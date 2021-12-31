Pvg Asset Management Corp Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc, Sells SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

New Purchases: SPY, IWD, MITT, FSK, CSX, ROK, VVV, C, JNPR, EMN, ROBO, HES, CUBE, VECO, CSSE, SQQQ, FBIO, REFI, CMRX, DIS, QCOM, RTX, DWAC, JNJ, PNNT, LUMO, IMMX, NNDM, MBIO, OTLK, ORTX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc, FS KKR Capital Corp, CSX Corp, sells SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, ProShares Short QQQ during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pvg Asset Management Corp. As of 2021Q4, Pvg Asset Management Corp owns 50 stocks with a total value of $27 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 8,971 shares, 15.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 5,596 shares, 9.72% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 5,855 shares, 9.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.8% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 11,201 shares, 9.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.50% Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) - 17,039 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.25%

Pvg Asset Management Corp initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $457.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.72%. The holding were 5,596 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pvg Asset Management Corp initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $166.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.15%. The holding were 5,123 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pvg Asset Management Corp initiated holding in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.12 and $13.26, with an estimated average price of $11.31. The stock is now traded at around $10.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 52,815 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pvg Asset Management Corp initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.92 and $23.13, with an estimated average price of $21.58. The stock is now traded at around $22.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 22,855 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pvg Asset Management Corp initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.51 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $35.38. The stock is now traded at around $35.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 12,238 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pvg Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Valvoline Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.35 and $37.39, with an estimated average price of $34.96. The stock is now traded at around $33.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 12,220 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pvg Asset Management Corp added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.29%. The purchase prices were between $73.1 and $84.81, with an estimated average price of $80.59. The stock is now traded at around $78.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 20,428 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pvg Asset Management Corp added to a holding in BioLine Rx Ltd by 109.59%. The purchase prices were between $1.98 and $3.06, with an estimated average price of $2.6. The stock is now traded at around $1.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 160,360 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pvg Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 92.52%. The purchase prices were between $1.14 and $1.58, with an estimated average price of $1.36. The stock is now traded at around $0.974400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 100,089 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pvg Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Aileron Therapeutics Inc by 113.54%. The purchase prices were between $0.52 and $1.04, with an estimated average price of $0.76. The stock is now traded at around $0.456700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 50,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pvg Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $40.26 and $40.4, with an estimated average price of $40.34.

Pvg Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $50.24 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $53.87.

Pvg Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78.

Pvg Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in ProShares Short QQQ. The sale prices were between $10.68 and $12.36, with an estimated average price of $11.25.

Pvg Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in SPDR Semiconductors ETF. The sale prices were between $193.63 and $248.75, with an estimated average price of $227.9.

Pvg Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $188.9 and $220.95, with an estimated average price of $208.22.