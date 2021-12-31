Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC Buys BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF, Invesco KBW Bank ETF, Sells ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF, First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF, ALPS Clean Energy ETF

New Purchases: FLOT, KEY, RF, IWB, SCHP, VOE, IWM, AVGO, XLK, ICE, ITOT, VCR, NXPI, QQQ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF, Invesco KBW Bank ETF, JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF, FIRST TR EXCH VII, sells ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF, First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF, ALPS Clean Energy ETF, First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC owns 119 stocks with a total value of $129 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (PWV) - 150,254 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 63.03% Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) - 70,478 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 81.78% BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) - 92,374 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. New Position The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 84,039 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RHS) - 24,937 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.01%

Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $50.77, with an estimated average price of $50.71. The stock is now traded at around $50.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.62%. The holding were 92,374 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC initiated holding in KeyCorp. The purchase prices were between $22.06 and $24.2, with an estimated average price of $23.22. The stock is now traded at around $25.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 22,733 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Regions Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.69 and $24.71, with an estimated average price of $22.89. The stock is now traded at around $23.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 22,984 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $240.61 and $266.02, with an estimated average price of $257.01. The stock is now traded at around $253.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,485 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.62 and $63.22, with an estimated average price of $62.39. The stock is now traded at around $61.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 5,082 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $139.66 and $150.33, with an estimated average price of $146.15. The stock is now traded at around $148.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,958 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 63.03%. The purchase prices were between $44.61 and $48.82, with an estimated average price of $47.06. The stock is now traded at around $49.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 150,254 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 81.78%. The purchase prices were between $64.94 and $72.86, with an estimated average price of $69.56. The stock is now traded at around $71.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 70,478 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 39.52%. The purchase prices were between $56.34 and $60.43, with an estimated average price of $58.58. The stock is now traded at around $58.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 59,288 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCH VII by 34.02%. The purchase prices were between $21.79 and $24.04, with an estimated average price of $23.08. The stock is now traded at around $25.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 145,669 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 218.35%. The purchase prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63. The stock is now traded at around $204.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 3,712 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 60.00%. The purchase prices were between $24.75 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $26.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 31,436 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF. The sale prices were between $116.17 and $136.03, with an estimated average price of $126.78.

Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ALPS Clean Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $61.3 and $81.68, with an estimated average price of $71.66.

Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund. The sale prices were between $109.43 and $120.8, with an estimated average price of $116.42.

Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $249.49 and $325.25, with an estimated average price of $290.32.

Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The sale prices were between $46.29 and $62.09, with an estimated average price of $53.98.

Morris Retirement Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55.