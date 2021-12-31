WealthTrust Axiom LLC Buys Universal Health Realty Income Trust, ViacomCBS Inc, Ternium SA, Sells Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp, Unisys Corp, Medtronic PLC

New Purchases: TX, SIMO, BUD, DOC, TER, MDY, DIOD, KEYS, PPG, EMN, GFF, KD, GOGL, PCYG, BRW, REI, PROG,

TX, SIMO, BUD, DOC, TER, MDY, DIOD, KEYS, PPG, EMN, GFF, KD, GOGL, PCYG, BRW, REI, PROG, Added Positions: UHT, KMI, BMY, VZ, VIAC, TTI, NEM, OEG, KOPN, MTRX, OKE, LIQT, LYTS, LMT, SLB, BIF, IBM, EPM, VLO, PANL, PYPL, FENY, RGLS, ABBV, ET, SPY, NLY, TUP, PEG, PAA, VTRS, XOM, D, DIS, TEVA, TGT, CLVS, OHI, GOOG, CFRX, TFC, ASYS,

UHT, KMI, BMY, VZ, VIAC, TTI, NEM, OEG, KOPN, MTRX, OKE, LIQT, LYTS, LMT, SLB, BIF, IBM, EPM, VLO, PANL, PYPL, FENY, RGLS, ABBV, ET, SPY, NLY, TUP, PEG, PAA, VTRS, XOM, D, DIS, TEVA, TGT, CLVS, OHI, GOOG, CFRX, TFC, ASYS, Reduced Positions: MNR, IRDM, IRM, MSFT, TSLA, CGBD, NTR, GSK, HWM, GOLD, FCO, MNTX, ISSC, T, EPD, TNP, FITB, TISI, PCOM, TGI, NAT, CCLP, OLN, FB, IGR, HBI, MRK, GLW, NVDA, AMAT, STNG, BAC, BDJ, CVS, ETG, RDS.B, USAS, EVRG, VOD, KO, FIDI, UMH, AMLP, F, GE, EQNR, GILD, QCOM, MSI, OGN, PKE, ARNC, UL, XLV, CHTR, CTVA, TRVI, XLU, LYB, VLUE, MPC, PSX, TRMD, PTN, AKAM, CAT, CNP, COO, ORAN, GS, IDXX, FSTR, ORCL, FLNT, PWR, TXN, RTX, MRKR, VVR, EVF, JPS, TEL,

MNR, IRDM, IRM, MSFT, TSLA, CGBD, NTR, GSK, HWM, GOLD, FCO, MNTX, ISSC, T, EPD, TNP, FITB, TISI, PCOM, TGI, NAT, CCLP, OLN, FB, IGR, HBI, MRK, GLW, NVDA, AMAT, STNG, BAC, BDJ, CVS, ETG, RDS.B, USAS, EVRG, VOD, KO, FIDI, UMH, AMLP, F, GE, EQNR, GILD, QCOM, MSI, OGN, PKE, ARNC, UL, XLV, CHTR, CTVA, TRVI, XLU, LYB, VLUE, MPC, PSX, TRMD, PTN, AKAM, CAT, CNP, COO, ORAN, GS, IDXX, FSTR, ORCL, FLNT, PWR, TXN, RTX, MRKR, VVR, EVF, JPS, TEL, Sold Out: UIS, MDT, LUV, TGP, RDS.A, BEPC,

Radnor, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Universal Health Realty Income Trust, ViacomCBS Inc, Ternium SA, Silicon Motion Technology Corp, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, sells Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp, Unisys Corp, Medtronic PLC, Southwest Airlines Co, during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WealthTrust Axiom LLC. As of 2021Q4, WealthTrust Axiom LLC owns 270 stocks with a total value of $313 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WealthTrust Axiom LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wealthtrust+axiom+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 91,871 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.88% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 30,731 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.89% Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) - 194,448 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.29% International Business Machines Corp (IBM) - 58,041 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13% Innovative Solutions and Support Inc (ISSC) - 1,157,040 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35%

WealthTrust Axiom LLC initiated holding in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.37 and $95.03, with an estimated average price of $75.65. The stock is now traded at around $80.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WealthTrust Axiom LLC initiated holding in Ternium SA. The purchase prices were between $37.72 and $47.02, with an estimated average price of $41.97. The stock is now traded at around $41.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 11,219 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WealthTrust Axiom LLC initiated holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The purchase prices were between $54.21 and $62.53, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $63.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,270 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WealthTrust Axiom LLC initiated holding in Physicians Realty Trust. The purchase prices were between $17.52 and $19.23, with an estimated average price of $18.43. The stock is now traded at around $17.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WealthTrust Axiom LLC initiated holding in Teradyne Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.27 and $168.56, with an estimated average price of $141.64. The stock is now traded at around $117.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,551 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WealthTrust Axiom LLC initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $484.25 and $529.45, with an estimated average price of $507.81. The stock is now traded at around $484.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 406 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WealthTrust Axiom LLC added to a holding in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 395.88%. The purchase prices were between $55.23 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $58.2. The stock is now traded at around $56.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 24,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WealthTrust Axiom LLC added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 47.53%. The purchase prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3. The stock is now traded at around $32.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 51,859 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WealthTrust Axiom LLC added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 89.18%. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $56.75. The stock is now traded at around $62.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 12,471 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WealthTrust Axiom LLC added to a holding in Orbital Energy Group Inc by 50.02%. The purchase prices were between $2.15 and $3.04, with an estimated average price of $2.63. The stock is now traded at around $1.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 436,671 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WealthTrust Axiom LLC added to a holding in Matrix Service Co by 167.44%. The purchase prices were between $6.58 and $11.54, with an estimated average price of $9.36. The stock is now traded at around $7.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 57,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WealthTrust Axiom LLC added to a holding in ONEOK Inc by 34.66%. The purchase prices were between $56.53 and $65.87, with an estimated average price of $62.05. The stock is now traded at around $62.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 19,425 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WealthTrust Axiom LLC sold out a holding in Unisys Corp. The sale prices were between $17.9 and $26.5, with an estimated average price of $21.86.

WealthTrust Axiom LLC sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.

WealthTrust Axiom LLC sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $39.36 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $46.75.

WealthTrust Axiom LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $16.87 and $17.19, with an estimated average price of $16.98.

WealthTrust Axiom LLC sold out a holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The sale prices were between $33.76 and $42.58, with an estimated average price of $38.11.

WealthTrust Axiom LLC sold out a holding in Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $41.59 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $45.11.