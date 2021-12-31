Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys Amazon.com Inc, FedEx Corp, Las Vegas Sands Corp, Sells ProShares Short S&P500, Peloton Interactive Inc,

New Purchases: FDX, LVS, BKI, MGK, IWM, EVRG, QTWO, TIP, WIW, VOO, VICR, DOW, TWTR, ABNB, CRSP, JAMF, JAMF, NRZ, WE, CUTR, NVTA, LUMN, UPS, SO, SIVB, SCHG, SLYV, MKC, XHB, XRT, HLT, WFC, UPST, SCHA, PPL, UPH,

Pleasanton, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, FedEx Corp, Las Vegas Sands Corp, Wynn Resorts, WW International Inc, sells ProShares Short S&P500, Peloton Interactive Inc, , Momentive Global Inc, Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mirador Capital Partners LP. As of 2021Q4, Mirador Capital Partners LP owns 215 stocks with a total value of $475 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Mirador Capital Partners LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mirador+capital+partners+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 125,953 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.62% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,797 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.38% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 55,496 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.11% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,903 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.66% Blackstone Inc (BX) - 106,847 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.33%

Mirador Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.98 and $42.64, with an estimated average price of $38.47. The stock is now traded at around $44.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 84,041 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mirador Capital Partners LP initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $251.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 12,336 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mirador Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Black Knight Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.76 and $83.14, with an estimated average price of $74.74. The stock is now traded at around $73.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 12,190 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mirador Capital Partners LP initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $201.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,116 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mirador Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $231.93 and $264.33, with an estimated average price of $253.24. The stock is now traded at around $241.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,738 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mirador Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Evergy Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.96 and $68.61, with an estimated average price of $65.1. The stock is now traded at around $66.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mirador Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 22.38%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3012.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 5,797 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mirador Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd by 153.99%. The purchase prices were between $76.06 and $98.05, with an estimated average price of $88.64. The stock is now traded at around $86.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 43,504 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mirador Capital Partners LP added to a holding in WW International Inc by 106.85%. The purchase prices were between $15.04 and $21.48, with an estimated average price of $17.91. The stock is now traded at around $12.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 207,540 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mirador Capital Partners LP added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 299.19%. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $24.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 74,868 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mirador Capital Partners LP added to a holding in AEye Inc by 53.84%. The purchase prices were between $4.14 and $6.52, with an estimated average price of $5.14. The stock is now traded at around $2.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 730,455 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mirador Capital Partners LP added to a holding in ProShares Short QQQ by 990.35%. The purchase prices were between $10.68 and $12.36, with an estimated average price of $11.25. The stock is now traded at around $11.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 119,666 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mirador Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04.

Mirador Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $7.17 and $8.74, with an estimated average price of $8.28.

Mirador Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Momentive Global Inc. The sale prices were between $18.91 and $24.92, with an estimated average price of $22.

Mirador Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in 2U Inc. The sale prices were between $20 and $34.17, with an estimated average price of $26.32.

Mirador Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $53.27 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $56.75.

Mirador Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.