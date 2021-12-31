SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Buys PACCAR Inc, Global Payments Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Sells iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Blackrock Duration Income Trust, Weyerhaeuser Co

New Purchases: PCAR, TMUS, WFC, IJH, XPRO, EWY, BMY, SNV, SDY, VGSH, CVE, AGI,

Summit, NJ, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PACCAR Inc, Global Payments Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, FedEx Corp, Wells Fargo, sells iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Blackrock Duration Income Trust, Weyerhaeuser Co, Alexander & Baldwin Inc, Spotify Technology SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q4, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC owns 136 stocks with a total value of $312 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 76,549 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.67% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 32,706 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 32,453 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.62% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 67,854 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.24% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,671 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78%

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in PACCAR Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.77 and $91.66, with an estimated average price of $86.81. The stock is now traded at around $96.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 23,188 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52. The stock is now traded at around $109.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 12,739 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $265.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 3,170 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28. The stock is now traded at around $55.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 18,840 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Expro Group Holdings NV. The purchase prices were between $0 and $20.36, with an estimated average price of $15.96. The stock is now traded at around $15.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 29,944 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.16 and $80.32, with an estimated average price of $77.78. The stock is now traded at around $73.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,010 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 545.04%. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $150.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 17,042 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 207.61%. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $251.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 5,657 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Mohawk Industries Inc by 22.01%. The purchase prices were between $163.95 and $199.06, with an estimated average price of $178.37. The stock is now traded at around $158.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 17,452 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc by 35.57%. The purchase prices were between $47.42 and $61.65, with an estimated average price of $56.77. The stock is now traded at around $57.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 26,538 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in HSBC Holdings PLC by 65.03%. The purchase prices were between $26.1 and $30.72, with an estimated average price of $29.26. The stock is now traded at around $37.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 22,903 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Ltd Duration Income Trust. The sale prices were between $16.38 and $17.33, with an estimated average price of $16.99.

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Cimpress PLC. The sale prices were between $66.22 and $92.69, with an estimated average price of $81.57.

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund. The sale prices were between $58.67 and $63.05, with an estimated average price of $61.81.

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01.

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc.. The sale prices were between $24.76 and $28.29, with an estimated average price of $27.05.

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.