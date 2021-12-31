Horrell Capital Management, Inc. Buys Zendesk Inc, ON24 Inc, TeamViewer AG, Sells Zuora Inc, Korn Ferry, Avis Budget Group Inc

- New Purchases: ZEN, ONTF, TMVWY, EVBG, KLTR, BCOV, ALIT, CEI, COST, DWAC,
- Added Positions: YEXT, BNFT, DXC, BHE, CVLT, GDDY, HURN, CNNE, QUOT, MSOS, SCWX, T, ETHE, GBTC, SREV, CURLF, UPST, VRNOF, NVDA, SLV,
- Reduced Positions: ZUO, KFY, SWIR, VG, RGP, FNF, GS, JPM, RNWK, SLB, COIN,
- Sold Out: CAR, XLC, JMIA, STEM, JAZZ, XSPA, ITHUF, SNDL, BND,
- Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 85,413 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48%
- O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) - 20,771 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 29,640 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48%
- JB Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT) - 53,730 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27%
- Lennox International Inc (LII) - 29,640 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48%
Horrell Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Zendesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.74 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $106.79. The stock is now traded at around $99.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ON24 Inc (ONTF)
Horrell Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in ON24 Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.2 and $20.62, with an estimated average price of $17.78. The stock is now traded at around $16.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 230,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: TeamViewer AG (TMVWY)
Horrell Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in TeamViewer AG. The purchase prices were between $6.2 and $14.04, with an estimated average price of $7.52. The stock is now traded at around $8.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Everbridge Inc (EVBG)
Horrell Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Everbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $63 and $160.29, with an estimated average price of $119.52. The stock is now traded at around $52.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Kaltura Inc (KLTR)
Horrell Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Kaltura Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.37 and $10.37, with an estimated average price of $6.52. The stock is now traded at around $3.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Brightcove Inc (BCOV)
Horrell Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Brightcove Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.29 and $12.27, with an estimated average price of $10.52. The stock is now traded at around $9.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Yext Inc (YEXT)
Horrell Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Yext Inc by 128.57%. The purchase prices were between $9.15 and $12.97, with an estimated average price of $11.19. The stock is now traded at around $8.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Benefitfocus Inc (BNFT)
Horrell Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Benefitfocus Inc by 52.94%. The purchase prices were between $9.97 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $10.72. The stock is now traded at around $10.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 260,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CommVault Systems Inc (CVLT)
Horrell Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in CommVault Systems Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $61.01 and $76.82, with an estimated average price of $68.04. The stock is now traded at around $67.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 24,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS)
Horrell Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 227.47%. The purchase prices were between $23.27 and $32.08, with an estimated average price of $27.56. The stock is now traded at around $22.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,226 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Units (ETHE)
Horrell Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Units by 49.32%. The purchase prices were between $31.77 and $46.5, with an estimated average price of $38.84. The stock is now traded at around $21.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,575 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC)
Horrell Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 77.23%. The purchase prices were between $34.25 and $53.49, with an estimated average price of $44.12. The stock is now traded at around $25.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,753 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR)
Horrell Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Avis Budget Group Inc. The sale prices were between $120.94 and $357.17, with an estimated average price of $224.62.Sold Out: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)
Horrell Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $73.48 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $78.88.Sold Out: Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)
Horrell Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Jumia Technologies AG. The sale prices were between $10.75 and $20.24, with an estimated average price of $15.48.Sold Out: Stem Inc (STEM)
Horrell Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Stem Inc. The sale prices were between $17.56 and $26.65, with an estimated average price of $21.6.Sold Out: iAnthus Capital Holdings Inc (ITHUF)
Horrell Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iAnthus Capital Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $0.1 and $0.41, with an estimated average price of $0.19.Sold Out: Sundial Growers Inc (SNDL)
Horrell Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Sundial Growers Inc. The sale prices were between $0.56 and $0.92, with an estimated average price of $0.66.
