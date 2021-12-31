Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
WealthTrust Axiom LLC Buys Universal Health Realty Income Trust, ViacomCBS Inc, Ternium SA, Sells Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp, Unisys Corp, Medtronic PLC

Radnor, PA, based Investment company WealthTrust Axiom LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Universal Health Realty Income Trust, ViacomCBS Inc, Ternium SA, Silicon Motion Technology Corp, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, sells Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp, Unisys Corp, Medtronic PLC, Southwest Airlines Co, during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WealthTrust Axiom LLC. As of 2021Q4, WealthTrust Axiom LLC owns 270 stocks with a total value of $313 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of WealthTrust Axiom LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 91,871 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.88%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 30,731 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.89%
  3. Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) - 194,448 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.29%
  4. International Business Machines Corp (IBM) - 58,041 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13%
  5. Innovative Solutions and Support Inc (ISSC) - 1,157,040 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35%
New Purchase: Silicon Motion Technology Corp (SIMO)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC initiated holding in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.37 and $95.03, with an estimated average price of $75.65. The stock is now traded at around $80.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Ternium SA (TX)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC initiated holding in Ternium SA. The purchase prices were between $37.72 and $47.02, with an estimated average price of $41.97. The stock is now traded at around $41.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 11,219 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC initiated holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The purchase prices were between $54.21 and $62.53, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $63.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,270 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC initiated holding in Physicians Realty Trust. The purchase prices were between $17.52 and $19.23, with an estimated average price of $18.43. The stock is now traded at around $17.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Teradyne Inc (TER)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC initiated holding in Teradyne Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.27 and $168.56, with an estimated average price of $141.64. The stock is now traded at around $117.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,551 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $484.25 and $529.45, with an estimated average price of $507.81. The stock is now traded at around $484.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 406 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC added to a holding in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 395.88%. The purchase prices were between $55.23 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $58.2. The stock is now traded at around $56.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 24,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 47.53%. The purchase prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3. The stock is now traded at around $32.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 51,859 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Newmont Corp (NEM)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 89.18%. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $56.75. The stock is now traded at around $62.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 12,471 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Orbital Energy Group Inc (OEG)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC added to a holding in Orbital Energy Group Inc by 50.02%. The purchase prices were between $2.15 and $3.04, with an estimated average price of $2.63. The stock is now traded at around $1.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 436,671 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Matrix Service Co (MTRX)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC added to a holding in Matrix Service Co by 167.44%. The purchase prices were between $6.58 and $11.54, with an estimated average price of $9.36. The stock is now traded at around $7.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 57,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: ONEOK Inc (OKE)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC added to a holding in ONEOK Inc by 34.66%. The purchase prices were between $56.53 and $65.87, with an estimated average price of $62.05. The stock is now traded at around $62.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 19,425 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Unisys Corp (UIS)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC sold out a holding in Unisys Corp. The sale prices were between $17.9 and $26.5, with an estimated average price of $21.86.

Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.

Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $39.36 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $46.75.

Sold Out: (TGP)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $16.87 and $17.19, with an estimated average price of $16.98.

Sold Out: Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC sold out a holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The sale prices were between $33.76 and $42.58, with an estimated average price of $38.11.

Sold Out: Shell PLC (RDS.A)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC sold out a holding in Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $41.59 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $45.11.



