Matthews International Capital Management Llc Buys Atlassian Corporation PLC, Pinduoduo Inc, Full Truck Alliance Co, Sells Sea, Bilibili Inc, XPeng Inc

- New Purchases: TEAM, TDCX, LRCX, IBN, PBR,
- Added Positions: PDD, HTHT, YMM, HDB,
- Reduced Positions: SE, BILI, TSM, LEGN, QFIN, SDGR, ABNB, BNR, BEKE, TPTX, AVGO, JD, BGNE, BABA, NTES, ACMR, MU, NICE, ASR, VALE, INFY, EDU,
- Sold Out: XPEV, MNSO, ASML, FUTU, TERN, OZON, MELI, PAQC, NIU,
- Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) - 3,076,201 shares, 16.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14%
- Sea Ltd (SE) - 664,319 shares, 15.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.34%
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 983,279 shares, 12.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.82%
- JD.com Inc (JD) - 951,100 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.05%
- BeiGene Ltd (BGNE) - 232,792 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.79%
Matthews International Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The purchase prices were between $343.33 and $458.13, with an estimated average price of $401.62. The stock is now traded at around $314.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 57,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: TDCX Inc (TDCX)
Matthews International Capital Management Llc initiated holding in TDCX Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.38 and $28.68, with an estimated average price of $21.87. The stock is now traded at around $17.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 131,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)
Matthews International Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $611.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN)
Matthews International Capital Management Llc initiated holding in ICICI Bank Ltd. The purchase prices were between $18.3 and $21.87, with an estimated average price of $19.77. The stock is now traded at around $21.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 29,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR)
Matthews International Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The purchase prices were between $9.53 and $11.31, with an estimated average price of $10.56. The stock is now traded at around $13.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 46,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)
Matthews International Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 49.64%. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $78.43. The stock is now traded at around $57.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 883,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd (YMM)
Matthews International Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd by 212.21%. The purchase prices were between $8.15 and $16.96, with an estimated average price of $13.12. The stock is now traded at around $8.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 534,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: XPeng Inc (XPEV)
Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in XPeng Inc. The sale prices were between $34.11 and $55, with an estimated average price of $45.39.Sold Out: MINISO Group Holding Ltd (MNSO)
Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in MINISO Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.32 and $16.94, with an estimated average price of $13.82.Sold Out: ASML Holding NV (ASML)
Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in ASML Holding NV. The sale prices were between $712.94 and $879.12, with an estimated average price of $795.43.Sold Out: Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU)
Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $37.34 and $87.64, with an estimated average price of $56.36.Sold Out: Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (TERN)
Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $5.65 and $10.69, with an estimated average price of $8.25.Sold Out: Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON)
Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Ozon Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $29.61 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $41.01.
