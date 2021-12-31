Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Buys Vulcan Materials Co, Starwood Property Trust Inc, Altria Group Inc, Sells Dominion Energy Inc, Magnite Inc, WestRock Co
- New Purchases: PFF, CI, VUG, DOV, IVOO,
- Added Positions: VMC, STWD, MO, MKL, DIS, JPM, LMT, ZTS, SCHA, UNH, AMT, FLRN, GOOGL, ADSK, HON, ACN, TMO, NKE, CVS, WPC, PFE, WM, DEO, PG, NEE, ABT, IDXX, UPS, SCHW, OKE, ABBV, GOOG,
- Reduced Positions: QQQM, D, AAPL, XLV, V, VYM, VZ, RHS, IJH, CVX, SPLV, JNJ, MSFT, SGOL, ETSY, SCHD, AMZN, IVE, COF, BAC, LLY, IVW, ANTM, HD, OEF, SCHB, IVV, SCHG, PEP, TDIV, XLG, SCHV,
- Sold Out: MGNI, WRK, SCHX, KMB, MRK, CRM, INTC, APD,
- Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) - 188,984 shares, 16.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.78%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 29,139 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.67%
- Blackstone Inc (BX) - 71,977 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72%
- Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 70,317 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.04%
- W.P. Carey Inc (WPC) - 95,651 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.97%
Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $37.98 and $39.43, with an estimated average price of $38.64. The stock is now traded at around $37.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 7,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cigna Corp (CI)
Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $191.9 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $212.85. The stock is now traded at around $230.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,078 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $294.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 678 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Dover Corp (DOV)
Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in Dover Corp. The purchase prices were between $155.99 and $181.6, with an estimated average price of $170.05. The stock is now traded at around $170.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,163 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO)
Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $179.18 and $195.86, with an estimated average price of $187.9. The stock is now traded at around $179.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,079 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vulcan Materials Co (VMC)
Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Vulcan Materials Co by 61.88%. The purchase prices were between $169.28 and $208.97, with an estimated average price of $194.33. The stock is now traded at around $189.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 19,529 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD)
Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Starwood Property Trust Inc by 58.86%. The purchase prices were between $22.73 and $26.26, with an estimated average price of $25.23. The stock is now traded at around $24.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 131,089 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 33.21%. The purchase prices were between $42.64 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 92,548 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Markel Corp (MKL)
Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Markel Corp by 228.61%. The purchase prices were between $1188 and $1330.53, with an estimated average price of $1262.22. The stock is now traded at around $1291.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 1,229 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 23.17%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $142.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 35,058 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 355.88%. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $387.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 3,451 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Magnite Inc (MGNI)
Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in Magnite Inc. The sale prices were between $16.6 and $30.58, with an estimated average price of $22.34.Sold Out: WestRock Co (WRK)
Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in WestRock Co. The sale prices were between $42.48 and $51.63, with an estimated average price of $46.94.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $103.39 and $114.55, with an estimated average price of $110.61.Sold Out: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $129.26 and $142.92, with an estimated average price of $134.72.Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6.Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77.
