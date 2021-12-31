Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
LWS Wealth Advisors, Inc. Buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Apple Inc, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity

Investment company LWS Wealth Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Apple Inc, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ET during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LWS Wealth Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, LWS Wealth Advisors, Inc. owns 58 stocks with a total value of $244 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of LWS Wealth Advisors, Inc.
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 49,055 shares, 9.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
  2. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 111,115 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38%
  3. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 170,867 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.85%
  4. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 209,439 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.66%
  5. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) - 240,433 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.90%
Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

LWS Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 155.57%. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $49.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 17,453 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

LWS Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 33.53%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $175.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,563 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)

LWS Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity by 47.17%. The purchase prices were between $13.05 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $14.1. The stock is now traded at around $15.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 31,789 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ET (BCI)

LWS Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ET by 26.30%. The purchase prices were between $21.93 and $24.49, with an estimated average price of $23.38. The stock is now traded at around $25.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 13,292 shares as of 2021-12-31.



