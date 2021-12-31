Dohj, Llc Buys iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares ESG USD Corporate Bo

- New Purchases: IEF, ITOT,
- Added Positions: MUB, ESGU, IVV, VB, EFA, ESML, EEM, RWO, AMZN, IYH, IYW, TIP, ESGE, IYF, XOM, IXUS, SLV, JPM, DE, NEE, SPYG, MOAT, BNDX, AGNC, VXUS,
- Reduced Positions: LQD, VO, IEFA, USMV, IJR, TSLA, EFAV, QQQ, NVDA, ADSK, DGRO, SMLV, SPEM, IAU, INTC, UNH, GOOGL, AAPL, INTU, CSCO, EEMV, ADBE, TXN, KO, CTAS, WM, BRK.B, YUM, V, A, NKE, ALGN, COST, DIS, SPGI, SCZ, SBUX, CMCSA, VTEB, TRV, MET, CRM, PG, ESGD, JNJ, TGT, FAST, PLD, CMI, ICF, PYPL, PAYX, BKNG,
- Sold Out: HYG, SUSC, SUSB, EA,
For the details of DOHJ, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dohj%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of DOHJ, LLC
- iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 148,783 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 133,331 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.06%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 200,209 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.21%
- iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (IWL) - 114,379 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 49,750 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.01%
Dohj, Llc initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.36 and $116.25, with an estimated average price of $114.77. The stock is now traded at around $112.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.65%. The holding were 148,783 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)
Dohj, Llc initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.9 and $107.61, with an estimated average price of $104.32. The stock is now traded at around $101.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,236 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Dohj, Llc added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.06%. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $116.5, with an estimated average price of $115.82. The stock is now traded at around $113.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 133,331 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)
Dohj, Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 72.29%. The purchase prices were between $97.93 and $108.46, with an estimated average price of $104.78. The stock is now traded at around $102.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 21,524 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
Dohj, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 50.48%. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $209.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,546 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Dohj, Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.23%. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $77.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 17,780 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML)
Dohj, Llc added to a holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 24.56%. The purchase prices were between $38.2 and $42.72, with an estimated average price of $40.43. The stock is now traded at around $37.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 16,344 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Dohj, Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.62%. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $49.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,235 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
Dohj, Llc sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $84.9 and $87.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23.Sold Out: iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC)
Dohj, Llc sold out a holding in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.99 and $27.68, with an estimated average price of $27.32.Sold Out: iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB)
Dohj, Llc sold out a holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.55 and $25.87, with an estimated average price of $25.68.Sold Out: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)
Dohj, Llc sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $120.23 and $145.44, with an estimated average price of $134.21.
Here is the complete portfolio of DOHJ, LLC. Also check out:
1. DOHJ, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. DOHJ, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DOHJ, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DOHJ, LLC keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, 5-Year Highs