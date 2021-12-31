Concentrum Wealth Management Buys Apple Inc, Confluent Inc, Invesco DB Base Metals Fund, Sells Invesco DB Energy Fund, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, iShares MSCI Sweden ETF

- New Purchases: CFLT, DBB, FXO, FXN, IYF, FVD, BRK.B, PFF, PSI,
- Added Positions: AAPL, IHI, QQQ, FV, TSLA, NVDA, MSFT, USMV, CIBR, GRID, SOXX, QTEC, MMLG, AMAT, NXTG, JNJ, QCLN, SNOW, GOOG, VTI, SPY,
- Reduced Positions: LMBS, AMZN, INTC, ORCL, FPE, FPX, GOOGL, FDN, EWN, EWT,
- Sold Out: DBE, EWD, EWY, MYOV, PLTR, PYPL, VOO,
For the details of Concentrum Wealth Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/concentrum+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Concentrum Wealth Management
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 174,896 shares, 30.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 115,961 shares, 10.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 163.31%
- First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd (QTEC) - 40,746 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.07%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 86,285 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.97%
- First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) - 136,015 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.11%
Concentrum Wealth Management initiated holding in Confluent Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.07 and $93.6, with an estimated average price of $72.36. The stock is now traded at around $65.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 42,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (DBB)
Concentrum Wealth Management initiated holding in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund. The purchase prices were between $20.59 and $23.91, with an estimated average price of $21.51. The stock is now traded at around $23.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 110,889 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO)
Concentrum Wealth Management initiated holding in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $43.88 and $48.28, with an estimated average price of $46.41. The stock is now traded at around $46.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 49,362 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN)
Concentrum Wealth Management initiated holding in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $11.34 and $12.98, with an estimated average price of $12.32. The stock is now traded at around $13.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 140,413 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Financials ETF (IYF)
Concentrum Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares U.S. Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.75 and $89.95, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $88.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 8,003 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD)
Concentrum Wealth Management initiated holding in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $39.33 and $43.04, with an estimated average price of $41.2. The stock is now traded at around $42.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,438 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Concentrum Wealth Management added to a holding in Apple Inc by 163.31%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $175.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.68%. The holding were 115,961 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)
Concentrum Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 179.70%. The purchase prices were between $61.5 and $66.31, with an estimated average price of $63.97. The stock is now traded at around $60.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 54,510 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Concentrum Wealth Management added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 23.72%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $368.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 14,004 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Concentrum Wealth Management added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 21.05%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $313.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,899 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Concentrum Wealth Management added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 21.87%. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $172.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,095 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Invesco DB Energy Fund (DBE)
Concentrum Wealth Management sold out a holding in Invesco DB Energy Fund. The sale prices were between $15.35 and $18.72, with an estimated average price of $17.45.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (EWD)
Concentrum Wealth Management sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF. The sale prices were between $43.08 and $47.43, with an estimated average price of $45.48.Sold Out: iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY)
Concentrum Wealth Management sold out a holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF. The sale prices were between $74.16 and $80.32, with an estimated average price of $77.78.Sold Out: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Concentrum Wealth Management sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $17.96 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $21.99.Sold Out: Myovant Sciences Ltd (MYOV)
Concentrum Wealth Management sold out a holding in Myovant Sciences Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.31 and $23.87, with an estimated average price of $19.02.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Concentrum Wealth Management sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.
Here is the complete portfolio of Concentrum Wealth Management. Also check out:
1. Concentrum Wealth Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Concentrum Wealth Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Concentrum Wealth Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Concentrum Wealth Management keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, 5-Year Highs