Fisher Asset Management, LLC Buys Netflix Inc, Intuit Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Sells Walmart Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Intel Corp

- New Purchases: UBER, DOCU, ZM, OVV, EWD, XP, FDD, FNDX, EEM, DGRO, DFUS, DFIV, DFAS, BIL, ARKK, ABNB, MNMD, CRWD, PSN, AVLR, TRTN, TTD, KHC, TPVG, IRT, SCHM, XLC, VOT, VOOG, VOE, VO, VIGI, VGIT, VBK, TLT, SPYG, SDIV, FINX, SCHB, SCHA, IWP, IVE, ITOT, IJJ, IDRV, IAU, GSLC, GLD, MPLX, EMN, NDAQ, MSI, MMC, MMP, LXRX, JCI, ICE, HUM, LHX, FNMA, ELTP, NTAP, STZ, SCHW, CNC, CTRA, CBRE, AZO, ATO, AJG, AMP, AEE, LNT, VNDA, HY, ENPH, MIUFF, NMFC, NGL, BAH, LDSVF, ATGFF, ERFSF, BLMIF, LEO, CB, ANTM, WBA, VFC, SIRI, SHW, SCI, WRK, RPM, PPG, ORLY,
- Added Positions: AMZN, NFLX, INTU, FB, AMD, AAPL, VZ, AVGO, PYPL, VCIT, MSFT, NOW, GOOGL, SQ, ADBE, CRM, ASML, HD, COF, LLY, COST, TMO, MELI, IEF, SPTL, ALGN, FCX, GS, ISRG, NVDA, TSM, PICK, QQQ, ABT, AMAT, DHR, EW, NEE, JPM, MRK, MS, ORCL, RHHBY, TTE, PPRUY, RVLV, LQD, MMM, ABB, AZN, ADSK, BP, BLK, BA, CSX, CAT, CVX, CCI, DE, ING, LRCX, NKE, PG, SLB, SYK, TM, UL, UNP, RTX, MA, SBH, SDVKY, TOELY, HESAY, JD, MUB, ASX, HES, AMT, BBVA, SAN, BCRX, BMY, CF, CP, ABEV, COP, COO, TCOM, CMI, DAR, DVN, DXCM, E, GIS, GSK, KMB, LOW, TGTX, MRO, MAR, MDT, NSRGY, NSC, QCOM, RSG, RIO, RDS.A, SNA, STLD, TXN, TSN, WY, BNPQY, BBL, PODD, ISNPY, SBGSY, FANUY, MRAAY, APTV, SMCAY, VCYT, PAYC, SHOP, NTRA, BHVN, IXN, SPSB, VGK, VOO, XLG, EGHT, PLD, AMSF, HRTX, T, VCEL, ACN, ATVI, AEIS, A, APD, MO, AEP, ABCB, AMGN, APH, ADI, NGLOY, ANIK, APA, ATR, ADP, TFC, BK, BANR, ESTE, BDX, BIIB, SAM, BSX, BTI, BAM, AZTA, BRKR, CVBF, CVS, CPB, CNI, CWST, CPF, CENX, CRL, CLX, KO, CL, FIX, CPRT, CLB, BAP, DBI, DIOD, DISCA, D, DD, DVAX, ENB, EPD, ESS, EL, EXAS, FARO, FRME, F, FORM, GD, GE, GPC, GILD, HAE, HAL, HP, HPQ, HMC, HON, HRL, IDXX, ITW, IMGN, INCY, JJSF, K, KFY, KR, KYOCY, LEN, LPSN, MHO, MTW, PCRFY, SPGI, MMSI, MYGN, NGG, NBIX, ES, NTRS, NVAX, NUE, OXY, ODFL, OMCL, OSUR, PNC, PZZA, PTEN, PEGA, PEP, CDMO, PETS, PFE, PXD, PBI, LIN, BKNG, PEG, PSA, RRC, REGN, RNST, REPYY, RMD, RGP, ROK, SSB, STM, SMG, SO, SBSI, LUV, SWN, SPPI, TRV, STE, TROW, TJX, TGT, TTEK, GL, USB, UMC, UPS, X, VLO, VRSN, VRNT, VRTX, WTI, WM, WFC, YUM, KCDMY, WTKWY, OMRNY, ET, DK, EVR, CPRX, FSLR, AVAV, ACM, BX, HOCPY, TEL, LULU, VMW, MSCI, ESLOY, FTI, PNGAY, MDXG, PM, NX, KIROY, MYRG, CRARY, BUD, RBGLY, RDEIY, FTNT, NSRGF, IRWD, CLDT, FN, PPERY, SAFRY, BDORY, TRUMY, TVTX, PACB, GM, KMI, UNLRY, SSREY, MPC, PBCRY, GLNCY, HMST, XYL, TMSNY, VIPS, SPLK, AIPUY, PANW, PNR, FANG, WDAY, ABBV, CIIHY, ZTS, TMHC, PTCT, REXR, IBP, FSK, SFBS, LNTH, BOOT, NVTA, BPMC, COLL, ALRM, HPE, TEAM, ICHR, NEX, ANAB, PUMP, AYX, GTHX, BKR, WHD, BILI, CHX, MNTV, MPNGY, MRNA, SWAV, DOW, MNRL, CTVA, BBIO, ADYEY, ARNC, AFTPY, AGG, BND, BNDX, BOTZ, IGIB, CMF, CQQQ, DFAC, DIA, EDOW, EFG, ESGD, ESGU, EUDG, EWJ, EWT, EWY, EXI, EZU, FTEC, IAI, IBB, IEFA, IEMG, IGV, IHE, IHI, IJH, ITA, IVV, IVW, IWD, IWF, IWM, IXC, IXG, IXJ, IYF, JNK, KCE, KWEB, MBB, MGC, MGK, MXI, OEF, OIH, PNQI, QQEW, QUAL, RSP, RXI, SCHF, SCHX, SHY, SMH, SPY, SUSB, SUSC, TFI, TIP, USIG, USMV, VB, VCR, VCSH, VDE, VEA, VGT, VHT, VIS, VNQ, VT, VTEB, VTI, VTV, VUG, VV, VWO, VXF, VXUS, XLE, XLF, XLI, XLP, XLV, XLY,
- Reduced Positions: WMT, DIS, INTC, V, UNH, SBUX, CSCO, XOM, PBR, VALE, LRLCY, TCEHY, LVMUY, BHP, SIVB, SIEGY, ITUB, HEI, INFY, NVO, YELP, CARR, FLGE, AMG, ATI, ALL, DOX, ABC, NLY, ANSS, AZPN, BIDU, BBD, BAC, BECN, BRK.B, BIO, MTRN, CRS, CVCO, CHKP, CHE, CHD, CINF, C, CMCSA, ED, GLW, CW, DHI, DASTY, DPZ, DUK, EWBC, ETN, EXC, EXPE, EXPD, FDS, FICO, FDX, GBCI, GPN, DANOY, HSBC, HALO, HEINY, HELE, HXL, HOLX, HUBG, IBM, INDB, IFNNY, TT, IART, ZD, VIAV, JNJ, JNPR, KLAC, KMT, MDLZ, LHCG, LH, LANC, LAZ, LNVGY, LECO, LYV, LYG, LMT, MDC, MKSI, MCD, MCHP, MOG.A, MORN, VTRS, NPSNY, NTUS, NOK, NOC, ON, OII, PH, PAYX, PKI, PDCE, PLXS, PII, PBH, PGR, PB, PRU, RJF, ROST, SEIC, SNN, EQNR, SF, SYNA, SNPS, SNV, TFX, TER, TEX, TPL, TOL, UBS, UMBF, URI, WPC, WBS, WST, WGO, XEL, ZBH, EBAY, AAWW, SCGLY, SMFG, LEN.B, FAX, KALU, OC, EBS, SPR, IPGP, DAL, G, ESALY, WPRT, KDDIY, CFRUY, SFTBY, TSLA, NXPI, BYDDY, FRC, TLPFY, CLPBY, KGDEY, ACHC, EPAM, POST, PSX, IQV, NSTG, KN, PCTY, ZEN, HUBS, QRVO, LITE, LNSTY, BGNE, SITE, TWLO, MEDP, AA, OKTA, ALBBY, WXXWY, CSPCY, NIO, DFKCY, ALC, PROSY, OTIS, CGNT, CGNT, THNPY, OGN, ACWI, IGSB, EFA, EWG, EWL, EWP, EWQ, FBGX, FDIS, FDN, FEZ, FHLC, FIEE, FIHD, FILL, FRLG, HYG, HYLB, IEUR, IEV, IJR, IWN, IWS, IWV, KXI, ONEQ, SCHD, SOXX, SPIB, USHY, VIG, VMBS, VYM, XLK, XLU, XOP,
- Sold Out: KSU, ITGR, CONE, ROG, DIN, COR, DENN, LIVN, BJRI, CAKE, PECO, EXROF, TSSNF, IQ, JPHLF, SNDL, BKLN, IWR, BSV, CWB, EFV, FDHY, IBHC, NPTN, JPN, SCHG, SCHV, SDY, SLV, SPYV, TDSC, VBR, VGSH, VTWG, SWKS, BBY, EPAY, EAT, CCMP, DB, FE, HRC, HBAN, AERG, IX, RRGB, RCL, AAL, SCMWY, THS, DNP, TMUS, TAK, ACLLF, IDKOF, RGIN, GSTC, AMADY, WMC,
