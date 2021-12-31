O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC Buys Lightspeed Commerce Inc, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings, DocuSign Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Live Nation Entertainment Inc

- Added Positions: JNJ, PG, LSPD, VZ, PFE, KC, AAPL, MCD, CSCO, LMT, ABT, CMCSA, UNH, MMM, LLY, TXN, PDD, ACN, DOCU, AMGN, KO, ITW, MRK, PEP, BX, SPGI, SBUX, UNP, UPS, MELI, V, COST, HON, TROW, PM, Z, CL, GILD, LOW, NOC, ABBV, COUP, MO, MDLZ, NKE, TGT, WMT, ALL, CTAS, EL, FAST, INTC, KMB, MMC, MDT, MCO, NSC, TJX, WM, YUM, MA, DG, ZTS, ROKU, BILI, PINS, ZM, AOS, CB, ATVI, A, DOX, APH, ADI, AON, ADP, BAX, BDX, BLK, BG, CSX, CERN, CHD, CLX, CTSH, CMI, DLB, EMR, ERIE, EXPD, FLO, GRMN, GD, GIS, GNTX, GGG, LHX, EHC, HSY, HRL, IBM, TT, IPG, JPM, JKHY, JNPR, LECO, MMS, MSI, NHC, ORI, PAYX, QCOM, DGX, RHI, ROK, SEIC, SCI, SNA, SYK, TMO, TTC, WSO, EBAY, WU, TEL, MSCI, AVGO, CBOE, SPLK, CG, PINC, HLI, ALE, AWR, WTRG, ADM, AVT, BKH, BWA, BRC, CSGS, CRI, CASY, CHE, CNS, COLM, INGR, DCI, EBF, EXPO, FELE, HRB, HE, HCSG, ITT, IDA, JJSF, JW.A, SR, LANC, LSTR, LAZ, LEG, LFUS, MDC, MDU, MGEE, MTG, MCY, MPWR, MORN, NRG, NFG, NATI, NJR, NYT, NWE, OGE, OSK, OTTR, PNM, PNW, PII, POWI, PRGS, RLI, SAFT, SSD, SWX, SMP, STC, RGR, TECH, TR, UGI, UNF, VGR, VSH, WDFC, GHC, WMK, WERN, WHR, EVR, BR, G, LEA, LPLA, APAM, NWSA, MUSA, OMF, OGS, MC, CDK, CABO, GOLF, LW, HLNE, SNDR, ESTC, CHWY, REYN,
- Reduced Positions: GOOGL, MSFT, AMZN, HD, FB, LYV, RBLX, SNOW, DDOG, SHOP, NET, ZS, TTD, MDB, CRM, HUBS, BABA, NOW, SE, NFLX, PANW, TEAM, U, ZI, JD, ADBE, TYL, SMAR, INTU, ETSY, NTES, BILL, APPS, PATH, FTNT, OKTA, WDAY, SPOT, PAYC, PCTY, DT, BIDU, CDAY, TCOM, EA, ZEN, FTCH, MTCH, CRWD, RNG, AVLR, TWLO, SNAP, W, VMW, TWTR,
- Sold Out: HRC, KD,
These are the top 5 holdings of O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 193,098 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.21%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 250,816 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.90%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 96,681 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.51%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 232,677 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.89%
- Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 646,194 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.89%
O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Lightspeed Commerce Inc by 97.71%. The purchase prices were between $38.89 and $101.21, with an estimated average price of $67.14. The stock is now traded at around $32.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 139,712 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd (KC)
O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd by 61.63%. The purchase prices were between $14.06 and $31.3, with an estimated average price of $21.26. The stock is now traded at around $7.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 393,847 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 30.61%. The purchase prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68. The stock is now traded at around $121.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 32,755 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (HRC)
O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.
