Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC Buys SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Sells Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index , AT&T Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, sells Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index , AT&T Inc, Kyndryl Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC owns 149 stocks with a total value of $185 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) - 274,575 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.5% General Electric Co (GE) - 94,793 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 23,175 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 41,846 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08% SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) - 226,821 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72%

Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $89.59, with an estimated average price of $80.6. The stock is now traded at around $88.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,582 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 51.98%. The purchase prices were between $50.17 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $52.63. The stock is now traded at around $57.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 43,454 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 198.68%. The purchase prices were between $38.13 and $44.44, with an estimated average price of $41.7. The stock is now traded at around $45.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 21,899 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 21.81%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 20,401 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 44.06%. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $103.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 25.97%. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $79.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,759 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF. The sale prices were between $81.39 and $86.06, with an estimated average price of $84.18.

Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index . The sale prices were between $127.84 and $137.44, with an estimated average price of $133.08.

Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.