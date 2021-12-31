JB Capital LLC Buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Sells Griffin-American Healthcare Reit III Inc, iShares Global Financials ETF, FS Energy and Power Fund

New Purchases: IUSB, GOVT, TIP, FALN, USMV, MBB, IGSB, IGIB, EMB, PFF, LITE, ELY, TLH, RMBS, AB, FBRT, FBRT, GOF, SHYG, MMC, RCL, CME, QQQJ, IYZ, UI, SPG, AGG, EVTC,

IUSB, GOVT, TIP, FALN, USMV, MBB, IGSB, IGIB, EMB, PFF, LITE, ELY, TLH, RMBS, AB, FBRT, FBRT, GOF, SHYG, MMC, RCL, CME, QQQJ, IYZ, UI, SPG, AGG, EVTC, Added Positions: IVV, ESGU, EFV, EFG, IXN, IJR, ES, MRK, C, LOW, ABBV, MCHP, V, XLK, AXP, BK, CVS, CDNS, CTSH, CL, CMCSA, DHI, DOV, FWRD, HD, IPG, LRCX, PFE, TJX, TXN, DIS, ZBRA, GM, HZNP, CDW, SYNH, MMM, PLD, T, ABT, ADBE, MO, AMT, AME, AIZ, AN, AVY, BAC, BDX, BBY, CSX, CRS, CLF, DE, EGP, ECL, NEE, GSK, HXL, HON, IBM, JNJ, KMB, MDLZ, MPWR, MS, NFLX, NSC, NUE, PH, PEP, PNW, PXD, BKNG, RIO, ROP, SBUX, TROW, USB, WMT, WFC, WMB, CVLT, DFS, TEL, PM, KDP, FBHS, GLPI, TNDM, QRVO, PSTG, DGRO, HEFA, IWP, XLU, ABB, AMX, AFG, BCE, BRK.B, FIS, CVX, VALE, COP, COST, CMI, DHR, DUK, LLY, ENB, FHN, GPC, HMC, INTU, KLAC, LAZ, LMT, MDC, MFC, MED, NVDA, NGG, OGE, PGR, SNY, TD, UBS, UL, VLO, WPC, GMAB, GDDY, IJH, SCHD, VIG, VUG,

IVV, ESGU, EFV, EFG, IXN, IJR, ES, MRK, C, LOW, ABBV, MCHP, V, XLK, AXP, BK, CVS, CDNS, CTSH, CL, CMCSA, DHI, DOV, FWRD, HD, IPG, LRCX, PFE, TJX, TXN, DIS, ZBRA, GM, HZNP, CDW, SYNH, MMM, PLD, T, ABT, ADBE, MO, AMT, AME, AIZ, AN, AVY, BAC, BDX, BBY, CSX, CRS, CLF, DE, EGP, ECL, NEE, GSK, HXL, HON, IBM, JNJ, KMB, MDLZ, MPWR, MS, NFLX, NSC, NUE, PH, PEP, PNW, PXD, BKNG, RIO, ROP, SBUX, TROW, USB, WMT, WFC, WMB, CVLT, DFS, TEL, PM, KDP, FBHS, GLPI, TNDM, QRVO, PSTG, DGRO, HEFA, IWP, XLU, ABB, AMX, AFG, BCE, BRK.B, FIS, CVX, VALE, COP, COST, CMI, DHR, DUK, LLY, ENB, FHN, GPC, HMC, INTU, KLAC, LAZ, LMT, MDC, MFC, MED, NVDA, NGG, OGE, PGR, SNY, TD, UBS, UL, VLO, WPC, GMAB, GDDY, IJH, SCHD, VIG, VUG, Reduced Positions: IXG, VLUE, ESGE, COMT, ONEQ, IYE, AAPL, JPM, FB, HDV, GOOG, GOOGL, SMMD, CRM, CARR, MSFT, INTC, PG, DECK, TSLA, XOM, OTIS, ARKK, SWK, MCD, VZ, SPY, ASML, VTI, VOO, VHT, XLP, IWF, UPS, TPL, SO, GILD, KO, BTI, BMY, AON, ATVI,

