Chase Investment Counsel Corp Buys Eagle Materials Inc, National Fuel Gas Co, AbbVie Inc, Sells Comcast Corp, Meta Platforms Inc, Qorvo Inc

- New Purchases: EXP, NFG, ULTA, HZNP, CR, CP, F, REGN, KWEB, BSX, MDT, FPI, BBY, DOV, WPC, IBP, BRK.B, IONQ,
- Added Positions: UNH, ABBV, CVX, CSL, AMAT, VZ, PXD, CNXC, LMT, CROX, JNJ, MCD, MRK, NEM, CCI,
- Reduced Positions: FB, QRVO, AMZN, DHI, TROW, SYK, ADBE, NET, BLK, V, EQX, FISV, ETN, FSM, CRNT, LUNA, PHYS, PFE, MDU, UL, FIVE, IIPR, IP, NDAQ, JHX, TW,
- Sold Out: CMCSA, KSU, SQ, SKX, LEG, DVA, TMUS, BMY, SLVM,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 46,963 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,712 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 34,602 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 51,783 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
- Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 53,088 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.18%
Chase Investment Counsel Corp initiated holding in Eagle Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $133.72 and $167.98, with an estimated average price of $154.33. The stock is now traded at around $148.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 26,778 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: National Fuel Gas Co (NFG)
Chase Investment Counsel Corp initiated holding in National Fuel Gas Co. The purchase prices were between $55.71 and $64.49, with an estimated average price of $59.92. The stock is now traded at around $62.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 68,448 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)
Chase Investment Counsel Corp initiated holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The purchase prices were between $358.15 and $413.86, with an estimated average price of $389.21. The stock is now traded at around $371.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 6,896 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP)
Chase Investment Counsel Corp initiated holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $98.56 and $119.91, with an estimated average price of $109. The stock is now traded at around $93.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 23,869 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Crane Co (CR)
Chase Investment Counsel Corp initiated holding in Crane Co. The purchase prices were between $90.4 and $107.8, with an estimated average price of $100.2. The stock is now traded at around $104.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 24,454 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)
Chase Investment Counsel Corp initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $73.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 26,746 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Chase Investment Counsel Corp added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 116.68%. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $138.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 48,927 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Chase Investment Counsel Corp added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 991.88%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $479.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 7,796 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Chase Investment Counsel Corp added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 496.82%. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $135.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 23,819 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Carlisle Companies Inc (CSL)
Chase Investment Counsel Corp added to a holding in Carlisle Companies Inc by 56.73%. The purchase prices were between $200.94 and $248.12, with an estimated average price of $230.37. The stock is now traded at around $222.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 18,865 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Chase Investment Counsel Corp added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 35.61%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,871 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52.Sold Out: (KSU)
Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: Block Inc (SQ)
Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.Sold Out: Skechers USA Inc (SKX)
Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold out a holding in Skechers USA Inc. The sale prices were between $40.16 and $48.73, with an estimated average price of $44.86.Sold Out: Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG)
Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold out a holding in Leggett & Platt Inc. The sale prices were between $38 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.32.Sold Out: DaVita Inc (DVA)
Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold out a holding in DaVita Inc. The sale prices were between $94.5 and $115.7, with an estimated average price of $107.32.
