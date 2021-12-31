Buckley Wealth Management, LLC Buys Campbell Soup Co, Caterpillar Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Sells AT&T Inc, Illumina Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc

- New Purchases: CPB, NVDA, O, HRL, FNF, LHX, ORCL, CDNS, RNR, WFC, BBY, BWA, EL, RRR,
- Added Positions: CAT, INTC, PYPL, MMM, MS, BLK, NEM, LRCX, AMT, OGN, CDW, PNC, CL, V, LOW, MDT, JNJ, NVAX, NEE, CME, TT, CMCSA, DOW, UNP, LIN, TJX, DIS, ABBV, CAH, WBA, ACN, MA, CRM, ADM, ABC, IVZ, TWTR, TSLA, MDLZ, DFS, KR, NKE, R, UAA, TXN, TGT, OKE, WMT, STZ, BA, SYY,
- Reduced Positions: T, AAPL, CVS, MRK, AXP, GOOGL, AVGO, GDEN, UNH, PFE, MSFT, MCD, CSCO, BRK.B, ANTM, AMZN, LMT, PG, MMC, HON, AMGN, VZ, CVX, LVS, WYNN, GOOG, JPM, GILD, DUK, AXON, RTX, BAC, QCOM, PM, COP, KO, WEC, AMD, VIAC, BMY,
- Sold Out: ILMN, TDOC, FIS, ABT, MSI, SCHW, CB, IFF, BAX, DRE, PSX, CRWD, ACI, TWLO, DOCU, PKG, CONE,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 230,220 shares, 11.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.76%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 73,895 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.05%
- Chevron Corp (CVX) - 135,663 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,115 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.23%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,566 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.82%
Buckley Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Campbell Soup Co. The purchase prices were between $39.91 and $44.18, with an estimated average price of $41.61. The stock is now traded at around $44.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 49,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Buckley Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $252.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 5,731 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Realty Income Corp (O)
Buckley Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $69.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,127 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Hormel Foods Corp (HRL)
Buckley Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Hormel Foods Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.24 and $49.19, with an estimated average price of $43.93. The stock is now traded at around $47.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,758 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)
Buckley Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.79 and $52.62, with an estimated average price of $49.86. The stock is now traded at around $50.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,388 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)
Buckley Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $202.02 and $244.73, with an estimated average price of $221.42. The stock is now traded at around $211.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,847 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Buckley Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 780.09%. The purchase prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63. The stock is now traded at around $204.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 9,725 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Buckley Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 69.79%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $132.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,464 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: 3M Co (MMM)
Buckley Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in 3M Co by 22.55%. The purchase prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14. The stock is now traded at around $166.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 17,711 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Buckley Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 93.45%. The purchase prices were between $94.82 and $104.66, with an estimated average price of $99.64. The stock is now traded at around $103.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 12,410 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BlackRock Inc (BLK)
Buckley Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 254.77%. The purchase prices were between $825.56 and $971.49, with an estimated average price of $913.93. The stock is now traded at around $822.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 855 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)
Buckley Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 154.06%. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $611.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,189 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Illumina Inc (ILMN)
Buckley Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $347.28 and $421.83, with an estimated average price of $388.94.Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Buckley Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73.Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
Buckley Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $87.43 and $154.29, with an estimated average price of $118.83.Sold Out: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Buckley Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29.Sold Out: Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)
Buckley Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Motorola Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $231.47 and $272.73, with an estimated average price of $252.37.Sold Out: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
Buckley Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The sale prices were between $73.23 and $85.82, with an estimated average price of $81.09.
