Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

XXEC, Inc. Buys Zoetis Inc, Autodesk Inc, Medtronic PLC, Sells Clorox Co, Amazon.com Inc, Walmart Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company XXEC, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Zoetis Inc, Autodesk Inc, Medtronic PLC, Cognex Corp, Catalent Inc, sells Clorox Co, Amazon.com Inc, Walmart Inc, Bentley Systems Inc, Bank of America Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, XXEC, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, XXEC, Inc. owns 23 stocks with a total value of $117 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of XXEC, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/xxec%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of XXEC, Inc.
  1. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 35,311 shares, 10.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 37,728 shares, 9.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%
  3. Zoetis Inc (ZTS) - 51,519 shares, 8.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 83.23%
  4. Intuit Inc (INTU) - 16,063 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48%
  5. Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 74,948 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.00%
New Purchase: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

XXEC, Inc. initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $249.68 and $333.64, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $248.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Cognex Corp (CGNX)

XXEC, Inc. initiated holding in Cognex Corp. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $91.73, with an estimated average price of $80.61. The stock is now traded at around $66.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 31,503 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

XXEC, Inc. added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 83.23%. The purchase prices were between $193.69 and $247.03, with an estimated average price of $219.81. The stock is now traded at around $202.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.9%. The holding were 51,519 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

XXEC, Inc. added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 56.00%. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $103.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 74,948 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Catalent Inc (CTLT)

XXEC, Inc. added to a holding in Catalent Inc by 59.49%. The purchase prices were between $119.57 and $139.07, with an estimated average price of $128.41. The stock is now traded at around $106.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 53,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Clorox Co (CLX)

XXEC, Inc. sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $158.99 and $178.17, with an estimated average price of $166.8.

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

XXEC, Inc. sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48.

Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)

XXEC, Inc. sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31.

Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

XXEC, Inc. sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61.

Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

XXEC, Inc. sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62.



Here is the complete portfolio of XXEC, Inc.. Also check out:

1. XXEC, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. XXEC, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. XXEC, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that XXEC, Inc. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus