New Purchases: ADSK, CGNX,

ADSK, CGNX, Added Positions: ZTS, MDT, CTLT, GGG, V, ECL, MA,

ZTS, MDT, CTLT, GGG, V, ECL, MA, Reduced Positions: BSY,

BSY, Sold Out: CLX, AMZN, WMT, BAC, ADBE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Zoetis Inc, Autodesk Inc, Medtronic PLC, Cognex Corp, Catalent Inc, sells Clorox Co, Amazon.com Inc, Walmart Inc, Bentley Systems Inc, Bank of America Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, XXEC, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, XXEC, Inc. owns 23 stocks with a total value of $117 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of XXEC, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/xxec%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Mastercard Inc (MA) - 35,311 shares, 10.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 37,728 shares, 9.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26% Zoetis Inc (ZTS) - 51,519 shares, 8.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 83.23% Intuit Inc (INTU) - 16,063 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48% Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 74,948 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.00%

XXEC, Inc. initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $249.68 and $333.64, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $248.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

XXEC, Inc. initiated holding in Cognex Corp. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $91.73, with an estimated average price of $80.61. The stock is now traded at around $66.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 31,503 shares as of 2021-12-31.

XXEC, Inc. added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 83.23%. The purchase prices were between $193.69 and $247.03, with an estimated average price of $219.81. The stock is now traded at around $202.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.9%. The holding were 51,519 shares as of 2021-12-31.

XXEC, Inc. added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 56.00%. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $103.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 74,948 shares as of 2021-12-31.

XXEC, Inc. added to a holding in Catalent Inc by 59.49%. The purchase prices were between $119.57 and $139.07, with an estimated average price of $128.41. The stock is now traded at around $106.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 53,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.

XXEC, Inc. sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $158.99 and $178.17, with an estimated average price of $166.8.

XXEC, Inc. sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48.

XXEC, Inc. sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31.

XXEC, Inc. sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61.

XXEC, Inc. sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62.