LWS Wealth Advisors, Inc. Buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Apple Inc, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Apple Inc, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ET during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LWS Wealth Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, LWS Wealth Advisors, Inc. owns 58 stocks with a total value of $244 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 49,055 shares, 9.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 111,115 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38% iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 170,867 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.85% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 209,439 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.66% iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) - 240,433 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.90%

LWS Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 155.57%. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $49.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 17,453 shares as of 2021-12-31.

LWS Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 33.53%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $175.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,563 shares as of 2021-12-31.

LWS Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity by 47.17%. The purchase prices were between $13.05 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $14.1. The stock is now traded at around $15.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 31,789 shares as of 2021-12-31.

LWS Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ET by 26.30%. The purchase prices were between $21.93 and $24.49, with an estimated average price of $23.38. The stock is now traded at around $25.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 13,292 shares as of 2021-12-31.