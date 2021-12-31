Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
RMR Wealth Builders Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Sells iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

Investment company RMR Wealth Builders (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, sells iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RMR Wealth Builders. As of 2021Q4, RMR Wealth Builders owns 122 stocks with a total value of $348 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of RMR Wealth Builders
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 74,805 shares, 9.38% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 103,502 shares, 9.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.7%
  3. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 97,113 shares, 8.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12594.51%
  4. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 107,868 shares, 8.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.95%
  5. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 206,443 shares, 8.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7113.24%
New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

RMR Wealth Builders initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $420.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.38%. The holding were 74,805 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)

RMR Wealth Builders initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $35.66 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $37.55. The stock is now traded at around $36.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 205,302 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

RMR Wealth Builders initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $72.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 92,052 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

RMR Wealth Builders initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.95 and $81.89, with an estimated average price of $81.35. The stock is now traded at around $80.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 80,173 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

RMR Wealth Builders initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $130.49 and $134.38, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $127.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 48,778 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)

RMR Wealth Builders initiated holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The purchase prices were between $49.85 and $50.36, with an estimated average price of $50.05. The stock is now traded at around $49.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 114,875 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

RMR Wealth Builders added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12594.51%. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $294.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.88%. The holding were 97,113 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

RMR Wealth Builders added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 7113.24%. The purchase prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The stock is now traded at around $147.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.6%. The holding were 206,443 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

RMR Wealth Builders added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4244.70%. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $106.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.33%. The holding were 103,708 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

RMR Wealth Builders added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 58.67%. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $116.5, with an estimated average price of $115.82. The stock is now traded at around $113.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 18,317 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)

RMR Wealth Builders added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 132.62%. The purchase prices were between $94.82 and $104.66, with an estimated average price of $99.64. The stock is now traded at around $103.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,567 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

RMR Wealth Builders added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 46.68%. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $82.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,034 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: ASML Holding NV (ASML)

RMR Wealth Builders sold out a holding in ASML Holding NV. The sale prices were between $712.94 and $879.12, with an estimated average price of $795.43.

Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

RMR Wealth Builders sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $85.49 and $86.06, with an estimated average price of $85.72.

Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

RMR Wealth Builders sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52.

Sold Out: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)

RMR Wealth Builders sold out a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $128.03 and $130.07, with an estimated average price of $128.95.

Sold Out: Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC)

RMR Wealth Builders sold out a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $151.74 and $173.89, with an estimated average price of $166.42.

Sold Out: Humana Inc (HUM)

RMR Wealth Builders sold out a holding in Humana Inc. The sale prices were between $384.96 and $469.02, with an estimated average price of $443.48.



