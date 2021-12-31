Sunburst Financial Group, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, AT&T Inc

New Purchases: IEMG, SHY, JKE, FB, FDX, MUB, AMAT, VEA, LLY, ITW, UPS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sunburst Financial Group, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Sunburst Financial Group, LLC owns 72 stocks with a total value of $197 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 379,020 shares, 15.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.61% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 350,841 shares, 14.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.83% Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 171,294 shares, 9.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.75% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 57,854 shares, 8.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 93,779 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7%

Sunburst Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $59.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 18,325 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sunburst Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.49 and $86.06, with an estimated average price of $85.72. The stock is now traded at around $84.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 7,414 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sunburst Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.76 and $73.24, with an estimated average price of $70.38. The stock is now traded at around $283.806500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 6,247 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sunburst Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $323.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 834 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sunburst Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $116.5, with an estimated average price of $115.82. The stock is now traded at around $113.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,268 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sunburst Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $251.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 975 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sunburst Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 56.61%. The purchase prices were between $80.95 and $81.89, with an estimated average price of $81.35. The stock is now traded at around $80.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.65%. The holding were 379,020 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sunburst Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 31.83%. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $79.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.47%. The holding were 350,841 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sunburst Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 103.77%. The purchase prices were between $81.39 and $86.06, with an estimated average price of $84.18. The stock is now traded at around $81.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 74,811 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sunburst Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 131.01%. The purchase prices were between $50.32 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $49.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 88,256 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sunburst Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 118.22%. The purchase prices were between $97.28 and $109.61, with an estimated average price of $103.15. The stock is now traded at around $93.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 15,009 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sunburst Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 188.64%. The purchase prices were between $75.67 and $83.02, with an estimated average price of $79.76. The stock is now traded at around $75.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 16,008 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sunburst Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.