Concentrum Wealth Management Buys Apple Inc, Confluent Inc, Invesco DB Base Metals Fund, Sells Invesco DB Energy Fund, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, iShares MSCI Sweden ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, Confluent Inc, Invesco DB Base Metals Fund, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund, sells Invesco DB Energy Fund, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, iShares MSCI Sweden ETF, iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, Myovant Sciences during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Concentrum Wealth Management. As of 2021Q4, Concentrum Wealth Management owns 59 stocks with a total value of $191 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 174,896 shares, 30.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 115,961 shares, 10.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 163.31% First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd (QTEC) - 40,746 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.07% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 86,285 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.97% First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) - 136,015 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.11%

Concentrum Wealth Management initiated holding in Confluent Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.07 and $93.6, with an estimated average price of $72.36. The stock is now traded at around $65.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 42,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Concentrum Wealth Management initiated holding in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund. The purchase prices were between $20.59 and $23.91, with an estimated average price of $21.51. The stock is now traded at around $23.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 110,889 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Concentrum Wealth Management initiated holding in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $43.88 and $48.28, with an estimated average price of $46.41. The stock is now traded at around $46.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 49,362 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Concentrum Wealth Management initiated holding in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $11.34 and $12.98, with an estimated average price of $12.32. The stock is now traded at around $13.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 140,413 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Concentrum Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares U.S. Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.75 and $89.95, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $88.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 8,003 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Concentrum Wealth Management initiated holding in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $39.33 and $43.04, with an estimated average price of $41.2. The stock is now traded at around $42.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,438 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Concentrum Wealth Management added to a holding in Apple Inc by 163.31%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $175.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.68%. The holding were 115,961 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Concentrum Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 179.70%. The purchase prices were between $61.5 and $66.31, with an estimated average price of $63.97. The stock is now traded at around $60.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 54,510 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Concentrum Wealth Management added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 23.72%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $368.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 14,004 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Concentrum Wealth Management added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 21.05%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $313.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,899 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Concentrum Wealth Management added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 21.87%. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $172.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,095 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Concentrum Wealth Management sold out a holding in Invesco DB Energy Fund. The sale prices were between $15.35 and $18.72, with an estimated average price of $17.45.

Concentrum Wealth Management sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF. The sale prices were between $43.08 and $47.43, with an estimated average price of $45.48.

Concentrum Wealth Management sold out a holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF. The sale prices were between $74.16 and $80.32, with an estimated average price of $77.78.

Concentrum Wealth Management sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $17.96 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $21.99.

Concentrum Wealth Management sold out a holding in Myovant Sciences Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.31 and $23.87, with an estimated average price of $19.02.

Concentrum Wealth Management sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.