These are the top 5 holdings of Ken Fisher
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 63,982,104 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.09%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 26,844,732 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.17%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,166,318 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.18%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,942,947 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.74%
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 60,337,625 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.11%
Fisher Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $37.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 15,149,348 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Fisher Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68. The stock is now traded at around $121.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 3,052,026 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Fisher Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56. The stock is now traded at around $148.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,273,544 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ovintiv Inc (OVV)
Fisher Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Ovintiv Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.99 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $35.74. The stock is now traded at around $40.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,336,109 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: XP Inc (XP)
Fisher Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in XP Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.88 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $32.4. The stock is now traded at around $32.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 492,906 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (EWD)
Fisher Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.08 and $47.43, with an estimated average price of $45.48. The stock is now traded at around $43.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 326,464 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Fisher Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 30.41%. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $429.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 5,425,804 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Intuit Inc (INTU)
Fisher Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 1157.44%. The purchase prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73. The stock is now traded at around $562.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,203,273 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Fisher Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 26.27%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $323.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 9,584,517 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Fisher Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 26.47%. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $122.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 19,956,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Fisher Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 22117.63%. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $603.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 752,289 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Fisher Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 19095.06%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 9,778,922 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (KSU)
Fisher Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR)
Fisher Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Integer Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $79.74 and $93.39, with an estimated average price of $87.24.Sold Out: Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN)
Fisher Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Dine Brands Global Inc. The sale prices were between $70.17 and $93.43, with an estimated average price of $80.94.Sold Out: Denny's Corp (DENN)
Fisher Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Denny's Corp. The sale prices were between $13.36 and $16.89, with an estimated average price of $15.28.Sold Out: Rogers Corp (ROG)
Fisher Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Rogers Corp. The sale prices were between $182.32 and $273.38, with an estimated average price of $244.94.Sold Out: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)
Fisher Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12.
