Dohj, Llc Buys iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares ESG USD Corporate Bo

New Purchases: IEF, ITOT,

IEF, ITOT, Added Positions: MUB, ESGU, IVV, VB, EFA, ESML, EEM, RWO, AMZN, IYH, IYW, TIP, ESGE, IYF, XOM, IXUS, SLV, JPM, DE, NEE, SPYG, MOAT, BNDX, AGNC, VXUS,

MUB, ESGU, IVV, VB, EFA, ESML, EEM, RWO, AMZN, IYH, IYW, TIP, ESGE, IYF, XOM, IXUS, SLV, JPM, DE, NEE, SPYG, MOAT, BNDX, AGNC, VXUS, Reduced Positions: LQD, VO, IEFA, USMV, IJR, TSLA, EFAV, QQQ, NVDA, ADSK, DGRO, SMLV, SPEM, IAU, INTC, UNH, GOOGL, AAPL, INTU, CSCO, EEMV, ADBE, TXN, KO, CTAS, WM, BRK.B, YUM, V, A, NKE, ALGN, COST, DIS, SPGI, SCZ, SBUX, CMCSA, VTEB, TRV, MET, CRM, PG, ESGD, JNJ, TGT, FAST, PLD, CMI, ICF, PYPL, PAYX, BKNG,

LQD, VO, IEFA, USMV, IJR, TSLA, EFAV, QQQ, NVDA, ADSK, DGRO, SMLV, SPEM, IAU, INTC, UNH, GOOGL, AAPL, INTU, CSCO, EEMV, ADBE, TXN, KO, CTAS, WM, BRK.B, YUM, V, A, NKE, ALGN, COST, DIS, SPGI, SCZ, SBUX, CMCSA, VTEB, TRV, MET, CRM, PG, ESGD, JNJ, TGT, FAST, PLD, CMI, ICF, PYPL, PAYX, BKNG, Sold Out: HYG, SUSC, SUSB, EA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF, iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF, Autodesk Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dohj, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Dohj, Llc owns 97 stocks with a total value of $224 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 148,783 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 133,331 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.06% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 200,209 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.21% iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (IWL) - 114,379 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 49,750 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.01%

Dohj, Llc initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.36 and $116.25, with an estimated average price of $114.77. The stock is now traded at around $112.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.65%. The holding were 148,783 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dohj, Llc initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.9 and $107.61, with an estimated average price of $104.32. The stock is now traded at around $101.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,236 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dohj, Llc added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.06%. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $116.5, with an estimated average price of $115.82. The stock is now traded at around $113.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 133,331 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dohj, Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 72.29%. The purchase prices were between $97.93 and $108.46, with an estimated average price of $104.78. The stock is now traded at around $102.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 21,524 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dohj, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 50.48%. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $209.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,546 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dohj, Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.23%. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $77.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 17,780 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dohj, Llc added to a holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 24.56%. The purchase prices were between $38.2 and $42.72, with an estimated average price of $40.43. The stock is now traded at around $37.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 16,344 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dohj, Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.62%. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $49.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,235 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dohj, Llc sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $84.9 and $87.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23.

Dohj, Llc sold out a holding in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.99 and $27.68, with an estimated average price of $27.32.

Dohj, Llc sold out a holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.55 and $25.87, with an estimated average price of $25.68.

Dohj, Llc sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $120.23 and $145.44, with an estimated average price of $134.21.