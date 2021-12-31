Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC Buys Lightspeed Commerce Inc, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings, DocuSign Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Live Nation Entertainment Inc

Investment company O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Lightspeed Commerce Inc, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings, DocuSign Inc, sells Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Live Nation Entertainment Inc, Roblox Corp, Snowflake Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC. As of 2021Q4, O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC owns 283 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 193,098 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.21%
  2. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 250,816 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.90%
  3. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 96,681 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.51%
  4. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 232,677 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.89%
  5. Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 646,194 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.89%
Added: Lightspeed Commerce Inc (LSPD)

O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Lightspeed Commerce Inc by 97.71%. The purchase prices were between $38.89 and $101.21, with an estimated average price of $67.14. The stock is now traded at around $32.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 139,712 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd (KC)

O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd by 61.63%. The purchase prices were between $14.06 and $31.3, with an estimated average price of $21.26. The stock is now traded at around $7.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 393,847 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 30.61%. The purchase prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68. The stock is now traded at around $121.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 32,755 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: (HRC)

O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.

Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)

O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.



