCI, LOW, IWP,

RODM, VOO, BNDX, XLE, GHYB, IWM, IAGG, XSOE, DGRO, IAU, MTUM, USIG, BSV, BLOK, FCOM, HTRB, FMF, JPST, VT, V, IVW, GLD, ARKG, VEU, VIG, VO, VBR, ARKK, COPX, VB, IVOL, VZ, WTMF, AGZ, MRK, SPHD, VHT, NVDA, GOOG, FB, VTV, USMV, CSCO, IWR, BLK, ADP, USB, CRL, SAVA, TFC, VEA, SBUX, SPY, SPDW, XMVM, AMT, PEP, NEE, MCD, APD, IJH, JPM, IJR, IHI, ABT, CMCSA, COO, CPRT, CCI, TXN, SITE, PLD, MSCI, LOW, IWP, Sold Out: RSP, BA, HYG, NFLX, T, SDY, VCR, JNK, LQD, PYPL, LMT, AMGN, MA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF, Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF, sells Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fermata Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Fermata Advisors, LLC owns 184 stocks with a total value of $273 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Fermata Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fermata+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT) - 215,830 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.25% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 25,158 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.92% WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NTSX) - 243,512 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 992.62% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 19,501 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.82% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 73,741 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.79%

Fermata Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.37 and $66.57, with an estimated average price of $63.36. The stock is now traded at around $64.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 43,514 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fermata Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.99 and $27.85, with an estimated average price of $27.02. The stock is now traded at around $28.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 89,705 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fermata Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FlexShares Global Quality FlexShares Global Qualit. The purchase prices were between $65.75 and $74.12, with an estimated average price of $70.04. The stock is now traded at around $70.261300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 23,183 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fermata Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.05 and $66.3, with an estimated average price of $64.27. The stock is now traded at around $65.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 14,743 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fermata Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio. The purchase prices were between $167.4 and $192.45, with an estimated average price of $180.02. The stock is now traded at around $155.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 4,660 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fermata Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - October. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.53, with an estimated average price of $28.28. The stock is now traded at around $28.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 24,765 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fermata Advisors, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 992.62%. The purchase prices were between $40.69 and $44.63, with an estimated average price of $43.15. The stock is now traded at around $42.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.59%. The holding were 243,512 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fermata Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 45.25%. The purchase prices were between $66.02 and $67.06, with an estimated average price of $66.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 215,830 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fermata Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 103.34%. The purchase prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79. The stock is now traded at around $82.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 66,886 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fermata Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 549.51%. The purchase prices were between $28.1 and $30.21, with an estimated average price of $29.31. The stock is now traded at around $29.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 111,008 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fermata Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 507.05%. The purchase prices were between $50.38 and $51.51, with an estimated average price of $51. The stock is now traded at around $50.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 52,528 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fermata Advisors, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 680.02%. The purchase prices were between $35.43 and $38.56, with an estimated average price of $37.19. The stock is now traded at around $37.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 58,353 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fermata Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The sale prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71.

Fermata Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93.

Fermata Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $84.9 and $87.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23.

Fermata Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.

Fermata Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23.

Fermata Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $118.24 and $129.12, with an estimated average price of $123.75.