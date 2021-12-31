Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Biltmore Wealth Management, LLC Buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Southern Co, Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, Sells Salesforce.com Inc, Starbucks Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Scottsdale, AZ, based Investment company Biltmore Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Southern Co, Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, sells Salesforce.com Inc, Starbucks Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Biltmore Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Biltmore Wealth Management, LLC owns 52 stocks with a total value of $266 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Biltmore Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/biltmore+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Biltmore Wealth Management, LLC
  1. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET (SHM) - 712,381 shares, 13.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58%
  2. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 153,124 shares, 10.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.53%
  3. Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) - 232,421 shares, 9.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%
  4. Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 154,086 shares, 8.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74%
  5. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) - 104,697 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.61%
New Purchase: Southern Co (SO)

Biltmore Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $61.1 and $68.58, with an estimated average price of $63.82. The stock is now traded at around $68.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,162 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS)

Biltmore Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.4 and $108.82, with an estimated average price of $101.53. The stock is now traded at around $94.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,909 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Biltmore Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.73%. The purchase prices were between $85.49 and $86.06, with an estimated average price of $85.72. The stock is now traded at around $84.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 84,201 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Biltmore Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77.

Sold Out: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Biltmore Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76.



Here is the complete portfolio of Biltmore Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Biltmore Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Biltmore Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Biltmore Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Biltmore Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus