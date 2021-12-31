Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. Buys FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF, Caterpillar Inc, The Scotts Miracle Gro Co, Sells Innovator Triple Stacker ETF - January, Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January, ProShares Short S&P500

- New Purchases: BUFG, CAT, SMG, YMAR, BZFD, BUFT, TXN, XLNX, WU, HD, BLK, PG, BDEC, DIA, QQQ,
- Added Positions: MMM, VIS, PYZ, VZ, HDV, IEFA, MS, VOE, XOP, VSS, IJK, IWN, IJR, VO, BJUN, VEA, JNJ, VTIP, VWO, PIE, FHLC, VOO, AMZN, FENY, BRK.B, FUTY, HEFA, IQDF, XLE, DBC, BAC, GDV, WMT, AAPL, EXC, GS, DIS, TOTL, TIP, BX, IXJ, IVV, VFH, MSFT, HON, EFA,
- Reduced Positions: UJAN, BOCT, BJAN, FDIS, JPST, FCOM, XLK, BXMX, IYW, FDN, RSP, FTEC, ICSH, T, PAUG, PSA, IJH, IBB, BSEP,
- Sold Out: TSJA, SH, FB, GBX, EJAN, TLT, GIM,
These are the top 5 holdings of Maltin Wealth Management, Inc.
- Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October (BOCT) - 283,833 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.41%
- Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January (BJAN) - 233,548 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.58%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 110,229 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.11%
- Yext Inc (YEXT) - 565,682 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) - 50,834 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.81%
Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.69 and $20.42, with an estimated average price of $20.13. The stock is now traded at around $19.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 61,833 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63. The stock is now traded at around $204.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 4,567 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG)
Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The purchase prices were between $134 and $176.89, with an estimated average price of $155.09. The stock is now traded at around $141.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 5,019 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - Mar (YMAR)
Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - Mar. The purchase prices were between $20.21 and $21.34, with an estimated average price of $20.8. The stock is now traded at around $20.270100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 36,236 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BuzzFeed Inc (BZFD)
Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in BuzzFeed Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.29 and $8.56, with an estimated average price of $6.13. The stock is now traded at around $4.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 129,105 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF (BUFT)
Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.81 and $20.15, with an estimated average price of $20.04. The stock is now traded at around $20.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 30,456 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: 3M Co (MMM)
Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in 3M Co by 202.23%. The purchase prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14. The stock is now traded at around $166.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 6,637 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS)
Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 30.30%. The purchase prices were between $189.13 and $206.87, with an estimated average price of $199.52. The stock is now traded at around $193.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 11,294 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ)
Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 79.88%. The purchase prices were between $85.08 and $96.42, with an estimated average price of $91.25. The stock is now traded at around $88.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 10,985 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 44.98%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 27,054 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 73.79%. The purchase prices were between $94.82 and $104.66, with an estimated average price of $99.64. The stock is now traded at around $103.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 9,574 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)
Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF by 29.39%. The purchase prices were between $90.95 and $110.89, with an estimated average price of $102.02. The stock is now traded at around $111.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,228 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Innovator Triple Stacker ETF - January (TSJA)
Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF - January. The sale prices were between $28.64 and $29.8, with an estimated average price of $29.45.Sold Out: ProShares Short S&P500 (SH)
Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The sale prices were between $13.55 and $15.24, with an estimated average price of $14.18.Sold Out: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.Sold Out: Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX)
Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Greenbrier Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $39.48 and $47.72, with an estimated average price of $43.35.Sold Out: Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF Januar (EJAN)
Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF Januar. The sale prices were between $29.46 and $30.46, with an estimated average price of $29.87.Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $141.01 and $154.18, with an estimated average price of $147.11.
