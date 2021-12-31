Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC Buys Ford Motor Co, Canadian Pacific Railway, FIRST TR EXCH VII, Sells , Putnam Premier Income Trust, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET

insider
Investment company Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Ford Motor Co, Canadian Pacific Railway, FIRST TR EXCH VII, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF, sells , Putnam Premier Income Trust, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC owns 190 stocks with a total value of $160 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 88,346 shares, 9.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27%
  2. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) - 374,983 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.25%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 12,227 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.83%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,126 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.46%
  5. FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL) - 73,028 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.65%
New Purchase: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $73.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 11,995 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON)

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.18 and $26.43, with an estimated average price of $26.32. The stock is now traded at around $26.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 23,153 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.31 and $30.2, with an estimated average price of $29.76. The stock is now traded at around $28.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 13,743 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Nucor Corp (NUE)

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $95.99 and $119.67, with an estimated average price of $109.69. The stock is now traded at around $111.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,040 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Everi Holdings Inc (EVRI)

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Everi Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.1 and $25.82, with an estimated average price of $22.71. The stock is now traded at around $20.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 16,437 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE)

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.45 and $28.15, with an estimated average price of $27.34. The stock is now traded at around $27.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 12,989 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Ford Motor Co (F)

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 191.81%. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $20.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 67,165 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: FIRST TR EXCH VII (FTGC)

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCH VII by 78.32%. The purchase prices were between $21.79 and $24.04, with an estimated average price of $23.08. The stock is now traded at around $25.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 83,705 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 71.33%. The purchase prices were between $52.81 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 31,753 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 136.31%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $49.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 16,556 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 115.82%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $905.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 805 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 36.13%. The purchase prices were between $105.86 and $110.18, with an estimated average price of $108.44. The stock is now traded at around $105.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 12,535 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: (KSU)

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Sold Out: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The sale prices were between $49.85 and $50.36, with an estimated average price of $50.05.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The sale prices were between $61.62 and $63.22, with an estimated average price of $62.39.

Sold Out: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29.

Sold Out: ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF)

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $39.23 and $54.4, with an estimated average price of $48.17.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.87 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $55.32.



