Amazon com Inc Buys Rivian Automotive Inc, IonQ Inc, Marvell Technology Inc

Investment company Amazon com Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Rivian Automotive Inc, IonQ Inc, Marvell Technology Inc, Generac Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Amazon com Inc. As of 2021Q4, Amazon com Inc owns 11 stocks with a total value of $17 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Amazon com Inc
  1. Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) - 158,363,834 shares, 96.46% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Air Transport Services Group Inc (ATSG) - 14,428,445 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio.
  3. Illumina Inc (ILMN) - 171,826 shares, 0.38% of the total portfolio.
  4. IonQ Inc (IONQ) - 2,816,253 shares, 0.28% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Vital Farms Inc (VITL) - 1,603,230 shares, 0.17% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN)

Amazon com Inc initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $64.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 96.46%. The holding were 158,363,834 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: IonQ Inc (IONQ)

Amazon com Inc initiated holding in IonQ Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.25 and $31, with an estimated average price of $16.94. The stock is now traded at around $11.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 2,816,253 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

Amazon com Inc initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.59 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $75.11. The stock is now traded at around $74.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 225,428 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)

Amazon com Inc initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $341.3 and $505.8, with an estimated average price of $414.31. The stock is now traded at around $282.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,817 shares as of 2021-12-31.



