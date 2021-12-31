Biltmore Wealth Management, LLC Buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Southern Co, Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, Sells Salesforce.com Inc, Starbucks Corp

New Purchases: SO, FBHS,

Scottsdale, AZ, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Southern Co, Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, sells Salesforce.com Inc, Starbucks Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Biltmore Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Biltmore Wealth Management, LLC owns 52 stocks with a total value of $266 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET (SHM) - 712,381 shares, 13.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 153,124 shares, 10.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.53% Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) - 232,421 shares, 9.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02% Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 154,086 shares, 8.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74% Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) - 104,697 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.61%

Biltmore Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $61.1 and $68.58, with an estimated average price of $63.82. The stock is now traded at around $68.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,162 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Biltmore Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.4 and $108.82, with an estimated average price of $101.53. The stock is now traded at around $94.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,909 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Biltmore Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.73%. The purchase prices were between $85.49 and $86.06, with an estimated average price of $85.72. The stock is now traded at around $84.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 84,201 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Biltmore Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77.

Biltmore Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76.