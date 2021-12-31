Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Gries Financial Llc Buys iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Sells Avalara Inc, Cintas Corp, Apple Inc

Investment company Gries Financial Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, sells Avalara Inc, Cintas Corp, Apple Inc, AT&T Inc, CVS Health Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gries Financial Llc. As of 2021Q4, Gries Financial Llc owns 157 stocks with a total value of $245 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of GRIES FINANCIAL LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 77,910 shares, 15.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.90%
  2. Progressive Corp (PGR) - 151,850 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 21,810 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.23%
  4. iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (COMT) - 211,019 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 65.89%
  5. S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 10,119 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.11%
New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)

Gries Financial Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $76.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 21,182 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)

Gries Financial Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $98.5 and $106.18, with an estimated average price of $103.69. The stock is now traded at around $102.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 16,156 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Gries Financial Llc initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.72 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $48.45. The stock is now traded at around $50.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 23,390 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Cadence Bank (CADE)

Gries Financial Llc initiated holding in Cadence Bank. The purchase prices were between $27.74 and $31.82, with an estimated average price of $30.2. The stock is now traded at around $31.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 30,013 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: TELUS Corp (TU)

Gries Financial Llc initiated holding in TELUS Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.96 and $23.62, with an estimated average price of $22.89. The stock is now traded at around $23.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 38,427 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Gries Financial Llc initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $153.12, with an estimated average price of $145.73. The stock is now traded at around $133.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 5,964 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (COMT)

Gries Financial Llc added to a holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 65.89%. The purchase prices were between $28.56 and $32.43, with an estimated average price of $31. The stock is now traded at around $33.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 211,019 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Gries Financial Llc added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 96.96%. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $64.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 37,432 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Gries Financial Llc added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 238.75%. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $137.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 11,443 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Gries Financial Llc added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 44.04%. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $125.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 24,125 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

Gries Financial Llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 84.88%. The purchase prices were between $103.39 and $114.55, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $108.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,561 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF)

Gries Financial Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 44.50%. The purchase prices were between $65.07 and $76.08, with an estimated average price of $70.32. The stock is now traded at around $70.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,163 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Cintas Corp (CTAS)

Gries Financial Llc sold out a holding in Cintas Corp. The sale prices were between $386.1 and $458.45, with an estimated average price of $431.85.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

Gries Financial Llc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.

Sold Out: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Gries Financial Llc sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68.

Sold Out: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

Gries Financial Llc sold out a holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $45.87 and $52.17, with an estimated average price of $49.05.

Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Gries Financial Llc sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3.

Sold Out: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)

Gries Financial Llc sold out a holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The sale prices were between $95.77 and $138, with an estimated average price of $113.76.



