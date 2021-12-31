Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC Buys Ford Motor Co, Canadian Pacific Railway, FIRST TR EXCH VII, Sells , Putnam Premier Income Trust, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET

New Purchases: CP, UCON, FALN, NUE, DFAE, EVRI, RLJPA.PFD, DFAI, SHOP, SDVY, FCX, PDN, BUFD, VNQ, AIRR, BSJQ, CSCO, AVGO, GAM, STX, NVDA, NVS, GSEW, CODI, BDX, UNIT, DTF, SIRI, HIO,

F, FTGC, FIXD, FTSL, VEA, TSLA, FPE, EMB, ICVT, RSP, IVV, TPYP, IJH, DGRO, GTIP, HSRT, TY, QQQ, IJR, GOF, IVW, IXUS, FBT, RDVY, AMZN, USRT, IEFA, ADX, ARCC, SPIP, DOW, UBER, DMO, NFJ, IJS, KMI, AVK, CCD, CET, RQI, BSJP, GOOG, EVV, ISTB, FDN, RFDI, AWP, AWF, VUG, EMLP, CSQ, ASG, UTF, FXO, DUK, MRK, NVG, JQC, NMZ, MMD, HQL, BST, GAB, VOE, FDEU, Reduced Positions: PPT, IAGG, TIP, STIP, FTSM, VNLA, VTIP, AAPL, CTAS, ARKW, FXR, CMI, EMD, HYLS, MSFT, VZ, REM, AGG, USA, ARKQ, IEMG, MSD, QTEC, FXZ, ETW, FDL, TRTN, WMT, REGL, ZTS, FGB, FV, FEMS, DEO, BA, BX, PGX, FB, HON, PG, FXL, EPD, CVS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Ford Motor Co, Canadian Pacific Railway, FIRST TR EXCH VII, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF, sells , Putnam Premier Income Trust, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC owns 190 stocks with a total value of $160 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 88,346 shares, 9.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27% First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) - 374,983 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.25% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 12,227 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.83% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,126 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.46% FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL) - 73,028 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.65%

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $73.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 11,995 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.18 and $26.43, with an estimated average price of $26.32. The stock is now traded at around $26.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 23,153 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.31 and $30.2, with an estimated average price of $29.76. The stock is now traded at around $28.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 13,743 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $95.99 and $119.67, with an estimated average price of $109.69. The stock is now traded at around $111.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,040 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Everi Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.1 and $25.82, with an estimated average price of $22.71. The stock is now traded at around $20.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 16,437 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.45 and $28.15, with an estimated average price of $27.34. The stock is now traded at around $27.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 12,989 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 191.81%. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $20.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 67,165 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCH VII by 78.32%. The purchase prices were between $21.79 and $24.04, with an estimated average price of $23.08. The stock is now traded at around $25.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 83,705 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 71.33%. The purchase prices were between $52.81 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 31,753 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 136.31%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $49.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 16,556 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 115.82%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $905.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 805 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 36.13%. The purchase prices were between $105.86 and $110.18, with an estimated average price of $108.44. The stock is now traded at around $105.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 12,535 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The sale prices were between $49.85 and $50.36, with an estimated average price of $50.05.

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The sale prices were between $61.62 and $63.22, with an estimated average price of $62.39.

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29.

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $39.23 and $54.4, with an estimated average price of $48.17.

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.87 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $55.32.