Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC Buys SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Sells Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index , AT&T Inc

- New Purchases: CTSH,
- Added Positions: GNR, GSK, VZ, INTC, FDN, WMT, DIS, AOK, VOE, ATVI, JNK, MDT, VBR, AMGN, FB, AOA, AOR, MJ, JPM, VYM, NVDA, IWO, SPTM, SPY, JNJ, IJK, DKNG, VIG, VTI, ALTS, REGL, IPAY, XBI, AMZN, AGG, CSCO, STZ, COST, VTRS, SBUX, NNOX, DIA, IYR, TJX, SNA, EBAY, MKC, LH, SJM, EA, PYPL, CVX,
- Reduced Positions: T, ICSH, IVW, DBC, SPEM, MRK, SPDW, CIBR, DSI, SPLV, HRL, PKW, AWK, BABA, IGV, XLK, RTX, TGT, COP, CVS, BMY, TSLA,
- Sold Out: VIGI, VSS, KD,
For the details of Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tempus+wealth+planning%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC
- BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) - 274,575 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.5%
- General Electric Co (GE) - 94,793 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 23,175 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 41,846 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%
- SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) - 226,821 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72%
Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $89.59, with an estimated average price of $80.6. The stock is now traded at around $88.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,582 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR)
Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 51.98%. The purchase prices were between $50.17 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $52.63. The stock is now traded at around $57.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 43,454 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)
Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 198.68%. The purchase prices were between $38.13 and $44.44, with an estimated average price of $41.7. The stock is now traded at around $45.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 21,899 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 21.81%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 20,401 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 44.06%. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $103.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 25.97%. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $79.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,759 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI)
Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF. The sale prices were between $81.39 and $86.06, with an estimated average price of $84.18.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index (VSS)
Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index . The sale prices were between $127.84 and $137.44, with an estimated average price of $133.08.Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.
Here is the complete portfolio of Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC. Also check out:
1. Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC keeps buying
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- Top dividend stocks of Warren Buffett
- Top dividend stocks of George Soros