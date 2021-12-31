Wealthspring Capital LLC Buys SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corp, Legato Merger Corp II, Sells SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp, Adit Edtech Acquisition Corp

- New Purchases: SBEA, MNTN.U, LGTOU, ADEX, ROCAU, MTVC.U, PBAXU, EVE.U, BOCNU, ENERU, GFGDU, SCLE, SAMAU, SAMAU, VGII, ENTFU, NFYS.U, BIOSU, ACAH, BMAC.U, CPTK, PHYT.U, SZZLU, LGSTU, BCSAU, ROSEU, BFAC.U, OHAAU, FIACU, IFIN.U, NFNT.U, NCACU, ACDI.U, CFFSU, FNVTU, IQMDU, APN.U, CNGLU, STET.U, ZINGU, ALORU, IOACU, GATEU, MBSC.U, IRRX.U, TGAAU, ATSPT, ARCKU, GLLIU, BHACU, CRECU, BPACU, FRBNU, UTAAU, ARIZU, ATEK.U, SAGAU, IXAQU, PEPLU, RJAC.U, BRKHU, PRLHU, MBAC, TRIS.U, LGVCU, EMLDU, BLEUU, GMFIU, PRPB, ICNC.U, LVACU, CCTSU, TOACU, JUN.U, IGTAU, CDAQU, ALSAU, SLCR, NHICU, NHICU, VMGAU, HORIU, GGAAU, JMACU, ADALU, INTEU, MCAAU, APXIU, PORT.U, APCA.U, AOGOU, ROCLU, SMAPU, XFINU, SVNAU, SUAC.U, TCOA.U, TGVCU, ONYXU, ESACU, GOGN.U, BRD.U, SHAP.U, RCACU, WTMAU, TCVA, GTACU, ADRT.U,
- Added Positions: FRONU, TIOAU, PRBM.U, KAHC.U, OHPAU, SBII.U, BACA.U, DNAD, HCVIU, JAQCU, FSRXU, SCAQU, CLBR.U, DNAC, APMIU,
- Reduced Positions: SCLEU, ACAHU, VGII.U, ATSPU, TLGA.U, ITHXU, HIIIU, ARRWU, SCVX, IMPX.U, CVII.U, TSPQ.U, HYACU, HYACU, KIIIU, MACC.U, OXUSU, WARR.U, EJFA, MIT.U, FSNB.U, ANZUU, FTEV.U, ISAA, PSAGU, FLME.U, ISLE, ISLE, LGACU, TWLVU, ESM.U, FRXB.U, GAMCU, WRAC.U, APTMU, KAIIU, CLAA.U, PTOCU, FINMU, RMGCU, TWNI.U, GIIXU, AMPI.U, ACQRU, FRWAU, FZT.U, ARTA, ETACU, DWIN.U, GPACU, GPACU, DHHCU, KRNLU, ITQRU, PICC.U, ANAC.U, AGAC.U, IBER.U, HERAU, SVFC, STRE.U, GXIIU, RAMMU, LEGAU, BSKYU, SHQAU, ZTAQU, FTVIU, KCGI.U, DTRTU, MLAC, CFIVU, TMKRU, TBCPU, FACT.U, NSTC.U, NSTD.U, FRSGU, VPCBU, PDOT.U, SPKBU, ROSS.U, PLMIU, AAQC.U, LCAHU, LCAHU, MSAC, THCPU, TRTL.U, RVACU, AHPAU, AHPAU, SWSSU, BNNRU, LOCC.U, GOAC.U, OCAXU, OEPWU, ASAXU, JOFFU, PUCKU, DHBCU, DHCAU, RXRAU, WPCB.U, IPVIU, CFFEU, EBACU, KVSC, GLBL, GLBL, GSQB.U, RONI.U, DNAA, HPLTU, ERESU, CRHC.U, PMVC.U, AVAN.U, HIGA.U, PIPP.U, CONXU, CAS.U, ACKIU, LJAQU, KAIRU, EPHYU, PNTM.U, BIOTU, CSTA.U, DNZ.U, NRACU, PGRWU, COVAU, BITE.U, RCLFU, SPTKU, MACAU, SLAMU, ASZ.U, IPVA.U, DISAU, ORIAU, GIWWU, MITAU, FICVU, BCACU, BCACU, IGACU, ASAQ.U, JCICU, LFTRU, KWAC.U, LNFA.U, JYAC, ALTUU, SCOAU, DLCAU, EACPU, TZPSU, FCAX.U, MONCU, NAACU, SSAAU, JWSM.U, GSQD.U, PRPC.U, ACII.U, PMGMU, APGB.U, SCOBU, NVSAU, VELOU, COLIU, LOKM.U, ATAQU, TRCA.U, ATVCU, AGGRU, DTOCU, FVIV.U, LCAAU, TETCU, FTPAU, BYTSU, LVRAU, RKTA.U, HCNEU, IACC, POND.U, TRONU, LITTU, DILAU, JUGGU, DNAB, ACRO.U, DCRDU, APACU, CCAIU, CNDA.U, CIIGU, ARTEU, HPX.U, KINZU, TACA.U, PTICU, IIIIU, VIIAU, EPWR.U, GSAQU, FSSIU, BLUA.U, AAC.U, SLAC.U, BOAS.U, OCAX, FMIVU, NBSTU, CRZNU, EOCW.U, WQGA.U, ARGUU,
- Sold Out: SBEAU, SEAH, ADEX.U, CPTK.U, DUNEU, MACQU, MBAC.U, NGCA, GGPIU, MOTV.U, OPA.U, PRPB.U, CFVIU, SLCRU, BLTSU, ADERU, MDH.U, IPVF.U, PPGHU, KVSA, CCV, ACTDU, TSIBU, TWNT.U, CCVI, GGPI, WALDU, BRPMU, TCACU, KVSB, SVFB,
These are the top 5 holdings of Wealthspring Capital LLC
- TLG Acquisition One Corp (TLGA.U) - 938,105 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.76%
- ITHAX Acquisition Corp (ITHXU) - 907,300 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.07%
- Twelve Seas Investment Co II (TWLVU) - 748,904 shares, 1.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.12%
- Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp (APTMU) - 728,358 shares, 1.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.26%
- Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp (ISLE) - 626,005 shares, 1.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.75%
Wealthspring Capital LLC initiated holding in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $11.33, with an estimated average price of $10.05. The stock is now traded at around $9.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 532,549 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corp (MNTN.U)
