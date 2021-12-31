Horrell Capital Management, Inc. Buys Zendesk Inc, ON24 Inc, TeamViewer AG, Sells Zuora Inc, Korn Ferry, Avis Budget Group Inc

New Purchases: ZEN, ONTF, TMVWY, EVBG, KLTR, BCOV, ALIT, CEI, COST, DWAC,

ZEN, ONTF, TMVWY, EVBG, KLTR, BCOV, ALIT, CEI, COST, DWAC, Added Positions: YEXT, BNFT, DXC, BHE, CVLT, GDDY, HURN, CNNE, QUOT, MSOS, SCWX, T, ETHE, GBTC, SREV, CURLF, UPST, VRNOF, NVDA, SLV,

YEXT, BNFT, DXC, BHE, CVLT, GDDY, HURN, CNNE, QUOT, MSOS, SCWX, T, ETHE, GBTC, SREV, CURLF, UPST, VRNOF, NVDA, SLV, Reduced Positions: ZUO, KFY, SWIR, VG, RGP, FNF, GS, JPM, RNWK, SLB, COIN,

ZUO, KFY, SWIR, VG, RGP, FNF, GS, JPM, RNWK, SLB, COIN, Sold Out: CAR, XLC, JMIA, STEM, JAZZ, XSPA, ITHUF, SNDL, BND,

Little Rock, AR, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Zendesk Inc, ON24 Inc, TeamViewer AG, Yext Inc, Everbridge Inc, sells Zuora Inc, Korn Ferry, Avis Budget Group Inc, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Jumia Technologies AG during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Horrell Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Horrell Capital Management, Inc. owns 199 stocks with a total value of $316 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Horrell Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/horrell+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 85,413 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48% O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) - 20,771 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 29,640 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48% JB Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT) - 53,730 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27% Lennox International Inc (LII) - 29,640 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48%

Horrell Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Zendesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.74 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $106.79. The stock is now traded at around $99.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Horrell Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in ON24 Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.2 and $20.62, with an estimated average price of $17.78. The stock is now traded at around $16.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 230,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Horrell Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in TeamViewer AG. The purchase prices were between $6.2 and $14.04, with an estimated average price of $7.52. The stock is now traded at around $8.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Horrell Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Everbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $63 and $160.29, with an estimated average price of $119.52. The stock is now traded at around $52.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Horrell Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Kaltura Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.37 and $10.37, with an estimated average price of $6.52. The stock is now traded at around $3.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Horrell Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Brightcove Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.29 and $12.27, with an estimated average price of $10.52. The stock is now traded at around $9.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Horrell Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Yext Inc by 128.57%. The purchase prices were between $9.15 and $12.97, with an estimated average price of $11.19. The stock is now traded at around $8.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Horrell Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Benefitfocus Inc by 52.94%. The purchase prices were between $9.97 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $10.72. The stock is now traded at around $10.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 260,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Horrell Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in CommVault Systems Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $61.01 and $76.82, with an estimated average price of $68.04. The stock is now traded at around $67.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 24,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Horrell Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 227.47%. The purchase prices were between $23.27 and $32.08, with an estimated average price of $27.56. The stock is now traded at around $22.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,226 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Horrell Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Units by 49.32%. The purchase prices were between $31.77 and $46.5, with an estimated average price of $38.84. The stock is now traded at around $21.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,575 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Horrell Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 77.23%. The purchase prices were between $34.25 and $53.49, with an estimated average price of $44.12. The stock is now traded at around $25.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,753 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Horrell Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Avis Budget Group Inc. The sale prices were between $120.94 and $357.17, with an estimated average price of $224.62.

Horrell Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $73.48 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $78.88.

Horrell Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Jumia Technologies AG. The sale prices were between $10.75 and $20.24, with an estimated average price of $15.48.

Horrell Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Stem Inc. The sale prices were between $17.56 and $26.65, with an estimated average price of $21.6.

Horrell Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iAnthus Capital Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $0.1 and $0.41, with an estimated average price of $0.19.

Horrell Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Sundial Growers Inc. The sale prices were between $0.56 and $0.92, with an estimated average price of $0.66.