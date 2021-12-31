Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys Amazon.com Inc, FedEx Corp, Las Vegas Sands Corp, Sells ProShares Short S&P500, Peloton Interactive Inc,

- New Purchases: FDX, LVS, BKI, MGK, IWM, EVRG, QTWO, TIP, WIW, VOO, VICR, DOW, TWTR, ABNB, CRSP, JAMF, JAMF, NRZ, WE, CUTR, NVTA, LUMN, UPS, SO, SIVB, SCHG, SLYV, MKC, XHB, XRT, HLT, WFC, UPST, SCHA, PPL, UPH,
- Added Positions: AMZN, WYNN, WW, T, GOOG, LIDR, PSQ, PFMT, FB, OIH, DIS, BSJN, PDI, AWK, WDAY, BSCN, BSCO, BSCP, BSJM, CLDX, RIG, ABBV, FIVN, BSCM, IBB, AAPL, BRK.B, JPM, TMO, KKR, MSFT, UL, IOVA, PANW, STZ, DHR, ROST, KMI, DELL, RNA, MOVE, CVX, CMCSA, NVDA, NTUS, VEEV, TXG, MP, ARCC, BLK, NKE, VMW, V, ENPH, PSX, AYX, PING, BSJO, CSCO, COO, EA, FORM, MGRC, QCOM, SPG, UNH, VZ, VCV, CG, VIRT, GLD, IVV, VTI, AEP, BMY, VIAC, ASXC, JNJ, NVS, PNW, PG, SAP, CHY, GLO, AVGO, GM, FRC, EVFM, SQ, UA, MDYV, VEA, ABT, AMAT, BAC, CF, CMS, CVS, COST, GILD, GSK, PEAK, NFLX, ROP, WPC, VVR, BST, SHOP, PYPL, FTV, IWY, SCHM, SCHX, VWO,
- Reduced Positions: SH, INTC, GDYN, GOOGL, EXTR, UBER, CRM, LMND, KRO, PLTR, TENB, TUFN, TNET, PD, CYTK, QLYS, SSD, PFE, MRVI, PRGS, BX, PPT, HI, SCHD, VXF, ARC, TSLA, ALB, MO, QQQ, IAU, CIBR, BSMN, BTZ, BGS, HZNP, CAH, XOM, GE, NUE, WM, VB, ALK,
- Sold Out: PTON, ZIXI, MNTV, TWOU, NEM, PCI, BABA, DKNG, YEXT, EGHT, CC, CRWD, CAT, DE, CHGG, SUMO, AI, EWY, EEM, DOCU, GDX,
These are the top 5 holdings of Mirador Capital Partners LP
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 125,953 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.62%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,797 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.38%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 55,496 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.11%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,903 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.66%
- Blackstone Inc (BX) - 106,847 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.33%
Mirador Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.98 and $42.64, with an estimated average price of $38.47. The stock is now traded at around $44.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 84,041 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Mirador Capital Partners LP initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $251.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 12,336 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Black Knight Inc (BKI)
Mirador Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Black Knight Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.76 and $83.14, with an estimated average price of $74.74. The stock is now traded at around $73.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 12,190 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Mirador Capital Partners LP initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $201.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,116 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK)
Mirador Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $231.93 and $264.33, with an estimated average price of $253.24. The stock is now traded at around $241.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,738 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Evergy Inc (EVRG)
Mirador Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Evergy Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.96 and $68.61, with an estimated average price of $65.1. The stock is now traded at around $66.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Mirador Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 22.38%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3012.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 5,797 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)
Mirador Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd by 153.99%. The purchase prices were between $76.06 and $98.05, with an estimated average price of $88.64. The stock is now traded at around $86.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 43,504 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: WW International Inc (WW)
Mirador Capital Partners LP added to a holding in WW International Inc by 106.85%. The purchase prices were between $15.04 and $21.48, with an estimated average price of $17.91. The stock is now traded at around $12.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 207,540 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
Mirador Capital Partners LP added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 299.19%. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $24.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 74,868 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AEye Inc (LIDR)
Mirador Capital Partners LP added to a holding in AEye Inc by 53.84%. The purchase prices were between $4.14 and $6.52, with an estimated average price of $5.14. The stock is now traded at around $2.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 730,455 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ProShares Short QQQ (PSQ)
Mirador Capital Partners LP added to a holding in ProShares Short QQQ by 990.35%. The purchase prices were between $10.68 and $12.36, with an estimated average price of $11.25. The stock is now traded at around $11.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 119,666 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Mirador Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04.Sold Out: (ZIXI)
Mirador Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $7.17 and $8.74, with an estimated average price of $8.28.Sold Out: Momentive Global Inc (MNTV)
Mirador Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Momentive Global Inc. The sale prices were between $18.91 and $24.92, with an estimated average price of $22.Sold Out: 2U Inc (TWOU)
Mirador Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in 2U Inc. The sale prices were between $20 and $34.17, with an estimated average price of $26.32.Sold Out: Newmont Corp (NEM)
Mirador Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $53.27 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $56.75.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Mirador Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.