IXG, VLUE, ESGE, COMT, ONEQ, IYE, AAPL, JPM, FB, HDV, GOOG, GOOGL, SMMD, CRM, CARR, MSFT, INTC, PG, DECK, TSLA, XOM, OTIS, ARKK, SWK, MCD, VZ, SPY, ASML, VTI, VOO, VHT, XLP, IWF, UPS, TPL, SO, GILD, KO, BTI, BMY, AON, ATVI, Sold Out: GRAH, FSEN, HLTC, CVMCA, AVTR, STX, ZBH, VEEV, NOW, AAGIY, JEF, CABGY, IDEXY, SAFRY, KYCCF, ESLOY, GE, CACI, ENGIY, CFRUY, PPRUY, BMRRY, DURA, SHECY, LRLCY, SMECF, GELYF, AHKSY, NSRGY, RNR, BMI, AFL, DANOY, HZO, CRWD, PHG, LNSTY, PYPL, TCEHY, DNBBY, ENLAY, KKPNY, KD, HHDS, MJNA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, sells Griffin-American Healthcare Reit III Inc, iShares Global Financials ETF, FS Energy and Power Fund, Healthcare Trust Inc, Sila Realty Trust Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JB Capital LLC. As of 2021Q4, JB Capital LLC owns 242 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JB Capital LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jb+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 275,002 shares, 12.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.26% iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 1,148,762 shares, 12.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.76% iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 1,392,861 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. New Position BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 1,170,645 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.34% BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 2,130,230 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. New Position

JB Capital LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $53.31, with an estimated average price of $52.9. The stock is now traded at around $51.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.28%. The holding were 1,392,861 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JB Capital LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.19 and $26.72, with an estimated average price of $26.43. The stock is now traded at around $25.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.61%. The holding were 2,130,230 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JB Capital LLC initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $125.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.52%. The holding were 275,914 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JB Capital LLC initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.31 and $30.2, with an estimated average price of $29.76. The stock is now traded at around $28.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 1,113,476 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JB Capital LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $76.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 144,375 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JB Capital LLC initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.03 and $108.32, with an estimated average price of $107.64. The stock is now traded at around $105.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 64,667 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JB Capital LLC added to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 21.97%. The purchase prices were between $55.64 and $65.47, with an estimated average price of $61.39. The stock is now traded at around $60.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 299,171 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JB Capital LLC added to a holding in Eversource Energy by 45.89%. The purchase prices were between $81.95 and $91.14, with an estimated average price of $86.12. The stock is now traded at around $88.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 32,260 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JB Capital LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 266.15%. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $82.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,456 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JB Capital LLC added to a holding in American Express Co by 30.87%. The purchase prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39. The stock is now traded at around $184.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,303 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JB Capital LLC added to a holding in Forward Air Corp by 35.14%. The purchase prices were between $83.32 and $121.09, with an estimated average price of $102.89. The stock is now traded at around $110.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,069 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JB Capital LLC added to a holding in AMETEK Inc by 32.90%. The purchase prices were between $123.11 and $147.41, with an estimated average price of $137.18. The stock is now traded at around $139.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,957 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JB Capital LLC sold out a holding in Griffin-American Healthcare Reit III Inc. The sale prices were between $5.6 and $5.6, with an estimated average price of $5.6.

JB Capital LLC sold out a holding in FS Energy and Power Fund. The sale prices were between $0.14 and $2.24, with an estimated average price of $1.34.

JB Capital LLC sold out a holding in Healthcare Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $0 and $4.66, with an estimated average price of $2.71.

JB Capital LLC sold out a holding in Sila Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $5.82 and $6.43, with an estimated average price of $6.13.

JB Capital LLC sold out a holding in Avantor Inc. The sale prices were between $36.93 and $42.14, with an estimated average price of $39.41.

JB Capital LLC sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $1743.69 and $2213, with an estimated average price of $1987.98.