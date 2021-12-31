Matthews International Capital Management Llc Buys Atlassian Corporation PLC, Pinduoduo Inc, Full Truck Alliance Co, Sells Sea, Bilibili Inc, XPeng Inc

New Purchases: TEAM, TDCX, LRCX, IBN, PBR,

TEAM, TDCX, LRCX, IBN, PBR, Added Positions: PDD, HTHT, YMM, HDB,

PDD, HTHT, YMM, HDB, Reduced Positions: SE, BILI, TSM, LEGN, QFIN, SDGR, ABNB, BNR, BEKE, TPTX, AVGO, JD, BGNE, BABA, NTES, ACMR, MU, NICE, ASR, VALE, INFY, EDU,

SE, BILI, TSM, LEGN, QFIN, SDGR, ABNB, BNR, BEKE, TPTX, AVGO, JD, BGNE, BABA, NTES, ACMR, MU, NICE, ASR, VALE, INFY, EDU, Sold Out: XPEV, MNSO, ASML, FUTU, TERN, OZON, MELI, PAQC, NIU,

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Atlassian Corporation PLC, Pinduoduo Inc, Full Truck Alliance Co, TDCX Inc, Lam Research Corp, sells Sea, Bilibili Inc, XPeng Inc, MINISO Group Holding, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Matthews International Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, Matthews International Capital Management Llc owns 34 stocks with a total value of $943 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MATTHEWS INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/matthews+international+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) - 3,076,201 shares, 16.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14% Sea Ltd (SE) - 664,319 shares, 15.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.34% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 983,279 shares, 12.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.82% JD.com Inc (JD) - 951,100 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.05% BeiGene Ltd (BGNE) - 232,792 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.79%

Matthews International Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The purchase prices were between $343.33 and $458.13, with an estimated average price of $401.62. The stock is now traded at around $314.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 57,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Matthews International Capital Management Llc initiated holding in TDCX Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.38 and $28.68, with an estimated average price of $21.87. The stock is now traded at around $17.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 131,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Matthews International Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $611.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Matthews International Capital Management Llc initiated holding in ICICI Bank Ltd. The purchase prices were between $18.3 and $21.87, with an estimated average price of $19.77. The stock is now traded at around $21.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 29,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Matthews International Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The purchase prices were between $9.53 and $11.31, with an estimated average price of $10.56. The stock is now traded at around $13.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 46,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Matthews International Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 49.64%. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $78.43. The stock is now traded at around $57.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 883,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Matthews International Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd by 212.21%. The purchase prices were between $8.15 and $16.96, with an estimated average price of $13.12. The stock is now traded at around $8.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 534,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in XPeng Inc. The sale prices were between $34.11 and $55, with an estimated average price of $45.39.

Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in MINISO Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.32 and $16.94, with an estimated average price of $13.82.

Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in ASML Holding NV. The sale prices were between $712.94 and $879.12, with an estimated average price of $795.43.

Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $37.34 and $87.64, with an estimated average price of $56.36.

Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $5.65 and $10.69, with an estimated average price of $8.25.

Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Ozon Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $29.61 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $41.01.