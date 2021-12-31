WP Advisors, LLC Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Sells Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, Coinbase Global Inc

New Purchases: EEM, ADSK, TJX, HZNP, SWK, VNQ, DE,

EEM, ADSK, TJX, HZNP, SWK, VNQ, DE, Added Positions: PYPL, FB, BKNG, UBER, PFE, SMG, VLO, MSFT, EWZ, GOOG, FDX, QCOM, PINS, ACN, SBUX, ADBE, DIS, IJR, VOO, MDY, XLK, VB, VEA, UNH, AMD, PSX, PM, ACWV, EFA, WMT, TSM, STIP, PGR, MUFG, VEU, VFH, BBD,

PYPL, FB, BKNG, UBER, PFE, SMG, VLO, MSFT, EWZ, GOOG, FDX, QCOM, PINS, ACN, SBUX, ADBE, DIS, IJR, VOO, MDY, XLK, VB, VEA, UNH, AMD, PSX, PM, ACWV, EFA, WMT, TSM, STIP, PGR, MUFG, VEU, VFH, BBD, Reduced Positions: VNLA, ITUB, VWO, CLX, KBWB, VZ, CRSR, BRK.B, XBI, EPD, VRTX, RPV, MO, NFLX, JPM, COP, XLB, XLF, CRM, NVDA, COST, VXUS, XLP, ETSY,

VNLA, ITUB, VWO, CLX, KBWB, VZ, CRSR, BRK.B, XBI, EPD, VRTX, RPV, MO, NFLX, JPM, COP, XLB, XLF, CRM, NVDA, COST, VXUS, XLP, ETSY, Sold Out: BABA, COIN, BTI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Autodesk Inc, sells Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, Coinbase Global Inc, Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Clorox Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WP Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, WP Advisors, LLC owns 108 stocks with a total value of $240 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WP Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wp+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 194,106 shares, 14.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5% Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) - 317,304 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 54.49% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 52,287 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 46,237 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.84% Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) - 202,774 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.67%

WP Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $49.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 11,701 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WP Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $249.68 and $333.64, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $248.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,290 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WP Advisors, LLC initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51. The stock is now traded at around $72.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,626 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WP Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $98.56 and $119.91, with an estimated average price of $109. The stock is now traded at around $93.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WP Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $107.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,864 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WP Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.07 and $196.61, with an estimated average price of $184.83. The stock is now traded at around $174.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,115 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WP Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 135.41%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $132.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 14,567 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WP Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 197.09%. The purchase prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61. The stock is now traded at around $2440.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 612 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WP Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 131.07%. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $37.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 33,902 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WP Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 21.02%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $53.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 34,360 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WP Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co by 31.56%. The purchase prices were between $134 and $176.89, with an estimated average price of $155.09. The stock is now traded at around $141.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,116 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WP Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 34.63%. The purchase prices were between $26.52 and $30.93, with an estimated average price of $28.3. The stock is now traded at around $31.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 28,852 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WP Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

WP Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The sale prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66.

WP Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in British American Tobacco PLC. The sale prices were between $33.65 and $37.56, with an estimated average price of $35.53.