WP Advisors, LLC Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Sells Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, Coinbase Global Inc

- New Purchases: EEM, ADSK, TJX, HZNP, SWK, VNQ, DE,
- Added Positions: PYPL, FB, BKNG, UBER, PFE, SMG, VLO, MSFT, EWZ, GOOG, FDX, QCOM, PINS, ACN, SBUX, ADBE, DIS, IJR, VOO, MDY, XLK, VB, VEA, UNH, AMD, PSX, PM, ACWV, EFA, WMT, TSM, STIP, PGR, MUFG, VEU, VFH, BBD,
- Reduced Positions: VNLA, ITUB, VWO, CLX, KBWB, VZ, CRSR, BRK.B, XBI, EPD, VRTX, RPV, MO, NFLX, JPM, COP, XLB, XLF, CRM, NVDA, COST, VXUS, XLP, ETSY,
- Sold Out: BABA, COIN, BTI,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 194,106 shares, 14.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5%
- Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) - 317,304 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 54.49%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 52,287 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 46,237 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.84%
- Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) - 202,774 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.67%
WP Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $49.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 11,701 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)
WP Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $249.68 and $333.64, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $248.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,290 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
WP Advisors, LLC initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51. The stock is now traded at around $72.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,626 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP)
WP Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $98.56 and $119.91, with an estimated average price of $109. The stock is now traded at around $93.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
WP Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $107.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,864 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)
WP Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.07 and $196.61, with an estimated average price of $184.83. The stock is now traded at around $174.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,115 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
WP Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 135.41%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $132.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 14,567 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
WP Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 197.09%. The purchase prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61. The stock is now traded at around $2440.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 612 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
WP Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 131.07%. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $37.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 33,902 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
WP Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 21.02%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $53.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 34,360 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG)
WP Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co by 31.56%. The purchase prices were between $134 and $176.89, with an estimated average price of $155.09. The stock is now traded at around $141.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,116 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ)
WP Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 34.63%. The purchase prices were between $26.52 and $30.93, with an estimated average price of $28.3. The stock is now traded at around $31.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 28,852 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
WP Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.Sold Out: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)
WP Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The sale prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66.Sold Out: British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)
WP Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in British American Tobacco PLC. The sale prices were between $33.65 and $37.56, with an estimated average price of $35.53.
