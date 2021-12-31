JB Capital LLC Buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Sells Griffin-American Healthcare Reit III Inc, iShares Global Financials ETF, FS Energy and Power Fund

- New Purchases: IUSB, GOVT, TIP, FALN, USMV, MBB, IGSB, IGIB, EMB, PFF, LITE, ELY, TLH, RMBS, AB, FBRT, FBRT, GOF, SHYG, MMC, RCL, CME, QQQJ, IYZ, UI, SPG, AGG, EVTC,
- Added Positions: IVV, ESGU, EFV, EFG, IXN, IJR, ES, MRK, C, LOW, ABBV, MCHP, V, XLK, AXP, BK, CVS, CDNS, CTSH, CL, CMCSA, DHI, DOV, FWRD, HD, IPG, LRCX, PFE, TJX, TXN, DIS, ZBRA, GM, HZNP, CDW, SYNH, MMM, PLD, T, ABT, ADBE, MO, AMT, AME, AIZ, AN, AVY, BAC, BDX, BBY, CSX, CRS, CLF, DE, EGP, ECL, NEE, GSK, HXL, HON, IBM, JNJ, KMB, MDLZ, MPWR, MS, NFLX, NSC, NUE, PH, PEP, PNW, PXD, BKNG, RIO, ROP, SBUX, TROW, USB, WMT, WFC, WMB, CVLT, DFS, TEL, PM, KDP, FBHS, GLPI, TNDM, QRVO, PSTG, DGRO, HEFA, IWP, XLU, ABB, AMX, AFG, BCE, BRK.B, FIS, CVX, VALE, COP, COST, CMI, DHR, DUK, LLY, ENB, FHN, GPC, HMC, INTU, KLAC, LAZ, LMT, MDC, MFC, MED, NVDA, NGG, OGE, PGR, SNY, TD, UBS, UL, VLO, WPC, GMAB, GDDY, IJH, SCHD, VIG, VUG,
- Reduced Positions: IXG, VLUE, ESGE, COMT, ONEQ, IYE, AAPL, JPM, FB, HDV, GOOG, GOOGL, SMMD, CRM, CARR, MSFT, INTC, PG, DECK, TSLA, XOM, OTIS, ARKK, SWK, MCD, VZ, SPY, ASML, VTI, VOO, VHT, XLP, IWF, UPS, TPL, SO, GILD, KO, BTI, BMY, AON, ATVI,
- Sold Out: GRAH, FSEN, HLTC, CVMCA, AVTR, STX, ZBH, VEEV, NOW, AAGIY, JEF, CABGY, IDEXY, SAFRY, KYCCF, ESLOY, GE, CACI, ENGIY, CFRUY, PPRUY, BMRRY, DURA, SHECY, LRLCY, SMECF, GELYF, AHKSY, NSRGY, RNR, BMI, AFL, DANOY, HZO, CRWD, PHG, LNSTY, PYPL, TCEHY, DNBBY, ENLAY, KKPNY, KD, HHDS, MJNA,
For the details of JB Capital LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jb+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of JB Capital LLC
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 275,002 shares, 12.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.26%
- iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 1,148,762 shares, 12.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.76%
- iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 1,392,861 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. New Position
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 1,170,645 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.34%
- BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 2,130,230 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. New Position
JB Capital LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $53.31, with an estimated average price of $52.9. The stock is now traded at around $51.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.28%. The holding were 1,392,861 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)
JB Capital LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.19 and $26.72, with an estimated average price of $26.43. The stock is now traded at around $25.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.61%. The holding were 2,130,230 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
JB Capital LLC initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $125.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.52%. The holding were 275,914 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)
JB Capital LLC initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.31 and $30.2, with an estimated average price of $29.76. The stock is now traded at around $28.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 1,113,476 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
JB Capital LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $76.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 144,375 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)
JB Capital LLC initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.03 and $108.32, with an estimated average price of $107.64. The stock is now traded at around $105.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 64,667 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)
JB Capital LLC added to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 21.97%. The purchase prices were between $55.64 and $65.47, with an estimated average price of $61.39. The stock is now traded at around $60.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 299,171 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Eversource Energy (ES)
JB Capital LLC added to a holding in Eversource Energy by 45.89%. The purchase prices were between $81.95 and $91.14, with an estimated average price of $86.12. The stock is now traded at around $88.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 32,260 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
JB Capital LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 266.15%. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $82.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,456 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: American Express Co (AXP)
JB Capital LLC added to a holding in American Express Co by 30.87%. The purchase prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39. The stock is now traded at around $184.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,303 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Forward Air Corp (FWRD)
JB Capital LLC added to a holding in Forward Air Corp by 35.14%. The purchase prices were between $83.32 and $121.09, with an estimated average price of $102.89. The stock is now traded at around $110.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,069 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AMETEK Inc (AME)
JB Capital LLC added to a holding in AMETEK Inc by 32.90%. The purchase prices were between $123.11 and $147.41, with an estimated average price of $137.18. The stock is now traded at around $139.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,957 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Griffin-American Healthcare Reit III Inc (GRAH)
JB Capital LLC sold out a holding in Griffin-American Healthcare Reit III Inc. The sale prices were between $5.6 and $5.6, with an estimated average price of $5.6.Sold Out: FS Energy and Power Fund (FSEN)
JB Capital LLC sold out a holding in FS Energy and Power Fund. The sale prices were between $0.14 and $2.24, with an estimated average price of $1.34.Sold Out: Healthcare Trust Inc (HLTC)
JB Capital LLC sold out a holding in Healthcare Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $0 and $4.66, with an estimated average price of $2.71.Sold Out: Sila Realty Trust Inc (CVMCA)
JB Capital LLC sold out a holding in Sila Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $5.82 and $6.43, with an estimated average price of $6.13.Sold Out: Avantor Inc (AVTR)
JB Capital LLC sold out a holding in Avantor Inc. The sale prices were between $36.93 and $42.14, with an estimated average price of $39.41.Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)
JB Capital LLC sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $1743.69 and $2213, with an estimated average price of $1987.98.
