PBMares Wealth Management LLC Buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF, Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Dimensional Emerging

- New Purchases: DFSD, SO, IWD, HDV, RWR, AVGO, AMAT, CVS, LIN, SYK, WM, DEM, XLE, CTBI, PAA,
- Added Positions: DFAC, DFAI, DFAU, IVV, MSFT, DFAS, SPY, IWF, DFAT, DFAX, ENPH, AMZN, STIP, PG, DIS, XOM, INTC, ORCL, HYD, PFE, IEMG, SCHP, IBM, VTI, DVY, BA, SCZ, CSX, VNQ, EMLP, MRK, DUK, ENB, GOOGL, GOOG, MCD, WMT, VZ, EEM, RPV, MMM, VB, PEP, VUG,
- Reduced Positions: BND, DFAE, FB, DFUS, IEFA, MUB, IUSV, IAU, IWO, ITOT, ISTB, UNP, ANTM, BAC, SCHO, IJS, PM, KO, MO, IQLT, BX, WFC, HON, D, QQQ, VIG,
- Sold Out: BSV, EQAL, VGSH, T, IWP,
These are the top 5 holdings of PBMares Wealth Management LLC
- Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) - 927,018 shares, 11.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.75%
- Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) - 374,204 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.37%
- Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) - 383,307 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.14%
- Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) - 374,463 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48%
- Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) - 187,768 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.9%
PBMares Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.88 and $50.08, with an estimated average price of $49.98. The stock is now traded at around $49.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 110,664 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Southern Co (SO)
PBMares Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $61.1 and $68.58, with an estimated average price of $63.82. The stock is now traded at around $68.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,265 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
PBMares Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $166.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,865 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)
PBMares Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Core High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.51 and $100.99, with an estimated average price of $97.27. The stock is now traded at around $105.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,475 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF (RWR)
PBMares Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $105.55 and $122.16, with an estimated average price of $114.33. The stock is now traded at around $115.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,147 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
PBMares Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $603.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 343 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)
PBMares Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.75%. The purchase prices were between $26.52 and $29.09, with an estimated average price of $28.15. The stock is now traded at around $27.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 927,018 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI)
PBMares Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 22.71%. The purchase prices were between $28.1 and $30.21, with an estimated average price of $29.31. The stock is now traded at around $29.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 291,962 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
PBMares Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 64.14%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $459.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 3,588 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
PBMares Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 22.68%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $313.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 9,775 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
PBMares Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 57.48%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $457.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,526 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
PBMares Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 53.76%. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $283.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,208 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
PBMares Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $80.65 and $81.49, with an estimated average price of $80.98.Sold Out: Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL)
PBMares Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF. The sale prices were between $44.19 and $47.95, with an estimated average price of $46.54.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)
PBMares Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $60.79 and $61.19, with an estimated average price of $60.95.Sold Out: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)
PBMares Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $109.78 and $123.16, with an estimated average price of $116.57.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
PBMares Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.