Wealthspring Capital LLC initiated holding in Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.03 and $10.17, with an estimated average price of $10.08. The stock is now traded at around $10.063300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 509,260 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Legato Merger Corp II (LGTOU)
Wealthspring Capital LLC initiated holding in Legato Merger Corp II. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $10.05. The stock is now traded at around $10.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 468,120 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Adit Edtech Acquisition Corp (ADEX)
Wealthspring Capital LLC initiated holding in Adit Edtech Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 344,566 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ROC Energy Acquisition Corp (ROCAU)
Wealthspring Capital LLC initiated holding in ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.03 and $10.18, with an estimated average price of $10.06. The stock is now traded at around $10.189900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 305,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Motive Capital Corp II (MTVC.U)
Wealthspring Capital LLC initiated holding in Motive Capital Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.97 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 289,961 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Frontier Acquisition Corp (FRONU)
Wealthspring Capital LLC added to a holding in Frontier Acquisition Corp by 113.09%. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.93. The stock is now traded at around $9.812800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 154,546 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tio Tech A (TIOAU)
Wealthspring Capital LLC added to a holding in Tio Tech A by 89.05%. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $9.97. The stock is now traded at around $9.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 74,514 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Parabellum Acquisition Corp (PRBM.U)
Wealthspring Capital LLC added to a holding in Parabellum Acquisition Corp by 26.30%. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $10.23, with an estimated average price of $10.12. The stock is now traded at around $10.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 99,110 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp (KAHC.U)
Wealthspring Capital LLC added to a holding in KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp by 31.16%. The purchase prices were between $9.97 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $10.04. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 84,260 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (SBEAU)
Wealthspring Capital LLC sold out a holding in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I. The sale prices were between $9.88 and $12.2, with an estimated average price of $10.51.Sold Out: Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp (SEAH)
Wealthspring Capital LLC sold out a holding in Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $12.31, with an estimated average price of $10.55.Sold Out: Adit Edtech Acquisition Corp (ADEX.U)
Wealthspring Capital LLC sold out a holding in Adit Edtech Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.97 and $10.53, with an estimated average price of $10.15.Sold Out: Crown PropTech Acquisitions (CPTK.U)
Wealthspring Capital LLC sold out a holding in Crown PropTech Acquisitions. The sale prices were between $9.87 and $10.24, with an estimated average price of $10.03.Sold Out: MCAP Acquisition Corp (MACQU)
Wealthspring Capital LLC sold out a holding in MCAP Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.06 and $10.38, with an estimated average price of $10.24.Sold Out: Dune Acquisition Corp (DUNEU)
Wealthspring Capital LLC sold out a holding in Dune Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.08 and $10.35, with an estimated average price of $10.22.
