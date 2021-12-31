RMR Wealth Builders Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Sells iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

New Purchases: VOO, XSOE, IEFA, VCSH, LQD, LMBS, JPHY, HYS, EMB, SUB, ITM, SMB, FSMB, FMB, IRT, MDT, NOBL, IT, IVV, IWV, EPS, TEL, SIGI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, sells iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RMR Wealth Builders. As of 2021Q4, RMR Wealth Builders owns 122 stocks with a total value of $348 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 74,805 shares, 9.38% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 103,502 shares, 9.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.7% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 97,113 shares, 8.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12594.51% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 107,868 shares, 8.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.95% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 206,443 shares, 8.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7113.24%

RMR Wealth Builders initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $420.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.38%. The holding were 74,805 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RMR Wealth Builders initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $35.66 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $37.55. The stock is now traded at around $36.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 205,302 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RMR Wealth Builders initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $72.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 92,052 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RMR Wealth Builders initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.95 and $81.89, with an estimated average price of $81.35. The stock is now traded at around $80.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 80,173 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RMR Wealth Builders initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $130.49 and $134.38, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $127.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 48,778 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RMR Wealth Builders initiated holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The purchase prices were between $49.85 and $50.36, with an estimated average price of $50.05. The stock is now traded at around $49.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 114,875 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RMR Wealth Builders added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12594.51%. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $294.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.88%. The holding were 97,113 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RMR Wealth Builders added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 7113.24%. The purchase prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The stock is now traded at around $147.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.6%. The holding were 206,443 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RMR Wealth Builders added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4244.70%. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $106.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.33%. The holding were 103,708 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RMR Wealth Builders added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 58.67%. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $116.5, with an estimated average price of $115.82. The stock is now traded at around $113.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 18,317 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RMR Wealth Builders added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 132.62%. The purchase prices were between $94.82 and $104.66, with an estimated average price of $99.64. The stock is now traded at around $103.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,567 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RMR Wealth Builders added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 46.68%. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $82.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,034 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RMR Wealth Builders sold out a holding in ASML Holding NV. The sale prices were between $712.94 and $879.12, with an estimated average price of $795.43.

RMR Wealth Builders sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $85.49 and $86.06, with an estimated average price of $85.72.

RMR Wealth Builders sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52.

RMR Wealth Builders sold out a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $128.03 and $130.07, with an estimated average price of $128.95.

RMR Wealth Builders sold out a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $151.74 and $173.89, with an estimated average price of $166.42.

RMR Wealth Builders sold out a holding in Humana Inc. The sale prices were between $384.96 and $469.02, with an estimated average price of $443.48.