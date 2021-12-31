Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Wesbanco Bank Inc Buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Sells Wesbanco Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF

insider
Just now
Wheeling, WV, based Investment company Wesbanco Bank Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Expedia Group Inc, iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, sells Wesbanco Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Teradyne Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wesbanco Bank Inc. As of 2021Q4, Wesbanco Bank Inc owns 575 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of WESBANCO BANK INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,024,933 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.46%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 282,377 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85%
  3. Wesbanco Inc (WSBC) - 2,371,913 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio.
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 18,850 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88%
  5. Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 85,322 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.09%
New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Wesbanco Bank Inc initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.71 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $39.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 32,414 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)

Wesbanco Bank Inc initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $73.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 18,526 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: VMware Inc (VMW)

Wesbanco Bank Inc initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $130.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,444 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

Wesbanco Bank Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.79 and $61.19, with an estimated average price of $60.95. The stock is now traded at around $60.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 19,490 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Catalent Inc (CTLT)

Wesbanco Bank Inc initiated holding in Catalent Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.57 and $139.07, with an estimated average price of $128.41. The stock is now traded at around $106.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,356 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (BRDG)

Wesbanco Bank Inc initiated holding in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.52 and $24.98, with an estimated average price of $20.06. The stock is now traded at around $22.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 31,708 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Wesbanco Bank Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2361.89%. The purchase prices were between $91.63 and $93.58, with an estimated average price of $92.71. The stock is now traded at around $90.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 71,961 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Wesbanco Bank Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.89%. The purchase prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79. The stock is now traded at around $82.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 339,374 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Wesbanco Bank Inc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 219.09%. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $106.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 34,628 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG)

Wesbanco Bank Inc added to a holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.78%. The purchase prices were between $54.47 and $55.37, with an estimated average price of $54.93. The stock is now traded at around $53.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 160,782 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Wesbanco Bank Inc added to a holding in Expedia Group Inc by 139.73%. The purchase prices were between $154.43 and $188.43, with an estimated average price of $170.29. The stock is now traded at around $185.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 20,753 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Wesbanco Bank Inc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.75%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $420.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 23,351 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Teradyne Inc (TER)

Wesbanco Bank Inc sold out a holding in Teradyne Inc. The sale prices were between $107.27 and $168.56, with an estimated average price of $141.64.

Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Wesbanco Bank Inc sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.36 and $116.25, with an estimated average price of $114.77.

Sold Out: Ohio Valley Banc Corporation (OVBC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc sold out a holding in Ohio Valley Banc Corporation. The sale prices were between $27.13 and $31, with an estimated average price of $28.13.

Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

Wesbanco Bank Inc sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79.

Sold Out: (KSU)

Wesbanco Bank Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Sold Out: Invesco Ltd (IVZ)

Wesbanco Bank Inc sold out a holding in Invesco Ltd. The sale prices were between $21.76 and $26.53, with an estimated average price of $24.32.



