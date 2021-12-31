Girard Partners Ltd. Buys Vanguard Total International Stock, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF, Sells Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Leidos Holdings Inc, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: TD, XLI, STX, TIP, XLU, XLY, SLB, SPTM, HOG, MU, MS, NSC, SCHP, SCHX, HRB,
- Added Positions: SPAB, VXUS, JNK, BNDX, EFV, XLK, SPEM, XLC, SPLG, XLV, ROP, SPGI, ZTS, VTI, AMT, AMZN, XLP, MSFT, FB, FDX, ORLY, MUB, NEE, SHW, GOOGL, ALL, NKE, TEL, TMO, ABBV, EFG, ADBE, APD, FISV, DOX, AXP, ICE, SWKS, AMAT, MDYG, HON, COST, STZ, MPW, JPM, HYMB, ETR, VRSK, HYD, V, WHR, CVS, REGN, PG, FLO, MNST, LHX, XLE, VEA, VNQ, SPDW, CVX, SLYG, VOO, AVY, CIEN, BND, CMCSA, HAS, MDT, ECL, CRM, ULTA, EQIX, TDG, DIS, WMT, EL, MMM, MET, NVDA, VWO, FAST, TSM, VO, CAT, QQQ, CME, EMR, IVW, IJR, BSV,
- Reduced Positions: FIS, LDOS, LMT, TSLA, LW, ATVI, EA, BAC, INCY, Z, VZ, ADSK, AGG, PAYX, UNH, VOOG, AMGN, ILMN, GIS, GPN, PPG, KMB, UNP, MRK, MMC, TJX, WEC, CSCO, BLK, GOOG, SYY, SYK, MCHP, SPYG, INTC, ESS, D, CDW, BOND, LOW, UVSP, SBUX, SO, IEMG, XOM, ABT, ADP, BA, VUG, CL, VCSH, VB, DGX, MDLZ, SPY, PNC, IJH, XLF, VBR, SLYV, PFF, T, IWP, PPL, BRK.B, BMY, GLW, DE, DUK, LLY, GD, ES, ANET, PFE, PEG, QCOM, O, UPS, RTX, VFC, PM,
- Sold Out: GILD, MRNA, F, NYMT, LYB, DVY, SQ,
For the details of GIRARD PARTNERS LTD.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/girard+partners+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of GIRARD PARTNERS LTD.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 398,321 shares, 7.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.51%
- SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 1,592,436 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.27%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 107,496 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.30%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 529,702 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.86%
- BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 24,455 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15%
Girard Partners Ltd. initiated holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $76.68, with an estimated average price of $73.06. The stock is now traded at around $83.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 64,679 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
Girard Partners Ltd. initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $98.27 and $106.72, with an estimated average price of $103.61. The stock is now traded at around $102.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 12,902 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Girard Partners Ltd. initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $125.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,223 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)
Girard Partners Ltd. initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $79.01 and $115, with an estimated average price of $97.65. The stock is now traded at around $110.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,974 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)
Girard Partners Ltd. initiated holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.39 and $71.58, with an estimated average price of $67.08. The stock is now traded at around $69.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,805 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)
Girard Partners Ltd. initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $179.1 and $211.1, with an estimated average price of $199.24. The stock is now traded at around $184.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,917 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)
Girard Partners Ltd. added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 351.17%. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $62.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 127,378 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)
Girard Partners Ltd. added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 97.99%. The purchase prices were between $105.9 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $107.61. The stock is now traded at around $105.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 82,243 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)
Girard Partners Ltd. added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 32.37%. The purchase prices were between $54.87 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $55.32. The stock is now traded at around $54.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 305,646 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)
Girard Partners Ltd. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 79.45%. The purchase prices were between $47.67 and $51.35, with an estimated average price of $50.11. The stock is now traded at around $52.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 181,406 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Girard Partners Ltd. added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 452.66%. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $163.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 25,599 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)
Girard Partners Ltd. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 92.00%. The purchase prices were between $40.07 and $43.49, with an estimated average price of $41.91. The stock is now traded at around $41.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 132,022 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Girard Partners Ltd. sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Girard Partners Ltd. sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $64.88 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $68.95.Sold Out: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)
Girard Partners Ltd. sold out a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The sale prices were between $84.55 and $99.46, with an estimated average price of $92.69.Sold Out: Ford Motor Co (F)
Girard Partners Ltd. sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53.Sold Out: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)
Girard Partners Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $113.57 and $122.59, with an estimated average price of $118.59.Sold Out: New York Mortgage Trust Inc (NYMT)
Girard Partners Ltd. sold out a holding in New York Mortgage Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $3.61 and $4.5, with an estimated average price of $4.09.
