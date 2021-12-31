Amazon com Inc Buys Rivian Automotive Inc, IonQ Inc, Marvell Technology Inc

New Purchases: RIVN, IONQ, MRVL, GNRC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Rivian Automotive Inc, IonQ Inc, Marvell Technology Inc, Generac Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Amazon com Inc. As of 2021Q4, Amazon com Inc owns 11 stocks with a total value of $17 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Amazon com Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/amazon+com+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) - 158,363,834 shares, 96.46% of the total portfolio. New Position Air Transport Services Group Inc (ATSG) - 14,428,445 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Illumina Inc (ILMN) - 171,826 shares, 0.38% of the total portfolio. IonQ Inc (IONQ) - 2,816,253 shares, 0.28% of the total portfolio. New Position Vital Farms Inc (VITL) - 1,603,230 shares, 0.17% of the total portfolio.

Amazon com Inc initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $64.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 96.46%. The holding were 158,363,834 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Amazon com Inc initiated holding in IonQ Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.25 and $31, with an estimated average price of $16.94. The stock is now traded at around $11.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 2,816,253 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Amazon com Inc initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.59 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $75.11. The stock is now traded at around $74.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 225,428 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Amazon com Inc initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $341.3 and $505.8, with an estimated average price of $414.31. The stock is now traded at around $282.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,817 shares as of 2021-12-31.