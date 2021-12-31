Biltmore Wealth Management, LLC Buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Southern Co, Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, Sells Salesforce.com Inc, Starbucks Corp

- New Purchases: SO, FBHS,
- Added Positions: SHY, TIP, XLC, GLD, AAPL, DVN, FANG,
- Reduced Positions: IEF, XLY, XLK, XLE, USRT, ADSK, JNJ, MDT, PWR, CE, FCX, AMZN, CHTR, DIS, VZ, MSFT, T, CMCSA, NVDA,
- Sold Out: CRM, SBUX,
- SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET (SHM) - 712,381 shares, 13.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58%
- Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 153,124 shares, 10.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.53%
- Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) - 232,421 shares, 9.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%
- Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 154,086 shares, 8.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74%
- Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) - 104,697 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.61%
Biltmore Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $61.1 and $68.58, with an estimated average price of $63.82. The stock is now traded at around $68.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,162 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS)
Biltmore Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.4 and $108.82, with an estimated average price of $101.53. The stock is now traded at around $94.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,909 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Biltmore Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.73%. The purchase prices were between $85.49 and $86.06, with an estimated average price of $85.72. The stock is now traded at around $84.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 84,201 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Biltmore Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77.Sold Out: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Biltmore Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76.
