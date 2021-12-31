Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Girard Partners Ltd. Buys Vanguard Total International Stock, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF, Sells Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Leidos Holdings Inc, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc

King Of Prussia, PA, based Investment company Girard Partners Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total International Stock, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, sells Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Leidos Holdings Inc, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, Tesla Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Girard Partners Ltd.. As of 2021Q4, Girard Partners Ltd. owns 249 stocks with a total value of $919 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GIRARD PARTNERS LTD.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/girard+partners+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GIRARD PARTNERS LTD.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 398,321 shares, 7.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.51%
  2. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 1,592,436 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.27%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 107,496 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.30%
  4. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 529,702 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.86%
  5. BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 24,455 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15%
New Purchase: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Girard Partners Ltd. initiated holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $76.68, with an estimated average price of $73.06. The stock is now traded at around $83.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 64,679 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Girard Partners Ltd. initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $98.27 and $106.72, with an estimated average price of $103.61. The stock is now traded at around $102.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 12,902 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Girard Partners Ltd. initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $125.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,223 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

Girard Partners Ltd. initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $79.01 and $115, with an estimated average price of $97.65. The stock is now traded at around $110.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,974 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)

Girard Partners Ltd. initiated holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.39 and $71.58, with an estimated average price of $67.08. The stock is now traded at around $69.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,805 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)

Girard Partners Ltd. initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $179.1 and $211.1, with an estimated average price of $199.24. The stock is now traded at around $184.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,917 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)

Girard Partners Ltd. added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 351.17%. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $62.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 127,378 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

Girard Partners Ltd. added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 97.99%. The purchase prices were between $105.9 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $107.61. The stock is now traded at around $105.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 82,243 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)

Girard Partners Ltd. added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 32.37%. The purchase prices were between $54.87 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $55.32. The stock is now traded at around $54.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 305,646 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Girard Partners Ltd. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 79.45%. The purchase prices were between $47.67 and $51.35, with an estimated average price of $50.11. The stock is now traded at around $52.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 181,406 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Girard Partners Ltd. added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 452.66%. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $163.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 25,599 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)

Girard Partners Ltd. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 92.00%. The purchase prices were between $40.07 and $43.49, with an estimated average price of $41.91. The stock is now traded at around $41.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 132,022 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Girard Partners Ltd. sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.

Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Girard Partners Ltd. sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $64.88 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $68.95.

Sold Out: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Girard Partners Ltd. sold out a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The sale prices were between $84.55 and $99.46, with an estimated average price of $92.69.

Sold Out: Ford Motor Co (F)

Girard Partners Ltd. sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53.

Sold Out: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Girard Partners Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $113.57 and $122.59, with an estimated average price of $118.59.

Sold Out: New York Mortgage Trust Inc (NYMT)

Girard Partners Ltd. sold out a holding in New York Mortgage Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $3.61 and $4.5, with an estimated average price of $4.09.



