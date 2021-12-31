Fisher Asset Management, LLC Buys Netflix Inc, Intuit Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Sells Walmart Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Intel Corp

Camas, WA, based Investment company Fisher Asset Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Netflix Inc, Intuit Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, sells Walmart Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Intel Corp, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Starbucks Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fisher Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Fisher Asset Management, LLC owns 1006 stocks with a total value of $178.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ken Fisher 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ken+fisher/current-portfolio/portfolio

Ken Fisher

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 63,982,104 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.09% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 26,844,732 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.17% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,166,318 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.18% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,942,947 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.74% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 60,337,625 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.11%

Fisher Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $37.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 15,149,348 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fisher Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68. The stock is now traded at around $121.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 3,052,026 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fisher Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56. The stock is now traded at around $148.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,273,544 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fisher Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Ovintiv Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.99 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $35.74. The stock is now traded at around $40.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,336,109 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fisher Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in XP Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.88 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $32.4. The stock is now traded at around $32.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 492,906 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fisher Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.08 and $47.43, with an estimated average price of $45.48. The stock is now traded at around $43.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 326,464 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fisher Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 30.41%. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $429.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 5,425,804 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fisher Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 1157.44%. The purchase prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73. The stock is now traded at around $562.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,203,273 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fisher Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 26.27%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $323.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 9,584,517 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fisher Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 26.47%. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $122.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 19,956,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fisher Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 22117.63%. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $603.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 752,289 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fisher Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 19095.06%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 9,778,922 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fisher Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Fisher Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Integer Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $79.74 and $93.39, with an estimated average price of $87.24.

Fisher Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Dine Brands Global Inc. The sale prices were between $70.17 and $93.43, with an estimated average price of $80.94.

Fisher Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Denny's Corp. The sale prices were between $13.36 and $16.89, with an estimated average price of $15.28.

Fisher Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Rogers Corp. The sale prices were between $182.32 and $273.38, with an estimated average price of $244.94.

Fisher Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12.